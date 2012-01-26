Why I miss ‘Community’: Because Pierce isn’t as dumb as he looks

It’s Thursday at 8, which once upon a time would have meant an episode of “Community” was about to start. Instead, “Community” remains off of NBC’s schedule with no announced return date(*), which means it’s time for another installment of Why I Miss “Community,” which I’m going to keep running every Thursday until we know the show’s coming back.
(*) Political reporter Chuck Todd caused a stir yesterday when he tweeted that he’d heard rumors that “Community” might not come back. Everyone I’ve talked to says nothing about the show’s status has changed – if anything, the fact that “Whitney” and “Are You There, Chelsea?” are both tanking on Wednesdays is very good for the immediate, if not long-term, future of the show – and I guess you can say that by working for NBC’s news arm, Todd is as connected to this as Rob Lowe is to Peyton Manning’s retirement by virtue of being pals with Jim Irsay.
Today’s clip (from season 1’s “Beginner Pottery”) involves Pierce Hawthorne. Pierce, like Chang, can be something of a polarizing character. A lot of fans of the show (myself included) really struggled with why the study group continued to tolerate his presence as season 2 moved along and his behavior grew crueler and more abrasive. Because he doesn’t fit in with the rest of the group in terms of age, interests or personality, Pierce can be a tricky character for the show to use. It’s easy to drop Abed into the middle of any story, with any other character, because he’s lovable and can adapt by matching any experience to a relevant TV show. Pierce is not that easy, though he’s developed interesting bonds with Troy, Annie, Shirley and, especially, Jeff, over the years.
As I wrote when the series debuted, Joel McHale on “The Soup” in many ways is the natural evolution of what Chevy was doing back in the day on “Weekend Update.” The show is keenly aware of that in the way that Pierce constantly wants to draw a line between himself and Jeff – and in the way that Jeff is horrified to even contemplate that line. Pierce is Jeff’s worst-case scenario for when he gets older, but there are moments, like in the clip below, where he sees that Pierce isn’t always an oblivious, racist jackass, and that maybe there are things he can learn from the Ghost of Christmas Future.
So enjoy, and, as always, feel free to talk about any and everything “Community”-related in the comments.
I’m jonesin’ for it, Alan.
I love you, Alan Sepinwall! I was in tears yesterday at Chuck Todd’s comments. Between him and my Silicon Valley pal saying he heard we had a 4th season, it’s been a roller coaster. We’ll keep soldiering along in the #savecommunity movement. You just made Thursday bearable, kind sir!
pierce has always been the funniest character on the show besides jeff. Alan is always too sensitive about mean tv characters. The “lovable” Troy and Abed belong on a Friday night Nickelodeon show
Never understood why ‘Beginner Pottery’ is often cited as one of the weaker episodes of S1. It’s one of my favourites, with the yachting-in-the-car-park just so majestically bonkers (especially the shot where the yacht ‘sails’ past the classroom window) and the excellent scene with Pierce above. Even the A plot has a lot of laughs from Jeff’s jealously and the ‘No Ghosting’ rule. Greatness.
Agree. I love the episode if only for the extremely gifable image of Alison Brie sculpting and Troy’s “Damn. He’s ghostriding the jib.”
Everything Alison Brie does on this show is extremely gifable. I have one from Fistful of Paintballs in a forum signature for another website.
The first episode of Community I ever watched was the rather Pierce-centric “Celebrity Pharmacology 212”. I remember rather enjoying it at the time, mainly because of the funny quotient, but I sometimes wonder in the back of my mind how well a job that did w/ Pierce, and how I’d perceive it now (thanks to monetary issues, I have yet to acquire either a Hulu Plus subscription or the season two boxset, and it wasn’t part of last summer’s repeat cycle).
Side Note: For some reason, hearing about Chuck Todd’s seemingly uninformed tweet has me wanting to listen to suspenseful-sounding British spy drama soundtracks. (how’s that for odd specificity?) Sadly, the specific exemplar I’d use for this isn’t on YouTube…
I miss Community because I want to catch up on Inspector Spacetime.
Speaking of which, not only did Leverage recently have a (somewhat unintentional) Inspector Spacetime reference, but Leverage creator John Rogers said on his blog, “it’s now Canon that both Doctor Who and Inspector Spacetime exist in the Leverage-verse.” Hooray for the Inspector!
Pierce is streets ahead.
Fan.Tas.Tic.
I miss Community, but I do not miss Pierce. I’ll NEVER miss Pierce!
…for the show’s prospects than “Whitney” and “Chelsea” tanking? The utter failure of “30 Rock.”
