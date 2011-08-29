Vacation, all I ever wanted?

The summer’s almost over, and TV is about to get really insane, so it’s time for a long-overdue family vacation. I’ll be putting the computer down (and, if I can help myself, the smartphone, tablet, etc.) for the next week, returning on Tuesday, September 6.

To keep the blog from going dark while I’m away, I have a handful of interviews I did at press tour (one of them involving the most awesome mustache in the universe) that will be posted periodically over the next few days. Also, I’ve already seen the next episodes of “The Hour,” “Louie,” “Breaking Bad” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and I have either short “what did you think?” posts (for “The Hour” and “Louie”) or reviews (for “Breaking Bad” and “Curb”) that should publish around the time each episode ends. (If you wait to see links on Twitter, keep in mind that dlvr.it can sometimes take up to an hour to auto-tweet a link, so for those four, just come around when the episodes end on the East Coast.) And my “Sons of Anarchy” season 4 review should be published sometime on Labor Day.

Whatever else happens or airs while I’m gone will be ignored.

Play nice while I’m away, folks, and when in doubt, remember the commenting rules.