‘Warehouse 13’ – ‘Time Will Tell’: See my vest! See my vest!

“Warehouse 13” returned last night on Syfy, and that’s another one on my long list of shows I watch from time to time but never feel strongly enough about to write about. (In that hierarchy, I’d say it ranks above Syfy’s very similar “Eureka,” simply because I enjoy the Eddie McClintock/Joanne Kelly partnership and the presence of Saul Rubinek more than I care about anyone on “Eureka.”) The premiere had some good guest turns by Roger Rees and Jaime Murray, plus one of the show’s cooler bits of steampunk, and I’m curious what those of you who watched thought of it.
I’d LOVE to offer my comments on “Time Will Tell” (I wrote an entire review, even), but I am now 100% focused on the fact that “See My Vest” is now mercilessly playing on repeat in my head.
I’ll offer some thoughts just as soon as I kill two for matching clogs.
Sepinwall – I love this show! The chemistry between Eddie and Joanne really comes through and mixes with the chemistry of their characters, Pete and Myka. It’s one of the show’s focal points, and when you add in the relationship between characters Artie and Claudia, it’s like an explosion of humor and sarcasm. I like that there’s a new “Big Bad” this season and that we got a resolution to issues addressed in last season’s finale – MacPherson’s plot, how Leena became involved in helping MacPherson, what happened to Claudia, Artie and the Warehouse, etc. I cannot wait for next Tuesday! Thanks for taking the time to look at the show.
Warehouse 13 is one of the few shows I watch during the summer. I find it a largely enjoyable romp with some fun leads and occasional dramatic heft. A good summer series.
This particular episode was OK for me. It felt kind of chaotic, but not in a good way. I did like the introduction of H.G. Wells, with the twist that “he” is actually a “she.” I think it is a very good fit with the steampunk vibe and look forward to where they take it from here. But I’m hoping for episodes that feel a bit more like cohesive individual stories.
Even though it does feel like a bit of a cop out, I’m glad Leena wasn’t a willing accomplice of MacPherson’s. Her demeanor and abilities are very different from what the other characters bring, and I liked the vibe she added to the group. So I’m glad that we won’t be losing that.
I’ve never wanted to eff H.G. Wells more than I do right now.
Like Eureka, it helps pass the time, but I’d rather be watching Caprica than either of those two. Any word on when it might be coming back and whether there will be a season two?
My thoughts on Warehouse 13 season 2 premiere are here: [bit.ly]
One thing I didn’t mention in the review is that I do love the new ‘villain.’
I wanted to like it more than I did. I hadn’t rewatched the first series so it took me a couple of minutes to pick up on all the story threads that were being reintroduced — that flashback with Lena and Claudia’s ID cards went RIGHT over my head, for example, though the broad message ‘shapeshifter’ came through — and it felt kind of overly loud and busy. I’m also not sure how I feel about switching Big Bads. MacPherson had history with the warehouse operation and felt like he was developing some ambiguity and depth. Ms. Wells may be just as solid in the long term, but my first reaction was “Really? The new villain is an angry feminist?”
I’m a big fan of the show and was looking forward to last night’s premiere. However, I made the mistake of trying to watch it just after two hours of Deadliest Catch/After the Catch, so I wasn’t exactly in the frame of mind to wade through it. I will have to sit down and watch it again today.
This show has grown on me over time. The unique setting and artifacts (and steampunk elements) drew me in, but it’s the characters and their relationships that have kept me around, Pete and Myka in particular. I like them. I care about what happens to them.
The season opener was…well, I had fun watching, I guess that’s a good way to sum it up. It’s hard to find things to discuss in detail (at least for me). But the H.G. Wells idea was clever, and as usual Pete had me laughing out loud a number of times. An hour well-spent, and a nice way to kick back at the end of the day.
Good episode (in a lazy summertime popcorn TV kinda way).
I just didn’t understand McPherson’s overall endgame. First, I thought he intentionally got busted (knowing he’d be bronzed) to get that necklace for protection, bust out with Leena’s help, then take over the warehouse and grab the most valuable and dangerous artifacts to use personally or sell off later on.
