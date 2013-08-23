This week HitFix is revisiting some of the key turning points in recent entertainment history and considering what would have happened if history had turned a bit differently. What if…?
In the spring of 1996, NBC was at the peak of its Must-See TV period. “Seinfeld,” “ER,” “Friends,” “Frasier” and “Law & Order” were healthy and powerful, and there was a successful secondary tier of shows like “Wings,” “Mad About You” and “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” The previous fall, the network had launched a new drama called “JAG,” starring David James Elliott as a Naval officer and attorney who traveled the globe having adventures and defending sailors in court. By today’s standards, “JAG” – which averaged 11.6 million viewers a week, despite airing on Saturday – would be a big hit, but that year it was the #79 show on TV overall, and its audience was on the old side, at a time when “Friends” and its imitators were pushing NBC ever-younger. The Peacock canceled “JAG,” and CBS – which was in such dire straits that the network was happy to take any viewers, of any age – picked it up for the next spring. It would air 205 episodes over nine seasons for CBS, never a massive hit but a reliable performer and foundational piece as CBS dug itself out of a gaping hole. More importantly, when “JAG” was in its later years, the show’s creator Don Bellisario pitched a spin-off to CBS about the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, aka “NCIS,” which is entering its 11th season, is the most-watched drama on television and has spawned yet another successful spin-off in “NCIS: LA.”
What if NBC didn’t cancel ‘JAG’ after one season?
2. CBS wouldn’t have acquired “JAG” – even if NBC had canceled it after only two seasons, CBS might have looked on it as damaged goods rather than a relatively unknown commodity that NBC didn’t know what to do with – and therefore likely wouldn’t have had access to “NCIS” or “NCIS: LA.”
3. Without the “NCIS” franchise to pick up the slack from the aging “CSI” shows, CBS might not have finally finished on top of the season race among adults 18-49 for 2012-13, though the network would still be in decent shape thanks to its comedies.
Three things we predict might have happened:
2. Having “NCIS” (and perhaps “NCIS: LA”) wouldn’t have fixed NBC’s problem in the ’00s of developing sitcom successors for “Friends,” “Will & Grace,” et al, but it might have prevented the utter collapse of the network into its current, perhaps irreparable state. (If “The Jay Leno Show” is still a thing in this universe, it certainly does not air five nights a week.)
3. Having three “Law & Order”s and two “NCIS”es might have created a more stable foundation on which to schedule and promote mid-’00s NBC series like “Friday Night Lights,” “Chuck,” “30 Rock,” “Parks and Recreation,” etc. Then again, perhaps those shows would never have gotten bigger audiences than they did in our reality, and would have been canceled much more quickly by a healthy Peacock.
Did history work out for the best?
I think JAG might have gone down like Quantum Leap. It had an audience but wasn’t it a hit and stayed on the air for a few seasons. I think Bellisario would have ended up at CBS anyway. He was just too perfect for their style.
I saw every episode of Quantum Leap when in my twenties it run on one of the big Russian broadcasters. The thought that it wasn’t a big hit is just blowing my mind.
I’d like see a what if column for “What if NBC didn’t cancel Freaks and Geeks?” Would Judd Apatow and his cast that included James Franco, Seth Rogen and Jason Segel have the careers they have now?
Or a “What if Fox didn’t cancel Firefly” column…. ;) We can play this game all day… :D
“And TV is a more fun place with ‘NCIS’ in it.”
This line gave me a happy smile. Nearly everyone I know laughs at NCIS, and I’ve seen cracks online such as, “How can it be the most-watched show on television when I don’t know a soul who has ever seen an episode?”
I started watching it on a whim, when home sick one day and USA was running one of their frequent marathons. I was curious, because it was my mom’s favorite show, and she and I agreed on virtually nothing when it came to TV. But I found it almost compulsively watchable, for reasons I’m still struggling to identify.
This past February, my mom died. In her final illness, I spent a lot of time at her home, and when she was low I’d say, “Let’s see if NCIS is on!” She’d brighten up and–every time–say, “That’s my favorite show!” And we would curl up together on her bed and watch it.
So, now, I associate it with that final time I got to spend with my mom, which only makes it more watchable.
Not a big fan of the show (a little too stand alone procedural for us), but that’s a great, albeit sad story. I imagine many of us have these kinds of emotional attachments to shows, and even if we can’t always explain them, sometimes that’s meaningful enough.
Thanks for sharing your story.
That is a lovely story. I’m sorry you lost your Mom.
Bizarrely, I would never choose an alternate reality with a successful mid-00s NBC, because I’m quite happy that shows like Chuck, Parks, FNL, Community, The Office, and 30 Rock were all allowed to have healthy runs with anemic ratings.
