Watch: The ‘Community’ PaleyFest panel

#Alison Brie #Dan Harmon #Joel McHale #Community
Senior Television Writer
03.12.12 16 Comments

The Hulu archive of the “Community” PaleyFest panel that I moderated has gone up earlier than expected. If you didn’t get to attend in New York or LA, or to watch the Livestream feed, you can see it now, embedded below.

The Hulu version, like the Livestream feed, doesn’t include the episode they screened, but I should warn everyone that I do ask a couple of questions (one to Yvette Nicole Brown, and the other to either Danny Pudi or Dan Harmon, but specifically about Abed) that gives away things that happen at the end of the episode. So if you want to know nothing before “Urban Matrimony and the Sandwich Arts” airs this Thursday night at 8, save this to watch after.

But whenever you watch, enjoy the fake stripteasing, Jim Rash showing off his hardware, the singalong, Gillian Jacobs almost Britta’ing the “Remedial Chaos Theory” dance, and a lot more.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Alison Brie#Dan Harmon#Joel McHale#Community
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLALISON BRIECHEVY CHASECommunityDAN HARMONDANNY PUDIDONALD GLOVERJOEL MCHALE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 2 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 3 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 4 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP