‘White Collar’ – ‘Withdrawal’: Tim Matheson, guest director, damn glad to meet you.

“White Collar” debuted its second season last night, and while that’s a show that fell out of the blog rotation last summer and isn’t likely to return this summer, I do have a few thoughts on the premiere, coming up just as soon as I use a voice scrambler…
In its first season, there were three basic elements to each episode of “White Collar”: the interaction between Peter and Neal (and, once the producers remembered what they had on their hands with Willie Garson, between either of those two and Mozzie), the white collar cases Peter and Neal worked for the FBI, and the search for Kate. The problem was that while the first was splendid (and almost worth muddling through the other two), the cases tended to be dull and Kate was a complete dramatic sinkhole. She was someone we were expected to care about entirely because Neal did, and not because of anything inherent to the character herself. (If anything, things got worse once Kate began to appear late in the season, because the character/actress couldn’t live up to the hype Neal had created for her.)
I give credit to Jeff Eastin and company for recognizing the Kate problem and blowing her up real good in the season one finale. Many is the showrunner who would stubbornly stick to the plan even when it so obviously wasn’t working, but Eastin was apparently willing to change on the fly. (Unless, that is, Kate going boom was part of the plan all along.)
So now “White Collar” features three basic, slightly different elements: the interaction between Peter and Neal and Mozzie (now a bit darker in texture, since Neal is grieving Kate and the banter is a defense mechanism), the white collar cases, and the search for Kate’s killer(s).
Tim DeKay and Matthew Bomer’s chemistry isn’t going away anytime soon, so their scenes are always going to work, and thanks to Tim Matheson’s work in front of and behind the camera this week, the case was by far the most entertaining the show’s done. (The key is that white collar crime probably isn’t inherently interesting enough to drive stories on a TV drama, but when those crimes involve colorful characters like Matheson’s, they can work.)
So that leaves the new (or redirected) story arc, and… I dunno. Because Marsha Thomason is a regular castmember now and is in position to interact so much with our two leads, it will be much easier to build her up as a person of interest than the show ever could with Kate. But that whole music box storyline still feels like an abstraction for now, and I wonder if maybe the show would have been better off just jumping ahead far enough into the future that Neal had accepted Kate’s death so the writers could cut the cord and start over with something better.
Still, the leads are fun, and if they can get guest stars the caliber of Matheson every week, I can learn to ignore the arc stuff the same way I do for most USA shows.
What did everybody else think?
OMG, Otter turned into Greg Marmalard.
Was there a horse swimming in the Hudson River? Too bad his assistant wasn’t Peter Riegert.
I thought Kate was the MacGuffin last year so what happened to her was inconsequential. Now the music box has supplanted Kate and Marsha Thomason has been fingered as duplicitous. Really, what happens to Kate, Diana Lansing and their musical box is of very little interest to me and does little to propel the story.
Without much to work with as far as who Kate was, or why Neal loved her so much, I tended to assume that Neal had just fallen head over heels for the wrong person, as people sometimes do. That as smart as he is in many ways, he had a huge blind spot where she was concerned. I have no idea if this is what the writers intended (though Peter Burke seemed to voice this same opinion a couple times). But meeting Kate later in the season didn’t change my mind.
Either way, I was happy to see her out of the picture at the end of Season One. I’m not sure where the whole Music Box story is going, but I do believe there needs to be some kind of resolution there being that it was such a key part of the first season. Because I enjoy the chemistry between the characters so much (and to a somewhat lesser degree, the light capers they get into), I’ll probably be pretty forgiving if the overall arc isn’t as compelling as I’d like it to be.
Rather like Burn Notice in some ways, isn’t it? I haven’t always been fond of the major arcs, but the rest of the show makes up for it. At least for me.
By the way, I agree that Tim Matheson did a good job as usual, both in front of and behind the camera.
