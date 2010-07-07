‘Warehouse 13’ – ‘Time Will Tell’: See my vest! See my vest!

“Warehouse 13” returned last night on Syfy, and that’s another one on my long list of shows I watch from time to time but never feel strongly enough about to write about. (In that hierarchy, I’d say it ranks above Syfy’s very similar “Eureka,” simply because I enjoy the Eddie McClintock/Joanne Kelly partnership and the presence of Saul Rubinek more than I care about anyone on “Eureka.”) The premiere had some good guest turns by Roger Rees and Jaime Murray, plus one of the show’s cooler bits of steampunk, and I’m curious what those of you who watched thought of it.