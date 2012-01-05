Wednesday night TV open thread, pre-press tour edition

Senior Television Writer
01.05.12

Last night was mostly devoted to packing for press tour, and the only TV show I even half-saw was “Happy Endings,” where Max’s outfit for the bet gave me a prolonged, loud laugh.

I’ll have reviews of some upcoming shows posting throughout the day today, but if anybody wants to discuss last night’s “Happy Endings,” “Modern Family,” “Suburgatory” or “The Middle,” here is the place. Just do me a favor and mention the name of the show you’re going to talk about before you start talking about it, for the benefit of people who might have seen some but not all just yet.

#Modern Family #Happy Endings
