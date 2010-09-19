Who’s ready to watch Alan & Dan on TV talking classic TV characters?

A few weeks back, Fienberg and I were both invited (along with a host of other TV critic types) to appear in TV Guide Network’s “25 Greatest TV Characters of All Time” special, which airs tonight at 8. I’m obviously not allowed to spoil the list, but since the channel’s own story on the list gave away The Fonz, I felt safe in using a picture of Henry Winkler with this story.
Also, I should add that neither Dan, nor I, nor to the best of my knowledge any of the talking heads in the special had anything to do with choosing the list. The closest thing to input I had was choosing which names on the list I was going to comment on.
I’m told I made final cut, but have no idea how much I’ll actually be in the thing, but if you want to see me and/or Dan, or if you want to work yourself into a lather – because list specials like this are designed to provoke counter-arguments so that people will keep talking about the list itself – feel free to tune in at 8, or at one of the many other points this week that TV Guide Network will repeat the thing.
Archie Bunker, Homer Simpson, Lucille Ball, are three possible candidates for number 1 in my book. These are tough lists to do, but as a fan of lots of viewerless shows you realize how many great characters they leave off.
I’m betting you won’t see Omar Little, GOB Bluth, Tobias Funke, Walter White, or Malcolm Reynolds anywhere on that list, but you’ll probably see Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City.
Tony Soprano, Al Swearengen & Don Draper would also be a no. Ralph Kramden? Ray Barone? Greg House? I’m trying to reach into to my memory of characters from the 70’s & 80’s. A cop has to be included with plethora of shows that have existed over the decades.
I like the idea of Dan and Alan doing their own list.
I’m going to dvr. Look forward to the appearance.
You really think Tony Soprano won’t be on the list?
@berkowit28, you may be correct. Tony Soprano was character larger than life on a breakout show on a premium cable network.
I tend to think these lists are more generic, with a few standouts, than done by individuals who watch and analyze shows such as Dan and Alan.
Also, will it be more geared towards network?
Showing the Fonz (who was definitely a character) speaks for itself.
Also, when I just think of some the “iconic” tv characters that I’ve watched since Mom put me in front of tv, it’s too much for me to count or remember.
So, Tony-good probability when I thought about it. SATC-interesting show during it’s time but Carrie Bradshaw as iconic because of her shoe/clothes choices and paradox of female/male relationships? I think it spoke about female friendships more so the whole group should be included.
I think Tony Soprano will be on the list, but where is a mystery.
Homer Simpson speaks for himself. The Simpsons is the greatest TV show in history for its originality, longevity, hilariousness, and standing in pop culture. Homer, as the lead, stands at number 1.
Archie Bunker because he just opened the door for all different kinds of humor (mostly offensive). He’s proven to be a moderate inspiration for characters like Homer Simpson and Eric Cartman. Wonder where The Office writers got the idea for Michael’s habit of mispronouncing words? Watch an episode of All in the Family.
Lucille Ball because real life Lucy was a pioneer of the television industry after transitioning from radio. She was a pure comedic genius who America loved enough to accept that she was married to a Cuban (keep in mind the McCarthy/Red Scare issues at the time). I Love Lucy changed television due to the character Lucy and the woman Lucy.
Those three I listed I just think are the obvious top 3 candidates, the other ones were examples of indie heroes that won’t get love from TV Guide and Carrie Bradshaw is an example of a mainstream character I don’t think is that original, but usually gets lots of love on lists like this.
Also TV Guide Network called Seinfeld the greatest TV show of all time, so I’m not expecting a whole lot from their list. Though it would be interesting to see you and Dan put one together sometime. Just a thought.
Congratulations on this TV appearance. Too bad I will be in a meeting while this is airing. If they are doing re-runs, I’d love to see who made the list. I doubt any of my favorites will be included because these lists usually aim to please as many people as possible. I’m hoping a character from Lost (Jack, John, Desmond) will be there, but don’t think it’ll happen.
Just set the DVR to grab this. Alan, do you and Dan comment separately, or is it done Firewall and Iceberg style
As Dan and I are bi-coastal, separate.
Can George Costanza and Larry David count as one character?
Ooooo, sure to be edgy, given its TV Guide provenance! But I’ll tune in just to get a gander at Sepinwall.
And speaking of TV lists, I just came across one of the best satirical one I’ve ever seen — Sally Draper reviews the new fall (1965) TV season. Very, very funny:
[popwatch.ew.com]
I’ll have to without (how will I cope?) since Time Warner dropped TV Guide Network here in Texas!
I’d like to think Vic Mackey will be on it but I bet it’s not.
Eddie Haskell!
Hi Alan, are you going to have a separate post to discuss the listings by TVguide?
I don’t have a problem with four of the top five, but I can’t agree with Carrie Bradshaw being there, especially over Homer Simpson.
Nice to see Ben Linus in the top 25, but alas, no love for the Wire or BSG? booooo….