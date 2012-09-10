Watch the first 20 minutes of ‘Homeland’ season 2 now

“Homeland” doesn’t return to television until Sunday, September 30 at 10 p.m., but Showtime made the first 20 minutes of the season 2 premiere available online and On Demand, both to whet the appetites of subscribers and to convince other people to sign up before the month is over.
The preview is supposed to be available on Demand on over 40 cable and satellite providers, including Comcast, Cox, DirectTV, Dish, Time Warner Cable and Verizon, and it’s also online right now, as you can see below. Enjoy, and we’ll be back to discuss the full thing on the 30th.
I’m in the wrong country. Does anyone have the Youtube?
Such a tease. Makes me remember why this is such a great show. It pulls you back in immediately. Can’t wait for Sept 30th.
excellent 20 minute preview.
Cannot. Freaking. Wait!
I can’t wait and I’m hesitant to judge it too much based on a 20 minute preview (good or bad), but I do hope the VP thing for Brody is not something that is carried through. I imagine they will have a hard time justifying a Congressman with a year of experience and no higher education as the potential Vice President of the United States. Don’t do it, Homeland!
Oh please! Sarah Palin was on the ticket for VP, and she comes across like a box of rocks, and Ronald Reagan went from an actor to being a successful two-term U.S. President. Much stranger things have happened. Brody as a VP candidate makes total sense if for no other reason that the good publicity a POW war hero would bring to the Presidential campaign of a Congressman.
While Palin certainly isn’t smart, she did have 12 years of political experience at a mayoral and gubernatorial level when she was placed on the VP ticket (with at least a bachelor’s degree) which does give her certainly more credibility than a representative who has yet to serve a full term.
And Reagan wasn’t just an actor and then a president. He was an actor, then SAG President, campaigned for different politicians for a while, governor of California, and then, yes, President of the US. We’re talking a 20-30 year time span of political involvement.
So I stand by the argument that an enlisted soldier (not officer) with a maybe a year of political experience under his belt and no higher education, would never make an acceptable VP choice, no matter how heroic he had come off as a prisoner of war. VPs are supposed to help with publicity yes, but they’re also supposed to make people ask the question: Would I be comfortable with this person running the country? You just can’t justify someone to run the biggest country in the world with the argument: Oh, well he’s a war hero.
It just wouldn’t happen and I feel like it would have the potential to break the reality of the show. Not saying it absolutely will, but it certainly has that potential.
Fair enough. I would still contest:
Palin is a joke. Experienced or not, she seemed chosen as a prop.
Reagan: O.k., I’ll give you that he had a lot of experience before his campaign.
Apples & Oranges: This might be a phantom argument, however Americans elected Arnold Schwarzenegger as Governor with a fairly limited political career. Compare that with Brody’s accomplishments. He was by all accounts, even his, a terrible Governor, yet some people (probably a very select few) were calling for a repeal of being born in the U.S. so he could run, presumably based on public perception more than his record as Govt. Crazy talk, yet I seriously heard that. Again, a reach. What I think is less of a reach…
The Role of the VP: I am not sure most people weigh the VP all that heavily in the decision to vote, unless… Unless the VP candidate is extraordinarily bad or controversial (say in Sarah Palin, or the possible VP nod of Hillary Clinton for the possibly controversial/polarizing side of things), or extraordinarily good. So with Brody, we have a highly trained war hero and POW personally being groomed for the role of public office. Besides, unless the Presidential candidate is very old or sickly, I would gather most vote with their heart and not their head to some extent. In short, almost nobody expects the Vice President to actually take office. So I think Brody makes a lot of sense for this.
Is it a stretch? In real life, probably. Could I see it happen? Sure. It draws good publicity and I believe it would draw votes if a highly publicized war hero was advocating for a candidate, much less his running mate. We are at odds with that opinion, I suppose. At absolute worst, it would not break my ability to suspend disbelief for the show. I totally buy into somebody using Brody as a political chess piece, up to and including making him a VP candidate especially with the stepping stone of a year in Congress. That does not draw me out of the show at all.
Next time Dave, you can just say “good point, I was wrong.”
Jill, good point, I disagree with it. There, happy?
Consider my appetite whetted.
Wow. I was one of those who was disappointed with the way season 1 ended, but this was an amazing first 20 minutes. Makes me remember what I enjoyed about the show. Clare Danes is so good.
I can’t believe they convinced Jack Bauer to get back in the fight against the bad guys again. I really thought he was out this time and was just going to spend time with his family.
this was so great. i’m sucked right back in….completely adrenalized! a great show with great actors. thanks so much for posting this.
I was hoping they’d cut out the cardboard plot-recap dialogue of Brody’s wife this season.