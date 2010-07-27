I already recapped the raucous “Community” panel from Comic-Con, and shared one tidbit from my interview with Dan Harmon about the study group’s new professor. Some of my other interviews will hold until closer to the show’s late September premiere, but in the meantime, I wanted to share this video interview I did with the hilarious duo of Donald Glover and Danny Pudi.
If you haven’t watched “Community,” well… you should watch “Community.” But if you do watch it, you know that Glover and Pudi have quickly become one of the funniest duos on television, as well as one of the most surprising. Even Harmon says he didn’t intend for the two to become BFFs (if you watch the early episodes, Glover was mainly placed opposite Chevy Chase), but then he saw the two beat-boxing together during a red carpet interview and realized he had something brilliant on his hands. That led to the “Donde esta la biblioteca” rap, and to all the brilliant tags (the scenes that play over the closing credits) featuring Troy and Abed that followed it.
So after the jump, the interview in two parts, including Glover’s discussion of how being friends with Abed has changed Troy, and both of them on how the other castmembers feel about them dominating the tag in each episode…
I can’t decide whether the Kia mice rapping is weird, or a perfect fit with these interviews.
I think there’s an age cut-off where you cannot say “Bee Eff Eff” out loud, even ironically, without seeming creepy. Fourteen, maybe?
You may well be right, J. You may well be right.
Ya I agree. And the funny thing is Alan said it like it was a perfectly normal term like mother, father, etc. which is pretty much the best thing you can do to make it sound like a legit word yet is still sounds wrong said by an adult.
If you’re over 30, I could understand it sounding strange to you.
good stuff!
I know I’ve asked this before, but it begs repeating here.
The character Toofer on 30 Rock was based on Donald Glover, right?
Aside from being black TV writers, they are absolutely nothing alike.
the character’s name is also Twofer, because he is two for one in that he is both black and a Harvard grad.
Donald Glover was a writer on 30 Rock. He may have been a force behind creating the character, but I don’t think it’s fair to say it’s based on him.
Plus, Donald’s an NYU grad, not a Harvard man. Andâ€”although I’m not exactly sure when his creative role on the show beganâ€”I don’t think he was involved with 30 Rock when its characters were being developed. According to IMDb, he didn’t write any episodes until 2008, although I suppose it’s possible he was still involved with the show before that.
I wish people were more inclined to ask writers about character motivations than actors.
Fun interview! Alan, I loved that you asked them about Troy’s obsession with “butt stuff” (and couldn’t help but giggle). Danny and Donald seem like very cool guys.
MAN Good stuff!! Thank you!!
I thoroughly enjoyed this. Thank you. :)