‘Veronica Mars’ Comic-Con trailer

Yesterday,“Veronica Mars” made a successful return to Comic-Con with most of the core cast from the movie and creator Rob Thomas entertaining the huge crowd in Hall H with memories of the series and teases about what’s going to happen in the film. I live-blogged the panel as it was happening, and was pleased with the bits of movie footage we got to see. Now the clip reel – including scenes from the movie, plus the actors and Thomas talking about the whole Kickstarter phenomenon that made the film possible – has been posted online. It gives some sense of where Veronica is in her life at age 28 and lets you see all the regulars (and a great joint interview between “Party Down” alums Ryan Hansen and Martin Starr), but doesn’t give away much about the film’s plot or some of the other casting surprises that Thomas hinted at on the panel.

