What’s Alan writing? A new book called ‘The Revolution Was Televised’

Over the last year and change, you may have noticed an occasional mysterious allusion to some project I was working on but wasn’t ready to discuss. Well, today I am very proud to announce that it’s my new book, “The Revolution Was Televised: The Cops, Crooks, Slingers and Slayers Who Changed TV Drama Forever.”
The book tells the story of this new golden age of drama we’re lucky enough to be experiencing, through the prism of a dozen shows from the last 15 years: in chapter order, “Oz,” “The Sopranos,” “The Wire,” “Deadwood,” “The Shield,” “Lost,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “24,” “Battlestar Galactica,” “Friday Night Lights,” “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad.” It’s a mix of critical analysis and history, featuring interviews – the great majority of them new – with the creators of these shows and other key people who worked on them. Each chapter discusses both the greatness of that particular show and the way it contributed to this creative revolution. (The Shield, for instance, ended HBO’s monopoly on this kind of show.) I’ve got David Chase discussing the end of The Sopranos (not explaining it, mind you, but discussing why he chose to do it that way), Damon Lindelof on the Lost origin story, David Milch on the beginning and end of Deadwood, and a whole lot more.
I’m self-publishing the book for a variety of reasons, one of which is that so many of the biggest accomplishments of my career happened because I was doing something entirely on my own, whether it was the old “NYPD Blue” fan site or the original version of this blog. The mechanisms for self-publishing – in this case, there will be a paperback, as well as editions for Kindle, Nook and possibly some other eBook readers – have become so streamlined that I wanted to take a crack at it this way.
Barring something strange (like, say, another superstorm), the book should be available to order by the week of Thanksgiving, and I think it will make an excellent holiday gift for the TV fan in your life.
UPDATE: The Kindle edition wound up going on sale ahead of schedule, and so did the Nook version. The paperback is also on sale, as are versions for iBooks and Kobo.
I’ve set up a website about the book, at AlanSepinwall.com, which still has some tweaks to be made, but has a FAQ that should answer more questions you may have (like why I chose these 12 shows and not others), a collection of links to my previous writing about these shows, as well as a sign-up form for an email list if you want to be reminded the day the book goes on sale, since you can’t pre-order the book. (I’ll also be doing another post here on that day, discussing it on social media, and have some other things in the works in terms of spreading the word.) If you want to know something that’s not there, ask in the comments or feel free to email me, as always, at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I’m very excited about this. I always knew I didn’t want “Stop Being a Hater and Learn to Love The O.C.” to be the only line on my bibliography, and “The Revolution Was Televised” touches on a lot of what’s made this such a special time to do what I get to do for a living. I hope you like it. And while we wait for it to be released, here’s a look at the cover, courtesy of Jeroen ten Berge:
You include Lost in that list of amazing shows, despite the clusterfuck it became in the final seasons when the writers’ incompetency became apparent? Heh.
LOST may not have lived up its lofty expectations, but there is no doubt that it had an impact on how dramas were made and consumed. And doing that on a Network channel, rather than Cable, makes it all the more spectacular.
You’re right. HBO for instance, would never have a show that relied cheaply on cliffhangers for six years, and whose writers were so terrible at their jobs that they incorporated mysteries in it that they had no intention/ability to answer.
Regardless of what you think about its quality, it was unquestionably historic, for all the reasons RD said, and because it was the first show that exploded in the digital/online/social media/podcast community. Never before had fans spent so many years of a show speculating those mysteries, ill-concieved as they may have been. Of course it has a place in this book.
You’re being deliberately ignorant to what Lost meant for network television dramas. And your opinion on the final seasons is exactly that: an opinion. As there are still many who loved the final seasons and still enjoyed the finale.
Yeah, I know it has a place in this book, given how much of a huge online following it had as you mention, with people constantly coming up with theories, even analysing screenshots each episode. But I still disagree with referring to it as a part of the golden age of TV drama, especially given how the other shows mentioned are more worthy of the title.
