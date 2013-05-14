Watch the full-length ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ trailer

ABC just finished its upfront presentation, and it saved the best – or, at least, the show everyone around here cares about the most by far – for last, concluding the show by bringing Joss Whedon on stage with Clark Gregg and the rest of the cast of “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Joss described the show as about “what it’s like to be an ordinary person in an increasingly extraordinary and unreal world,” and warned his actors that they were about to be the subjects of “some really inappropriate fanfic,” then introduced the 3-minute trailer for the series.

Again, these are trailers and not actual pilots, and it’s easier to make a quippy action show look good than to, say, try to make a riveting pilot for “Tremé.” But as my first even slightly extended look at what Whedon (and Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen) intend to do with the Marvel universe on the small screen, it’s an excellent start. Enjoy:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What does everybody else think? Are you more or less excited now that you’ve seen a couple of minutes of “S.H.I.E.L.D.”?