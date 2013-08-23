This week HitFix is revisiting some of the key turning points in recent entertainment history and considering what would have happened if history had turned a bit differently. What if…?

In the spring of 1996, NBC was at the peak of its Must-See TV period. “Seinfeld,” “ER,” “Friends,” “Frasier” and “Law & Order” were healthy and powerful, and there was a successful secondary tier of shows like “Wings,” “Mad About You” and “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” The previous fall, the network had launched a new drama called “JAG,” starring David James Elliott as a Naval officer and attorney who traveled the globe having adventures and defending sailors in court. By today’s standards, “JAG” – which averaged 11.6 million viewers a week, despite airing on Saturday – would be a big hit, but that year it was the #79 show on TV overall, and its audience was on the old side, at a time when “Friends” and its imitators were pushing NBC ever-younger. The Peacock canceled “JAG,” and CBS – which was in such dire straits that the network was happy to take any viewers, of any age – picked it up for the next spring. It would air 205 episodes over nine seasons for CBS, never a massive hit but a reliable performer and foundational piece as CBS dug itself out of a gaping hole. More importantly, when “JAG” was in its later years, the show’s creator Don Bellisario pitched a spin-off to CBS about the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, aka “NCIS,” which is entering its 11th season, is the most-watched drama on television and has spawned yet another successful spin-off in “NCIS: LA.”

What if NBC didn’t cancel ‘JAG’ after one season?

Three things that might not have happened:

