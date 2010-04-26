Welcome to What’s Alan Watching? at HitFix

Starting on Tuesday, May 4, this will be the new home of Alan Sepinwall’s blog, What’s Alan Watching? To sign up for e-mail alerts about posts, enter your address in the link below:
Will Alan and Dan continue with the podcast? I hope so.
Welcome Alan.
Definitely following you Alan. Congrats!
Ready for the new era to begin!
Well, I’m gonna kind of miss having you at the Star-Ledger simply because the online comment section over there (which I enjoyed using on occasion) was a hell of a lot less crowded than over at the blog. And I think because of that I actually got some direct responses from you from time to time, which was really nice. Oh well.
Anyway, I’m excited for you – congrats and good luck!
Congratulations. Alan, with his skills and following, is a great acquisition for your site.
Now, please improve your site so that the standards are on par with the talent you have just attracted.
Suggestions –
-Get rid of all of the clutter
-Put a list of the shows he covers on the page,
-Get rid of the most viewed — in TV no one cares about that, you either want to read about a show or you don’t.
-list comments in chronological order
-improve your search
And listen to Alan – he does this better than you.
Congrats, Alan or should the congrats be to HitFix for having you. I’ve been a follower of yours at nj.com ever since the Sopranos days.
Much success!
Anna’s right. I love the content here, but there is simply way too much clutter. I get claustrophobic just looking at this site. I can’t imagine it’s anything but a huge turn-off to new visitors. I have a feeling I’m really gonna miss the simple neatness of Alan’s old site.
And the comments definitely need to be in chronological order. The way they are now is like reading from right to left.
Good Luck Alan
Comments are now in chronological order, folks. Progress!
YAY!! Progress indeed.
Now, if it will just show more than a few comments at a time…
This will take some getting used to.
They like this
Now we need to get rid of this “show more comments” rubbish.
Since Season 6 of the Sopranos, I have been a loyal reader. I don’t feel like I have really completely enjoyed an episode of a favourite show until I have read Alan’s take. Right now it’s riding the Breaking Bad trainwreck with Mr. White et al.
In addition to wishing you good luck, let me take this opportunity to thank you for the added enjoyment of your blog.
I hate this new site. It’s messy and very UN user friendly. Why did you change? This is a very juvenile looking site, to say the least.
aaaaaand that’s the last time I ever cross-link a post from this site to Facebook. Or anywhere.
I happily followed Alan’s blog to here, but cripes this site is a mess. I really hope he hasn’t made a mistake.
I sure won’t by sharing links from here on my social media ever again.
The phrasing they used in the Facebook link that just appeared on my page made me sound like a big boy who had just tied his own shoes and couldn’t wait to brag about it. Which brilliant marketing exec came up with that sack of lame?
Seriously Alan, love your stuff; HitSux, not so much.
Yes, please get rid of all the clutter. There is too much visual stimulation. I, too, miss the simplicity of your old blog.