Vote for your favorite former series in HitFix’s Uncanceled Showdown!

TV cancellation isn't as permanent as it used to be. “Community” is moving to Yahoo, we're allegedly going to get another “Arrested Development” season on Netflix soon, and the “Entourage” cast will soon be infecting a movie theater near you.
But many more shows stay canceled than get to come back, even as we wish it were otherwise. And because it's fun to think about the possibilities, we've decided to do a wildly unscientific poll to determine what show you'd most like to have back, with our first Uncanceled Showdown bracket, featuring 32 shows that we're guessing some or many of you would prefer to have back in your lives.
Some of these shows ended prematurely because they were too expensive (“Deadwood”), some because the network didn't know what to do with them (“Freaks and Geeks”), some because they simply ran out of steam (“Twin Peaks”), and some because they had a terrible name and an ad campaign that made it seem like a show about dog fighting (“Terriers”). But they're all gone, and many is the day where I wouldn't light up at the thought of a new adventure of Al Swearengen, Kim Kelly, Agent Cooper or Hank and Britt.
And if we can't bring them back for real, we can at least vote on which one we most want to see return in some form.
We've divided the bracket into two categories: shows that only lasted a season, and shows that ran a bit longer but remain unfinished in some way. A few of these had brief second lives (the existence of the “Serenity” movie pushes “Firefly” out of the one-season wonder bracket, and “Cupid” already had a failed remake), but most just went away for good.
Some of these shows could be revived today with almost no trouble (I assume that Natalie Morales keeps her “Middleman” costume on her person at all times in case of a surprise resurrection), while others would require a time machine, recasting or a revamp of the concept (maybe you try to find a new teen girl to play Angela Chase, or give “Freaks and Geeks” the “Girl Meets World” treatment where Lindsay and Sam have rebellious kids of their own, or vice versa). You don't have to worry about that, though, because Starz isn't actually going to use these results as the tipping point to bring back “Party Down.” But we can dream, can't we?
So go vote for your favorites. The first round of voting ends on Thursday, August 14 at 5 p.m. Pacific. Round 2 begins on Friday, August 15 at noon Pacific. The winner will be announced on August 28 at noon Pacific.
Seems to me like you forgot the most important part of any bracket: complaining about the seeding.
Almost Human a 10 seed? Over Luck or Caprica?
There’s got to be some recency bias there. I just finished watching all 13 episodes and there was nothing indicating that could have been a show worth making more episodes.
Hell, Almost Human wasn’t even the best one-and-done Fox show from 2013-14 (hello, Enlisted).
Rugman11 – That one is less recency bias and more EXPECTATION of recency bias in voting.
-Daniel
No Journeyman!??!!!???!!!
I am confused. Freaks and Geeks is by far my favorite show. I would not, however, want to bring it back because it was perfect and its premature cancellation is part of the reason.
I feel the same about Deadwood as well. People keep saying we need a movie to be told everything about everyone. Why? I thought the final episode of Deadwood was perfect. I love the show and think a movie explaining everything would be a disaster. Why does everyone need to have everything explained to them?
This too is perhaps the only reason I won’t do my usual foot-stomping over ‘Profit.’ If you consider the unaired episodes as part of the package, the original run managed its pitch-colored, cynical attack on family values to a perfect, rose-colored conclusion. I’ll almost always wish there were more ‘Profit,’ but — dramatically, not historically — it should never have been forced beyond where it wound up.
Was not expecting, but hoping for Bunheads. I honestly would take another season of that show over almost everything on the bracket.
Farscape!
Alternate poll title: “will the Browncoats show up to crush this poll or not?”
That was exactly what I was thinking! These sorts of polls should always exclude Whedonverse stuff for any chance of a fair fight.
And now I’ll go and cast my vote for firefly…
Oh, ‘Wonderfalls’…
There’s a bunch of stuff here I’d love to see more of, and I know that (almost) everything is *somebody’s* favorite, but I’m surprised at no ‘Keen Eddie’, ‘Bunheads’, or ‘Karen Sisco’ in favor of some total lumps.
I was really upset when Men of a Certain Age was cancelled. Now it doesn’t even make the cut here. I’m upset all over again!
Terriers against Luck in the first round? I’d be taking either of them to the final four. Is the selection committee still using RPI or something?
I’m really surprised that Chuck isn’t here…
Better Off Ted and Chicago Code are much better choices than perhaps half of the choices made here.
Glad to see Terriers, but Chicago Code… I still weep for thee.
Freaks and Geeks vs. The Middleman in the first round? You inhuman bastiges!!!
I went throughout the list but couldn’t find Knights of Prosperity in there anywhere.
Must be a typo.
I’m ready for another damn fine cup of coffee! Just check to see if there is a fish in the percolator.
I really liked that girl that played Velma…
No, no, no! “Better Off Ted” and “The Riches”!
It’s a terrible idea to bring back greats like Deadwood and Freaks. Just leave them alone. But Firefly was a good show that could have developed more. Why do silly mediocre shows like Defiance keep going but a little gem like Firefly was not popular enough for a second season? Oh well. I vote the good Firefly, and leave the great shows alone.
I would like to have been able to vote for ‘Men of A Certain Age’.
BRING BACK FREAKS AND GEEKS SO MANY PEOPLE CAN RELATE!!!!!!!!!!! MABY BRING THEM BACK AS ADULTS AND THIER STRUGGLES. BUST SHOW EVER AND THERES SO MUCH OLD STUFF BEING BROUGHT BACK Y NOT FREAKS AND GEEKS