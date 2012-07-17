What’s Alan Reading?: Reviewing Gillian Flynn’s dark, twisty ‘Gone Girl’

Note: I’m taking much of this week off in between Comic-Con and press tour. This is one of a few posts I wrote in advance that should publish this week. If you’re wondering why I didn’t cover a particular show or story this week, it’s because I’m on vacation.
Back at the old blog, I would sometimes write about non-TV entertainment that I was consuming. Usually, it was movies, but occasionally it would be a book I had read that really wowed me.
In this case, the book in question – Gillian Flynn’s “Gone Girl” – has a TV connection of a sort, as it’s written by a former TV critic. (Flynn used to write for Entertainment Weekly; I knew her well enough to say hello to at press tour, but no more than that.) But Flynn’s old job is only interesting in the way that it informs the history of her two main characters, a married pair of ex-magazine writers forced by the bad economy and the decaying state of print journalism to leave New York and relocate to a small Missouri town.
What makes “Gone Girl” worth discussing here isn’t that it was written by someone who used to do what I do, but that it is the most gripping, surprising, and purely entertaining book I’ve read in a long time – and one so disturbing that by the end I felt like I needed to take a few showers to wash it away.
Much of what makes “Gone Girl” so effective are the twists and turns Flynn puts into the story and the way she tells it, so I’ll try to say as little as possible about the plot.
The short version is that we meet Nick and Amy at a low point in their lives and marriage. Nick was once a hotshot entertainment writer. Amy had a minor level of fame and a large trust fund because her parents wrote a series of beloved children’s books based on her. They were once madly in love. Now their chosen careers are over, their money’s all gone, they’re living far from where Amy ever dreamed of being, and they’ve become virtual strangers in the large McMansion they’ve rented after it was foreclosed on its owners. (This is in every way a recession-era thriller, where everyone’s life – not just the people who used to write magazine quizzes – isn’t what it was supposed to be even a few years ago.)
And then one day… Amy vanishes.
Flynn splits the narrative between Nick in the present and Amy in the past, as we get to see the birth and then decay of their life together, even as Nick is scrambling to figure out what happened to his wife – and, of course, drawing interest from the police, as all husbands do in this scenario.
The only other thing I will say is that everything turns out to be much more complicated, and much darker, than it seems.
Flynn has a strong command not only of the story she’s telling, but of the two main characters in it, and of the world they’ve found themselves in. Though there’s already a movie in the works, with Reese Witherspoon as Amy, so much of what makes “Gone Girl” effective comes from the way Flynn uses the prose novel format to tell us things, and in what order. I’m sure a smart filmmaker can make it work on screen, but I fear that the film version of this story will feel much more familiar than the book version, even with the exact same plot.
But I highly, highly recommend the book, and if people have already read it and want to discuss it in the comments, feel free. (And if you haven’t read it, I’d advise not checking out the comments on this one. Treat this as my spoiler review of a TV episode.)
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I apparently am the only one in the entire world who hated this book. I couldn’t stand either of the lead characters, so I didn’t really care what happened to either of them. Plus, I felt like all the suspense went out of the novel about 1/3 of the way through when what happened to Amy is revealed. I have yet to see anyone not rave about this book though, so I guess I am alone here.
Danielle, we are the only two people in the world who seem to agree on this! I was hooked the first third, annoyed at the twist in the second third, and just finishing the final third so I could say I could. (And I haaaaated the end.)
It’s us against the world, I suppose. : ) Just wanted you to know you’re not alone!
I felt the same way – I really liked the early journal version of Amy, but that was short-lived. After that I was just hoping they would both die.
i was excited for this book as well as i had read flynn’s first 2 books: very dark & suspenseful with unique plotting resulting in stunning endings. however, while gone girl is an entertaining read, it had none of the aforementioned qualities.
You’re not the only one, my wife absolutely hated the ending. Me, I actually really enjoyed it.
I’m with Phil. The first section was a bravura performance, the second section sent my bullshit antenna SKY HIGH, and by the end I just felt sucker-punched and cheated. A fraud, I say.
I would like to add my name to the few who did not enjoy this. It had such potential and while I can’t fault her actual writing, I hated the story by the end. I did like him throughout the story until the end. I HATED the end which made me just hate the entire book.
Wow – I just finished this book. So weird to see you writing about it. It was awesome, and not what I expected at all.
I’d never heard of the book, but based on your recommendation I checked our library to see about borrowing it. There are more than 300 holds on it already!! They have a couple dozen copies there or on order, so I won’t have to wait until next year. But really, Alan, I didn’t know so many people here in Boise were following your advice on books
Alan,
these are great. You’re an excellent critic and I always enjoy hearing about your other interests. Do you have any “comparables” for the Flynn novel, i.e, “if you like…..you’ll like this?”
try flynn’s 2nd book: dark places
Though the tone is different I would also recommend Tana French’s novels. Start with In the Woods.
Odd–I just starting reading this yesterday, and I’m halfway through it. I cannot put it down! Gillian Flynn is a really disturbing writer (I couldn’t finish Dark Places because of the dark nature of the material) so I’m assuming this one is going to end VERY badly, but I’m loving the twists and turns. It’s one of the most surprising books i’v read in a while, and I think she completely gets the complicated internal natures and thoughts of both her leads. She’s a terrific writer.
I’m really just marking time at work so I can get back to reading. :-)
Funny, I just bought a book for my nook and I almost got this one. The reviews on B&N were all over the place. People seemed to love it or hate it. I ended up with something else but will give this a shot next time.
Absolutely terrific book. Literally couldn’t put it down. Finished it in just over a day.
I loved this book and by coincidence realized I’d recently read her earlier one Dark Places, but didn’t connect the two. I can honestly say that not only is the writing superb, this book had turns and twists that most readers will not anticipate – a rarity indeed. My daughter just started reading it based on my suggestion. I’d love to see it as a movie.
I’ve read all three of her books now and although the story was pretty clever and I enjoyed the alternating narratives, I liked Dark Places more. Also, apparently she is working on the screenplay to Gone Girl with Reese Witherspoon producing and Dark Places, featuring Amy Adams as the lead. I think it’s inspired casting.
For me, Gone Girl has done to marriage what Jaws did to the ocean. Terrifying.
I thought the book was well-woven, and I told a lot of people about it. For the entire book to have been so cleverly plotted with the author manipulating the reader’s emotions with the same skill the characters use to manipulate one another, the ending felt rushed and a bit tacked on. I don’t know if the author wrote herself into a corner and couldn’t get out (or didn’t have time to) or if that ending was meant to be ironic in a “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” kind of way (like in the way the bar is called The Bar). Thoughts?