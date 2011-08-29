Vacation, all I ever wanted?

The summer’s almost over, and TV is about to get really insane, so it’s time for a long-overdue family vacation. I’ll be putting the computer down (and, if I can help myself, the smartphone, tablet, etc.) for the next week, returning on Tuesday, September 6.
To keep the blog from going dark while I’m away, I have a handful of interviews I did at press tour (one of them involving the most awesome mustache in the universe) that will be posted periodically over the next few days. Also, I’ve already seen the next episodes of “The Hour,” “Louie,” “Breaking Bad” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and I have either short “what did you think?” posts (for “The Hour” and “Louie”) or reviews (for “Breaking Bad” and “Curb”) that should publish around the time each episode ends. (If you wait to see links on Twitter, keep in mind that dlvr.it can sometimes take up to an hour to auto-tweet a link, so for those four, just come around when the episodes end on the East Coast.) And my “Sons of Anarchy” season 4 review should be published sometime on Labor Day.
Whatever else happens or airs while I’m gone will be ignored.
Play nice while I’m away, folks, and when in doubt, remember the commenting rules.
Slacker! I guess I’ll have to spend more time working this week, and less reading your reviews. Thanks a lot.
Bon voyage. Have a safe and happy trip.
What about last night’s CYE?
I hope everyone noticed Miles Silverberg last night. He must be working in NYC, since he has been on CYE and LCK this summer.
Yeah, a Go-Go’s reference! Have a nice vacation, Alan!
Last nights Curb stunk up the place. It has been a weak season with a few highlights but Sunday’s episode was the worst one this season.
And really, what is the theme this season? Every year there is some them that episodes deal with. Yes, he is in NYC but so what? What is he doing there except hanging around with Jeff and Susie?
Big Ben, kids. Big Ben.
Enjoy your vacation Alan, and do your best to truly “unplug.” Its completely worth it, hard as it can be to pull off!
You can’t leave! All the plants are gonna die!
I thought he was going to review National Lampoon’s Vacation. Curious about what he thinks about it in the long form.
Judy Greer signs on for 2.5 Men: [tv.yahoo.com]
I guess we need to say goodbye, because it’s the last time we’re gonna see …
PS: Disapointed Alan’s post didn’t end with “See you in the next life, Jack!”
Have a great time Alan. A vacation can only make your incredible reviews even better by taking a break from it all. Though it’s hard to believe they could get any better than this. That’s my round about way of saying I enjoy them thoroughly. And thank you for having a few on hold to tide us over while your gone.
(And if you’d like I’d be happy to hang on to your tablet while your away. to help with your resolve.)
Enjoy, Alan. I hope it’s a total blast or whatever it is your family would like this vacation to be.
Angela
@ Hitfix, Not sure where else to post this, but lately my RSS reader has been showing me wording like this:
“We’re a few days late for this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, and we’re taking next week off while I go on vacation. But in the interim, we have a very early review of "Sons of Anarchy" season 4, more mailbag, more "Breaking Bad," and more”
What happened to some of the alphabet? (This didn’t used to be a *feature* of my Hitfix feed).
That’s all you ever wanted? You are a lucky man.