‘Veronica Mars’ Comic-Con trailer

Yesterday,“Veronica Mars” made a successful return to Comic-Con with most of the core cast from the movie and creator Rob Thomas entertaining the huge crowd in Hall H with memories of the series and teases about what’s going to happen in the film. I live-blogged the panel as it was happening, and was pleased with the bits of movie footage we got to see. Now the clip reel – including scenes from the movie, plus the actors and Thomas talking about the whole Kickstarter phenomenon that made the film possible – has been posted online. It gives some sense of where Veronica is in her life at age 28 and lets you see all the regulars (and a great joint interview between “Party Down” alums Ryan Hansen and Martin Starr), but doesn’t give away much about the film’s plot or some of the other casting surprises that Thomas hinted at on the panel.
Enjoy:
Alan-you are my hero! Thanks so much for the trailer, I CANNOT wait till this movie comes out!
The actors seem to be having fun, but it’ll be interesting to see what the tone of the movie is underneath all the humor. It’s easy to forget how dark the show actually was at times — especially in the first season, when Keith had lost his job, Veronica had lost her social status, and she was investigating her best friend’s murder, her mother’s disappearance and her own sexual assault. I’m not sure casual viewers — especially those who see the movie without having seen the show — would be ready for those noir elements.
Who in their right mind would watch the movie before the TV series? They deserve to be surprised by the noir elements.
They’d better hope somebody does. The series was always at the bottom of the ratings, averaging about 2.5 million viewers. As far as I know it’s not on Netflix or Hulu. So they’ll need a bigger audience for even a modestly budgeted film to be successful.