Then I thought, well maybe he went through that entire ruse just to break out another bronzed bad guy and then blow up Artie for revenge. But no, cuz he slipped him the phoenix thingy protecting Artie from the blast.
Then he breaks back in to W13 with Wells in tow, lays out a bunch of traps for the other agents so he can get Wells into that secret crazy storage room and gather her personal things.
Huh, what? Why? To what end?
Why the long con to get a couple of Wells’ personal items? How does THAT benefit him down the road when there’s a humongous warehouse full of all sorts of stuff that he could use to be one extremely bad ass criminal mastermind?
Hell, with only a half a dozen or so key artifacts from W13, he could create his own evil SPECTRE type organization that even James Bond himself *might* not be able to take down
I loved all the supposedly “historical” mystical gadgets and associations in the first series, like the camera that froze a person into 2D when you took their picture, or the implosion grenades. I hope they don’t lose sight of these this season. The thimble was pretty cool this episode. And Jaime Murray is put to much better effect here than she ever was in Dexter.
I felt the premiere was a strong episode compared to the show’s baseline, but I also think it highlighted the two biggest problems with the show, which are Pete and Myka.
The show falls into NBCU cable’s standard formula for summer romps, and I always find it less impressive than Royal Pains, with both far beneath Burn Notice and White Collar. Being a twentysomething, sci-fi-loving guy, that really shouldn’t be the case. WH13 has action, adventure, cool gadgets, quasi-romantic chemistry, and some sense of mythology, and the plotting of the episodic story lines is fairly well done. That should be enough to run off a string of quality episodes, but never has been, and the reason seems to be that Pete and Myka walk into a scene, hitting the same couple of bland notes awarded their one-dimensional characters, have their very mildly clever interchanges, and tedium immediately ensues.
Saul Rubinek and Allison Scagnotti are always strong and complex, but watching Pete and Myka work in the presence of Roger “Lord John Marbury” Rees and Jaime “Dexter’s crazy mistress” Murray, – both giving strong, rounded performances in bit roles here – just emphasizes how underwhelming the leads are.
Part of that could be ascribed to weak acting or weak effort, but I’m more inclined to blame the writing and direction. While Saul Rubinek runs circles around them both in his sleep, Eddie McClintock played a virtually identical character on a few episode of Bones and was far more engaging, and in two episodes of the first season that really strove for depth – the bookstore, the Alice Mirror – the actors were able to do the story justice, and the end result was quite strong.
So while I’m excited for the new villain and direction of the show, I can’t say I’m all that excited about the show as a whole. And it’s unfortunate that a little fresh blood in the writers room is all it would take to make the show genuinely good.
I have it on good authority Chris Fedak will be on the market for a starter/solo showrunner project in the near future…just sayin.
I’m sorry, but it has to be said:
Royal pains is awful!
Actor Paulo Costanzo makes the show essentially unwatchable for me. When one of the two leads acts like an immature child and the character, a supposed Manhattan CPA, is written to be an irritating idiot, why watch? I gave Royal Pains one full season and a couple episodes of this one and then I just simply had enough.
Every role Costanzo has ever been in comes off as varying degrees of the same character: childish, stupid, annoying, jerkish, etc.
Terrible casting choice and worse for the writers to continue to add fuel to that fire by having him never learn from his constantly grating behavior.
I love this show! Pete, Myka and Artie are all great!! Claudia and Mrs. Fredricks are good too. I love the steam punk design of their technology! This was a great episode. The introduction of H.G. Wells as a character is a brilliant idea. The Escher vault is great. I really hope that they end up somehow needing help from Jules Verne to stop H.G..
Warehouse 13 fans might enjoy these Mr. Media Radio interviews with stars Eddie McClintock (July 6, 2010) and Saul Rubinek (June 28, 2010).
Eureka & Warehouse 13 remind me of what TV is all about – having fun!
There’s only so much space I have for shows that take themselves so seriously.