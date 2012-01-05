Wednesday night TV open thread, pre-press tour edition

Last night was mostly devoted to packing for press tour, and the only TV show I even half-saw was “Happy Endings,” where Max’s outfit for the bet gave me a prolonged, loud laugh.
I’ll have reviews of some upcoming shows posting throughout the day today, but if anybody wants to discuss last night’s “Happy Endings,” “Modern Family,” “Suburgatory” or “The Middle,” here is the place. Just do me a favor and mention the name of the show you’re going to talk about before you start talking about it, for the benefit of people who might have seen some but not all just yet.
Surprised you hadn’t already seen the very strong episode of SUBURGATORY as ABC had it up on their screener site since mid December. Figured you’d have a review l ready to go. In addition to all the great Dalia/Tessa stuff there was a laugh out loud scene at the club. I don’t want to spoil it but it calls to mind a certain David Cronenberg film
Carly Chaikin the perfect blend of Amanda Seyfried and Rachael MacAdams in Mean Girls, and definitely killed this episode. Looking forward to this subplot.
Also Revenge was just flat out great last night. Suspenseful, gripping and some great lines as usual. What a great soap!
Revenge owned. Rapidly becoming one of my favorite shows, and Madeline Stowe did a great job last night. I’m going to miss Tyler though, hopefully he comes back eventually.
Alan, you’re NOT watching REVENGE?!?
I tend to agree with Alan 90% of the time – and my disagreements tend to be minor. But on REVENGEEE!! – it’s just a great show. It may be clichéd – but the writing is great, the acting is superb etc. – I think it’s awesome.
Re: Happy Endings. Dave & Penny ? i didnt see that coming.. and im still having trouble seeing them as a future couple.. is this just a case of the writers not having other option for an in-group couple or have i missed an obvious chemistry there ?
I would say “no other option” other than the Dave-Alex we started with. Clearly not going to be a long-term pairing so I’m prepared to be entertained by the incongruity for the month or so it lasts.
I thought this was a great episode. Every subplot was hilarious, the cuts between were often witty in themselves, we haven’t had one with Brad/Alex before, and some of the rom-com stuff had me rolling.
I kept cracking up every time Dave kept mentioning how he “dodged a bullet” after Alex would say something really dumb.
The secret Chicago Fireman calendar was a pretty funny gag too.
I couldn’t stop laughing at Max in that white outfit though.
I can see some chemistry between Dave and Penny so it wouldn’t completely surprise me. I’d imagine it would lead to some awkwardness between Penny and Alex.
love the continued alex loves eating gags. best still has to be when she ordered $60-some in take out food.
At first I was like, “Oh, they’re making a joke about how therapists in TV shows are always omnipotent!” and had a good laugh.
And then it ended without laughing with me…
Happy Endings keeps knocking it out of the park. With Community not on the air, and Cougar Town in MIA, it really is my number 2 comedy behind Parks and Rec now.
Max was great last night.
“It’s like fighting a rake!!”
At this point, I’m actually enjoying Happy Endings more than Community, and I only really like half the characters.
Modern Family has officially become Lazy Family for me lately. As much as I love Sofia Vergara, she’s become a cartoon character, and they’ve taken Manny’s once amusing quirks too far. Talented, versatile actors, but the writing is really in a rut for this season. Both the Dunphy and Pritchett storylines were forgettable. And with Cam and Mitchell, it’s the same old same old with a petty argument between the two of them, and this time it didn’t even wrap up on a good note. Why can’t they have a storyline where it comes across that they really love each other? The only thing I was grateful for was that there wasn’t a voiceover to sappy music to spell out the weekly moral to the viewers.
Thank goodness for Happy Endings as a palate cleanser.
Agreed. They really ruined Cam for me. Remember when they surprised us by mentioning that Cam was a starting offensive lineman for Illinois. Now he is just a stereotype and not a very funny one.
Agreed. I cannot stand Mitchell and Cam at this point. Most of the other characters also get to me, but those two have become impossible to watch. The writers have sold out the characters, and most of the episodes feel like they were written for a show with a laugh track. The jokes are lazy, broad, and obvious.
After last night’s episode, I’m wondering if Vergara had finally lost her natural Colombian accent, and I’m just now noticing. Even the mannerisms seemed oddly strained in a way they never used to be.
I totally agree. I’m pretty close to checking out on Modern Fam. Not only is it not funny, but it is just grating to watch. Luke and Phil are the only things it has going for it.
I agree 100% with you. I though Modern Family was quite poor. This show is a shell of what it once was.
I also agree with all of the above comments regarding Cam and Mitchell. I will continue to watch the show, but I will not put my hopes up too high.
I agree too!!!!
I disagree. Last night’s episode was one of their most solid of the season. Manny’s birth father returning was great, and I’m interested to see how it develops.
My family and I laughed a lot during last night’s Modern Family. We loved it! I would like to see Cam and Mitchell’s love more than their bickering, but they are pretty damn funny still.
Re: Happy Endings. Is it weird everytime I see Ken Marino I scream ‘I want to dip my balls in it!!” Also, another great episode of The Middle last night.
The “Happy Endings” writers seem to be floundering a little bit since it became obvious that the original concept of Dave and Alex post-breakup doesn’t work. I have no interest in a Dave and Penny relationship (and even less in “will they or won’t they? teasing). And Alex’s inability to hold a conversation with her brother-in-law just emphasizes what a dull character she is (and in increasing danger of becoming a dumb-blonde cliche).
The show is still very funny, but its strength is in the wacky world it sets up, not in trying to get us to care about the characters’ lives in any serious way.
I hear ya…I am hoping that the writers were telling us they won’t go the Penny/Dave route since they were at the fountain and just walked away. They wanted to tell us all along it was not a RomCom. I loved, however, the awkward pairing of Brad and his sister-in-law.
ABC Wednesday is clicking on all cylinders. It reminds me of Thursday nights on NBC back in the glory days.
I like the teens on Suburgatory. Not so fond of the adults with the exception of Cheryl Hines #couldbesaidabouteverythingonTV
