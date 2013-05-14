Watch the full-length ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ trailer

ABC just finished its upfront presentation, and it saved the best – or, at least, the show everyone around here cares about the most by far – for last, concluding the show by bringing Joss Whedon on stage with Clark Gregg and the rest of the cast of “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Joss described the show as about “what it’s like to be an ordinary person in an increasingly extraordinary and unreal world,” and warned his actors that they were about to be the subjects of “some really inappropriate fanfic,” then introduced the 3-minute trailer for the series.
Again, these are trailers and not actual pilots, and it’s easier to make a quippy action show look good than to, say, try to make a riveting pilot for “Tremé.” But as my first even slightly extended look at what Whedon (and Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen) intend to do with the Marvel universe on the small screen, it’s an excellent start. Enjoy:
What does everybody else think? Are you more or less excited now that you’ve seen a couple of minutes of “S.H.I.E.L.D.”?
It really bodes well for this show and Clark Gregg that the excitement for Coulson being alive far overshadows any questions over the legitimacy of how they’ll bring him back.
This is based on comic books, it doesn’t matter how he survived.
Does it not, ZDT? They mentioned the events of the Avengers movie specifically in the trailer.
3 simple letters: LMD
Looks good. I’m not overly thrilled the whole cast under Gregg are young pretty things, but I’ll roll with my faith in The Whedon.
Ming-Na Wen’s only a year or two younger than Gregg.
Looks like a knockoff of Alphas
If Whedon had written Alphas (which I didn’t dislike), I suspect I’d have stuck with it a lot longer.
The second season of Alphas was really really good. It’s worth watching even knowing that it ends in a never to be resolved cliffhanger.
I was going to say it made me think of Heroes, if it was about HRG and his agents. I only hope it fares better than Heroes…and The Cape
I find it amusing that people are saying this is a knockoff of Alphas, when Alphas was a cheap knockoff of multiple other shows that preceded it. Including Heroes.
@visionon
Alphas, cheap?
Budgetwise, sure. But I cared more about any character in Alphas more than in the entire cast of Heroes.
Hyperbole, but not by much.
You can see Whedon’s fingerprints all over this thing. From the snappy quips to the kick ass, it’s a Joss joint to be sure.
I’ve watched a bunch of Fall show trailers and this is the one that I’ve liked the most by far. I really hope it’s good and, if it’s good, that a lot of people watch it.
Surprised at all the love for this. I love some Whedon TV and I’m sure the actual show will be fine but this trailer comes off as kind of cheap and sort of dull. Like someone else said it reminds me of a lesser version of Alphas which I enjoyed all the way to the end.
It does have some funny stuff in the trailer, which is a good sign, but it also feels like an ABC Dramedy, which is very bad. But they didn’t scrimp on the budget, so maybe it will work. I don’t know.
Hmmmm, I loved the trailer, but I can see where you’re coming from. For me, it all boils to Joss Whedon who’s basically batting 1.000 lately. Until he strikes out on something, anything, I’ll watch every single thing he puts out.
The trailer is a little bit too reminiscent of Heroes, but still excited!
Heroes season 1 was great. I hope this is as good or better as Heroes season 1, but this time letting the quality carry over into subsequent seasons… much unlike Heroes.
It’s funny, I originally started watching Buffy because someone online was complaining about how terrible the action/fight scenes on Heroes were, and talked about how Buffy did much better action on a much smaller budget.
Heroes was the worst.
As soon as it was announced, I knew I’d be watching at least the pilot. I don’t really care what ABC puts out to stir up hype. But this trailer does have an unfortunate HEROES-esque quality to it. Trailer people: Try harder.
I am glad that Clark Gregg is the lead. He’s always done such great supporting work that he deserves to shine. (I watched his guest stint on Shawn Ryan’s THE SHIELD a few weeks ago. So good.)
I agree about Clark Gregg! It his time now! :)
Looks fantastic IMHO, too long since we heard whedonesque dialogue on the small screen.
That a Marvel live-action show with shades of Alphas is being introduced this fall? Interesting news.
That Clark Gregg (as Coulson) is back as the team lead? Good news.
That Boss Whedon is helming this? Great news.
While I don’t know how much I’ll enjoy the final product, if this leads to some interesting plot threads that get picked up in Phase 2 and Phase 3 of Marvel’s film franchises, I’ll at least enjoy some Marvel crossover that aren’t an enormous waste of time.
*”crossovers” or “isn’t,” take your pick of corrections ;)
Could be a paramilitary Fringe (although the Alphas DNA is very present). Guess it’ll depend on the Case of the Week, the Mythology Arc and whether we like the characters. And little Whedon grace notes.
Same as it ever was.
Or maybe the fanboys will watch anything.
I like what I see. ABC is hoping this will be their next LOST and if executed well could be very much that.
Also….is Gunn playing Luke Cage?
Also, is it too much to hope that they’ll be a cross-over with DAMAGE CONTROL that’ll lead to a spin off that will be the MAD MEN of Marvel Universe?
Yeah? Too much to hope? Ok, thought so. I’ll just be over here writing my fan fic….
IO9 seems to think that it might be Rage from the New Warriors, not Luke Cage.
I thought it was Gunn!! Very excited to see him!
Excited!!!
So interesting to see Coulson as the leader!
Nice to see Ming-Na and J. August Richards too!
It looks almost unsustainably expensive. I know that it’s likely just the pilot and that they’ll fall into more of a routine but it sure looks like they’ll have to do enormous numbers to remain profitable.
I haven’t been too much of a fan of Whedon’s TV (not because I dislike it, just because they weren’t really my kind of shows), but I’m REALLY excited about this.
Already looking 1000x better than “Dollhouse.” More “Firefly”-esque than anything, and that’s a very good sign
JOSS WHEDON ON TELEVISION Y’ALL. And good to see J. August Richards!
Double DOWN on the J. August Richards shout-out.
Joss doesn’t really need further accolades. Joss needs to have this show hit the ground running so we don’t have another Dollhouse situation (promising show takes too long to sort itself out.)
(Of course a lot of the blame for Dollhouse falls upon Dukshu, who was so-not-up-to multiple nuanced roles.)
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D starring Clark Gregg, because Samuel Jackson would of been too expensive.
What exactly is Whedon’s involvement though? Is this his show that he’ll showrun or will he pull a JJ Abrams and attach his name to the pilot and hand it off to someone elsee to actually run the show while he does exciting Hollywood things?
If its a lieutenant I hope its Jane Epenstien.
The lieutenants in charge are Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen (brother and sister-in-law of Joss respectively). They worked with Joss on Dollhouse and Dr. Horrible, and I believe were with Spartacus for a couple years. So not complete neophytes, but not showrunners with unimpeachable, Tim Minear/Joss style credentials.
Was really hoping Coulson would become The Vision for Avengers 2… oh well
“I’m Fitz. She’s Simmons …” There’s always some name thing that’s meant to be more clever than it is on a Whedon show, and there’s always some woman who looks exactly like Eliza Dushku, if Whedon can’t get Dushku herself.
I’m leery. I think it could be very good, but I’ve lost confidence in Whedon’s long-arc story telling. He’s brilliant in short form, but over time his tendency to indulge his pet themes and his drive to be really clever kills a story. I think the only reason Firefly was as good as it was was that it got canceled, forcing Whedon to tell his story in 14 episodes and a movie. He didn’t have time to ruin it, so he kept it tight.
If Whedon only serves in an advisory roll on this while focusing on the movies, it could be great. If he’s more hands-on over the long term, I don’t have … erm, Faith.