Velocity: As I said, I wasn’t refuting its significance as a television show, nor did I ever dispute its presence in this book. I also know what an opinion is. But if you can’t be objective and see that the writers made it up as they went along (whether you consider this a hindrance is irrelevant), then well, you’re not being objective.
Mark, I talk a lot about how some people were unhappy with the ending, and also about how a bunch of the other shows in the book (Breaking Bad, to name one) made most of the story up as they went along.
Ah yeah, I recall Gilligan saying they the writing team does so. I imagine this is the case for several other shows that I look forward to reading about in the book.
I did forget to mention the difference with Lost being that Gilligan and co. for example did not dig themselves into holes by doing so, like Cuse and Lindelof did, where improvising the show’s main draw (at least after around season 4, where characters took a backseat), the mysteries of the island, had a very negative effect in the long-run. I remember Lindelof laughably insisting the show was always about the characters, but after the first couple of seaons (the first was my personal favorite), I think if you were to ask if they were interested in say, Jin’s character development – despite it being executed very well – or Jacob, I think we all know what the anser would be.
On a more related note, well done on the book. Look forward to it.
Don’t forget the landmark crossover w/ “Couples Therapy”, featuring Horace and his 17-year-old wife.
How dare you self-publish! I am going to only pay you 30% and donate the rest to a publishing company! (Kidding of course, I think its a great idea and I will be in for one)
honestly, you pretty much had my money at the end of the first paragraph. This is going to be SWEET
Can’t wait! How’d you choose the gun on the cover?
Simple: Jeroen put a picture of a gun on the cover, and I said, “That looks cool, Jeroen.”
Pretty sure it’s a Beretta 92fs which Boyd Crowder used in Season 2. Guess it wasn’t intentional ;)
Will there be ad nauseaum comments about The Wire? Or jokes about Lance/Landry? Or Landry as serial killer? Or how about funny references to possible two-character spinoffs? Do you reflect on these shows as they are or how you wish they were?
How about unquestioned man-love of all things David Milch? I mean, where’s John from Cincinnati and Luck?
It will be good – certainly not “Stop Being a Hater and Learn to Love The O.C.” good – but still, I’m looking forward to.
Really, what could be better than Stop Being a Hater? I’m not even hoping to top that one.
Would an OC fan who hated everything about Season 3, still enjoy the book? Johnny as absolutely terrible.
@RD I just looked up the book. It came out before even the second season aired. So safe to say, it just talks about first season and things related.
Alan, will I be able to buy/read it at google play?
As this is the first I’ve heard of Google Play, I would assume not. There will be a paperback through Amazon, Kindle, Nook, plus all the Smashwords-friendly eReaders (iBook, Sony, etc.)
Do you have any timeline on the iBook version? I would prefer to buy that over the Kindle version unless the wait will be more than a week or so.
Kenya, I’m not entirely sure. The file has been uploaded to the Smashwords store, and they in turn are supposed to send it out ASAP to iBook, etc., but I’ve been told that can take a week or two for some reason. It will absolutely be out by Thanksgiving week, which was the target date for the whole thing. The Kindle process wound up being much faster than anticipated.
What’s a book?
It’s one of those things you read on your iPad.
how much does this ish cost?
Stop Being a Hater and Learn to the Fact That Nothing Will Top The OC Book on Your Résumé.
Congrats. This is going to be awesome. I think I speak for most commenters when I say your writing is the perfect companion piece to our watching. Having it in book form will be that much better.
But seriously, you changed the game with The OC book. It may never be topped. Epic show, epic book.
Very cool; I still have to watch a few of those shows, but once I do I’ll be sure to purchase it.
No Six Feet Under, though? Considering it’s one of the big dramas that got HBO rolling, I’d have thought that that’d be one of the shows worth including.