That show got an outrageous amount of protection, being kept behind “The Office” for years after it had exhausted its potential to be a standalone hit, while new shows were forced to carry their own weight immediately. When it was finally moved out of that cushy slot, did it lead off an hour and provide protection for a less established show? Of course not. It hid while a show that was given the benefit of a lead-in for three whole episodes before being thrown to the wolves got slaughtered in its stead.
And now we see why it was hidden for five years, after it took all of two episodes to crater at 8:00.
As much as I used to enjoy 30 Rock, this season so far is pretty lame, with maybe one good laugh per episode (usually supplied by Baldwin). And what happened to Katrina Bowden?
Watching tonight’s 30 Rock Oreo sandwich just made me miss Community all the more. Does anybody really care about this show any more? It had a good run, but enough already. Even The Office seems to have more juice left in it.
I don’t get what’s so special about Up All Night that it deserves the post-Office slot either. I’d like to see Community get that slot for awhile and build its audience. Just my opinion.
I care. Sorry to hear you both dislike good, old 30 Rock, but there are people who still enjoy the show and last night just proved that 30 Rock is still awesome.
i like community but sometimes i just don’t get their fans…so full of hate toward other shows.
A lot of fans will hate on a show that they want to be canceled instead of their own.
Of course, that’s not why I hate 30 Rock. I hate it because it always seemed tone-deaf, and I have major issues w/ anything that gives Alec Baldwin employment.
It’s not that ALL Community fans are “filled with hate” for other shows. But, I will give you this–we are an intensely loyal, dedicated group of people. It’s endlessly irritating that Community is critically adored and beloved by fans, and YET, never gets the ratings it so richly deserves. I am hateful to other shows like “Rob” that are universally awful, and happen to score an audience three times the size of Community’s normal audience.
Agreed. I’ve never been a big fan of “30 Rock” but I hardly hate it. I save my hate for every CBS “comedy,” except HIMYM of course,that so many people inexplicably watch.
I don’t hate “30 Rock,” I just recognize the absurdity of the way it was propped up. NBC had one worthwhile lead-in, and it was wasted for years on a show that had proven it couldn’t capitalize, while incoming shows were left to fend for themselves.
It didn’t necessarily need the full “Cougar Town” treatment, but it really had to be moved to 8:00 no later than the fall of ’09. That’s just the way TV works; shows with potential to build an audience are given launching pads, not actively undermined because everybody thinks Tina Fey is swell.
Sometimes people downplay it – but I think the Emmy awards matter a lot. 30 Rock absolutely cleaned up in the Comedy Emmy nominations in its early seasons, and it still does well. With NBC having so many shows with terrible ratings, it makes sense to at least give backing to a show that helps its prestige.
And while Community is great and well-liked by the internet critics, it is completely ignored by Emmys. Community/Parks/30 Rock all seem to get extremely similar ratings – awards serve as a sensible tiebreaker for network heads to look at.
I’ve been rewatching the entire series now that it’s on Hulu Plus and I’ve been struck how complex a character Pierce is when viewed in the greater context. Not to overthink it (too late!) but even Season 2, the villain series it is actually a pretty complex character for someone who is easy to write off as oft-unlikable buffoon. Watch the last episode of Season 2, last scene where Pierce walks away from the group. It is humanizing and shows the humanity of Pierce very clearly. I’m not even the biggest Chevy fan and I have to give him props for a fearless and nuanced performance.
Whitney and Chelsea are tanking?
Now that’s the best TV news I’ve heard in a *long* time. There is hope, after all…
Both hit a 1.4 Wednesday night. Even at it’s current (pathetic) levels, a 1.4 is AT LEAST questionable in terms of staying on NBC’s schedule. It doesn’t help that they also got beat by REPEATS of Middle/Suburgatory.
Big plus in Pierce’s favor: He comes to the rescue during the end of the season crisis, whether it’s bedding the substitute Spanish professor in Season 1 or winning the paintball competition in Season 2. When Greendale or the group face a true existential threat, Pierce saves the day. I’m sure something similar is planned for Season 3.
I’m writing this with all sincerity: I was surprised when last year’s Emmy nominations were announced and Chevy didn’t a nod for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy. Yes, he played the villian role and was unlikeable for many episodes, but it was Pierce’s antagonism that really drove the action forward in ‘Advanced Dungeons & Dragons’ and ‘A Fistful of Paintballs’, which are two of the best episodes. He deserved it much more than Jon Cryer…
Agreed. I thought Chevy Chase was a lock for a Best Supporting Actor nomination. He’s made quite a comeback in the role of Pierce.