Alan, I will agree with you that “white collar crime probably isn’t inherently interesting enough to drive stories on a TV drama.” However, I think Jeff Eastin and the writers have done a great job with making the cases as interesting as they can be just by adding the small details you just don’t see on other shows.
For instance, the “Franklin bottle” in last season’s “Bottlenecked” actually didn’t exist, though a bottle of the same type was reported to be from the cellar of Thomas Jefferson and was actually placed into a private auction not too long ago.
It’s those kind of details the audience seems to appreciate (“Franklin bottle” was a Google trend after the episode aired, which means the fans had to be extra curious about it), and it’s touches like that which keeps the case-of-the-week moving along.
White Collar has also done a spectacular job with its villains, and seeing the connection some of them have to Peter and Neal makes me want to see them again, even if it may take a prison break to make it happen.
And on a final note, I believe Jeff Eastin said the music box mystery will be wrapped up by the mid-season finale (episode 2.09), so hopefully the show will continue to pique your interest until then.
No comment on the horrible green screen when Peter and the Mrs. were eating outside?
That was awful. Tiffani Thiessen may still have some baby pounds, but she still would have looked better than digital Gumby Thiessen.
I just couldn’t figure out what was going on in that scene. Tim DeKay looked perfectly normal but Tiffani Thiessen was weird and warped, even when they were on screen together, and I had no idea why it looked like that. Trying to hide a weight increase makes sense, but they should never ever do that again.
That was bizarre, but I just figured it was some attempt at trick photography to make Theissen not look pregnant. FAIL!
Class act Tim Matheson, watched this right after I watched this weeks Burn Notice. White Collar was for me much better in every respect. Matheson of course upped the ante in Burn Notice too in two previous episodes.
Some other thoughts…
Kate was a sink hole, it’s good she is gone – she needed to be on the screen or not on the show, simple as that. Glad they realized and sorted it.
The music box is a nice addition still for me, I like that splash of intrigue and I find it’s been done rather well personally.
“The key is that white collar crime probably isn’t inherently interesting enough to drive stories on a TV drama…
I have to say I totally disagree on that one. It’s the basis for a lot of the Leverage stories which are very popular, and an even higher percentage of the 100x better UK show Hustle, true both have the same twist on the putting the crime right part, ie they aren’t set right BY the police, but in most cases the wrong doer ends up pointed at or delivered to the police in righting the wrongs. Hustle is a super classy show with writing and acting that definitely prove TV stories can be made incredibly well based on white collar crime.
I have always enjoyed the leads enough to mostly over look the poor plots, so I was heartened by the episode. And if the music box (the existance of which I forget as soon as they finish showing it on screen) is an excuse to bring Noah Emmerich’s character back into the story arch, that could be a good thing.
But all in all, I don’t demand a lot from White Collar. It is an enjoyable triffle.
The problem with Kate was that her entire characterization was unsympathetic. As characterized, Kate seems to be pretty much duping everyone. Everyone knows this except Neal. But, strangely, despite the fact she really, really sucks, Neal’s incapable of seeing this.
It’s highly realistic. But, reality often makes poor TV.
I think the show is at its best when its goes very nuts and bolts about white collar crime. I found the finale’s exposition about how to test a wine without opening the bottle to be downright fascinating.
The only thing I dislike is that the relationship between Neal and Peter came together way to quickly. A lot of that is that the actors’ chemistry simply would betray any effort to do otherwise.
But, I wish the emotional arc for White Collar were closer to the arc from Catch Me if You Can. The beauty of the story from Catch Me if You Can is how painful Frank’s con man lifestyle is. How alienating it is.
With Neal, he seems like a rather dashing guy with fairly likable friends. It’s not necessarily a bad thing, but it detracts greatly from the emotional payoffs the show could have. Come to think of it, a more damaged Neal would have made the entire Kate arc work better, because a damaged Neal chasing an unobtainable Kate makes sense.
As characterized, Neal’s a little too James Bond (well, Bond pre-Daniel Craig, since Craig’s Bond is as damaged as they come).