Read the FAQ, Elephant. 6FU’s absence is explained there. And you can safely cherrypick the chapters of the shows you’ve seen and wait to read the others later. I think Sopranos is the only show that keeps coming up in other chapters.
Good to know, as I’ve not seen some of the shows mentioned either.
Alan:
Would you consider a Volume II that would cover shows that were not necessarily ground-breaking, but later became culturally relevant?
probably should have left out Buffy and just done 2 chapters on BSG.
Have you ever watched Buffy? I highly doubt that you’ve given it a chance if you think it wasn’t a a significantly important – and brilliant – show that warrants an inclusion in the book.
Buffy has every right to be included – it was just as well-written and uncompromising in its particular creative vision as the other shows listed here, except it did it in the context of what was superficially a teen show about vampires, shown on a very minor network where it was in constant danger of cancellation.
No.
i watched every episode of Buffy netflix. i enjoyed firefly and astonishing x-men and i read about how great buffy was. i didnt enjoy it. a few episodes a season were alright. wildly overrated.
also 99% if the music was garbage. especially the dumb all singing episode.
but hey, mileages vary, right bros?
I’ve never watched Buffy and never will. It’s a girl show.
Not saying the show didn’t have flaws (the whole first season, to be honest) but there’s a reason why Buffy the Vampire Slayer was so critically acclaimed. I remember at one time it was by far the most praised show on TV, and yet nobody was watching it because of these preconceptions that it was for teenage girls – and now it often seems to just get whitewashed from the history of the medium. Nice to see it being given some credit here, because it really was like nothing else on network TV at that time, and I definitely think it helped to push the boundaries. You only need to look at the shows that its writers have gone onto since – Firefly, Battlestar Galactica, Lost, Mad Men…etc.
@Ron Swamson, William the Bloody disagrees.
@Ron Swamson-
You should at least watch the bacon-wrapped shrimp episode.
Wow, I have no idea how you have not only been writing as much as you post each week, but more; you are superhuman!
(Congrats!)
Great to hear you are doing an ebook version!!
Alan, just wanted to let you know that the first paragraph on the website you linked to only describes 11 of the shows you will be discussing, but the next paragraph says that you mentioned 12. You left out Lost.
Really glad you chose to write about Oz, it may have went way off the rails in the later seasons, but it is clearly influential to HBO and cable series. Glad that someone(especially you) is finally going to talk about it.
Kinda sad The West Wing isn’t on there, but can’t argue against any of The Shows you chose.
I have yet to watch the Sopranos, but I have watched pretty much everything else from HBO, Deadwood, Wire, etc.
And I know that Oz came out a few years before The Sopranos, and from what I hear about it, I think it is clear that Oz is not as good, but I do feel like Oz was a precursor to it, and all the other Cable Dramas.
While you say it is more of a bottle show(Though it is at it’s most “Standaloneish” during the 1st season), it did do long story arcs in play throughout its run, the main one being Beecher vs Schillinger. And if Oz wasn’t successful, who knows, maybe The Sopranos or The Wire don’t happen, because HBO won’t take a chance on them, and that certainly changes the way TV is now.
Like you said though, Oz did drop a lot of plots. I don’t think that is due to it being more of a bottle show, but because the people who ran the show were basically trying something totally brand new, and didn’t know what they were really working with at the time, so it was more trial and error(The Aging pills being the biggest Error of them All!)
Even though I haven’t seen The Sopranos yet. From what I hear from critics and have read up on it, and from seeing the other HBO shows, this is what I at least like to theorize. Oz introduced TV to the long form storytelling show, The Sopranos made it great, and The Wire perfected it. Three distinct steps of the long form TV show, and all on the same network.
If the e-reader version of it is successful, would it be possible to just put out single chapters? For the shows that you had to leave out?
And now that the book’s finished, you can finally go back and re-watch ‘Profit.’ Wink, nudge.
FWIW, Profit is mentioned in the book.
