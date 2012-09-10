Watch the first 20 minutes of ‘Homeland’ season 2 now

“Homeland” doesn’t return to television until Sunday, September 30 at 10 p.m., but Showtime made the first 20 minutes of the season 2 premiere available online and On Demand, both to whet the appetites of subscribers and to convince other people to sign up before the month is over.

The preview is supposed to be available on Demand on over 40 cable and satellite providers, including Comcast, Cox, DirectTV, Dish, Time Warner Cable and Verizon, and it’s also online right now, as you can see below. Enjoy, and we’ll be back to discuss the full thing on the 30th.