They also never would have desperately pursued international sales, and we’d have no Hannibal, either.
It’s not really fair to put The Office in with the rest of those. I suppose your point may be that it may not have even lasted until midway through season 2 when it started to take off, but after that it was one of NBC’s highest performers for the rest of its long life.
Alan, did you really postpone the Deadwood review a week for this instead? Come on. You could have at least done a What if Deadwood hadn’t been cancelled? or What if The Wire were cancelled after season 1? or What if Dan Fienberg had won the Lottery in 2003 and retired to a small island on the Caribbean?
Sorry, a tad disappointed you delayed the Deadwood review a week and JAG is no substitute.
Joel – Alan had written this earlier and it was part of a bigger HitFix project and I published it in his absence. I am, however, curious about at least one of your hypothetical situations.
-Daniel
Nice “post hoc ergo propter hoc” there, Joel.
I realize this post was entirely a “would you like some cheese with your whine” moment, and tried to slip in some humor there to lighten it up. Watching the Deadwood finale again was hard, and I was looking for the catharsis of the review. My apologies.
The funny thing is that “post hoc ergo propter hoc” could apply to any of these What-If scenarios.
Interesting that no time was taken to address the effect on JAG — the actual content of the show — after the move to CBS, aside from noting that CBS wanted a female co-star who was Harmon Rabb’s equal. In its NBC season, JAG was very much a show catering to men. There was an emphasis on military intrigue and action, and very little time devoted to the characters’ personal lives. As soon as it moved to CBS, the show became “softer” — there was suddenly a lot attention given to soap-operish personal stories, plots came along that involved the central character helping women and children in peril, and of course there was the whole “Will they or won’t they?” element introduced between the male and female leads (something that was completely absent when Tracey Needham was the female lead). The agenda was all about making the show more female-friendly, and no doubt more pleasing to an older demographic to boot. All SO typically CBS.
Those are great observations, though I think you’re still selling short just how much NBC-JAG was an action series. I’m not sure any first season episode spend more than five minutes in a court room, and every case somehow necessitated Harm shooting it out with South American drug lords, chasing down East Asian spys or getting into fist fights with Russian assassins. It was only after the show moved to CBS that it evolved into a court room drama that could go an episode or two without blowing up something.
FWIW, Bellisario said that the CBS version of the show was the one he’d always wanted to make, and that NBC kept pushing for action. Of course, this is often what showrunners say when they change networks, get a new network president, chart a new direction, etc. CBS drama at that point was defined by David E. Kelley, and the CBS version of JAG was more in that vein.
I was in the Navy during that first season and we all found it pretty hilarious, our local AFN people made a parody of it that had JAG officers doing actual JAG stuff, ridiculously mundane paper work edited with action style montage. I can remember saying several times “they should’ve just made an NCIS show” – lo and behold.
Didn’t see a single episode of NCIS for the first several years it was on, until well after it was a phenomenon. When I did finally catch a few I was impressed. It’s not exactly ‘this golden age of tv’ level and any major Emmy nominations would be almost as ridiculous as 2 1/2 Men’s (one exception: Mark Harmon gives a pretty interesting performance on this thing) but it’s very solid entertainment. The first time I saw Bellisario’s name on the credits I thought “but of course”.
What would have happened if Universal would have stayed on with the show after the first season, instead of letting only Paramount produce?
I didn’t watch Jag when it originally aired and like numerous shows I discovered it on reruns (Mash, Cheers, 24, etc.). It was interesting to watch how this show evolved from featuring the ‘dashing leading man show’ to where Catherine Bell actually became it’s biggest star. It was her performance that made me fall in love this show so much. CBS was correct in demanding a replacement.
The real unknowns are whether CBS would have taken more risks than they did as a refuge for safe, predictable (though usually competently assembled) programming, and would NBC have taken fewer risks than they did as a massively desperate, incompetently run haven for creators with wacky ideas?
Alan and/or Dan, could you do a ‘what if Dana Delany would’ve played Carrie in Sex and the City?’ (she turned down the role
What if Napoleon had a B-52 bomber?
JAG was for old people? That was my favorite show when I was 10. Watched every episode. Loved it!
I was thinking the same thing Christina. Old people? Pffft… I started watching it (by accident) in like 2002 from re-runs but I was like 18. It became one of my favorite shows the more I watched it and started catching up on the current story of the time… Heck I still enjoy watching past seasons and episodes from time to time on DVD nearly 10 years after it ended ;)
And getting stuck watching re-runs and marathons of NCIS at the in-laws is how I became a fan of that show (by accident… I hated it at first lol)… I didn’t know for years that it was a spin off of JAG either but it made total sense when I found out… Still dont care for NCIS: LA though. Just cant get into it.