“Profit” was so awesome. I didn’t have a TV for most of the 90’s, and only discovered “Profit” thanks to Amazon.com and one of their prompts, “If you liked…you might like…”. And it sounded interesting, so I tried it, and absolutely loved it. Ended up getting more copies of it for Christmas gifts that year, and they were a huge hit.
So – what’s a slinger?
Nickname for a drug dealer, he is referring to The Wire with that.
Nice one Alan – will the book be available in New Zealand? Or available to be shipped to NZ? I can’t wait to read it!
Nice work Alan – will the book be available in New Zealand? Or available to be shipped here? I can’t wait to read it!
Is there a preferred method of purchase? Does it benefit you more if we get the ebook version over the softcover, or vice versa?
‘
How about a Joss Whedon interview for Buffy? I would like that very much!
Joss is, unfortunately, one of a couple of creator/showrunner types who wasn’t available to be interviewed for the book. That chapter has a few archival quotes from Joss (by me and from other sources), but a lot of that story is told by David Greenwalt, Jane Espenson, WB executives, etc.
Book signing tour!! Book signing tour!!
Alan, will you at least do a book signing or two next time you’re here in Los Angeles for TCA?
I’m thinking about it, LJA. Would need to find a venue, and also a window in the tour schedule.
And NJ, of course.
Congreats, Alan! But nevermind about the book’s actual contents (nevermind because I’ve no doubt it’s wonderful), my question is, what kind of photos are included? What I’m looking for is a really nice photo of Stringer Bell and a really nice photo of Seth Bullock. Look, I’m sure if you’ve included photos you’ve got Al Swearengin’s picture, but Timothy Olyphant in his period Deadwood outfit is insanely sexy. (I’m more hopeful that you have Edris Elba’s pic in there). So I hope you included some eye candy for your female fans as a special bonus. Anyway, keep me in mind as a consultant for your next book. Happy to be of service!
Text-only, I’m afraid.
Google Images is your friend, Oaktown Girl
Alan – well, I guess with self-publishing it would be difficult to get the permissions to include those photos. But I have every confidence this book will be so successful publishers will be coming after you in droves for the next one, and they will take care of all that headache. So please do keep me in mind as a consultant for next time!
Hatfield – thank goodness I know you well enough from our years together on Alan’s blog to know you’re just teasing me.
[Bart Scott]Can’t wait!!![/Bart Scott]
No section on Berlin Alexanderplatz = no care.
Gil Scott-Heron is rolling in his grave and his fans are revolting.
Alan I’ll chalk it up as an error in that you failed to mention Harry’s Law as part of the revolution.
All kidding aside, i love your columns and podcasts and wish you the best of luck with the book
Alan, the revolution started before 1997. The shows you cover in your book were not created in a vacuum. How can you not cover shows like ER, X-Files, NYPD Blue (especially), Thirtysomething, Northern Exposure, China Beach and of course, Hill Street Blues?
Tom, many of those shows are discussed in the book. There’s a whole prologue devoted to the shows that made this period possible.
I figured as much Alan, but separating the last 30 years of TV Drama to pre and post HBO is arbitrary. It also buys into the myth that pre-HBO Dramas were of a lesser quality than the post-HBO Dramas (which IMO is completely not true).
I would disagree with you on the quality issue in many instances. (I began all this writing about NYPD Blue, after all, and I would say that Deadwood is in a completely different league from it.) And I think there’s a pretty clear demarcation in terms of the moral and narrative complexity, which went beyond even what Bochco, Fontana, et al had started in the 80s and 90s.
And Robert Thompson’s “Television’s Second Golden Age” covers a lot of that period, for those who want to read more about it.
Alan, I guess it’s just subjective. IMO the first few seasons of ER and Homicide, L&O of the mid 90s, China Beach, etc. are just as good as the Mad Mens (the only show I’d call perfect), FNLs and Breaking Bads of this age.