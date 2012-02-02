Why I miss ‘Community’: Because Shirley and Annie were tough cops

Another week has passed without “Community” on NBC’s schedule or any hints about when and where it might return.(*) And until that good news comes, it’s time once again to look at a clip that sums up something I love about this series.
(*) In terms of reading the tea leaves, “30 Rock” continues to do poorly in the ratings opposite “American Idol,” which helps make the case that that timeslot was going to be bad news for NBC no matter what. (Though one could argue in a vacuum that “Community” might be doing even worse opposite “Idol.”) And both “Whitney” and “Are You There, Chelsea?” were up slightly this week versus last, though neither is lighting the world on fire on Wednesdays. At this point, I’m still assuming the choice will be between putting different comedies on Wednesday or replacing “The Firm” with two comedies, but I have no idea when NBC might make such a decision.
Today’s clip comes from season 1’s “The Science of Illusion,” and collects most of the scenes involving Annie and Shirley’s short-lived stint as campus security guards. This is a good example not just of “Community” nailing the details of a pop culture homage (in this case, to buddy cop movies), but to using the familiar tropes to illuminate character. It’s amusing enough that these two are suddenly battling it out over who gets to be Riggs and who has to be Murtaugh, but it goes deeper than just parody because both are acutely aware of how the rest of the study group sees them, and both are trying to use their time at Greendale to reinvent their images. (Their desire to do so is arguably the strongest in the group. Abed will always be Abed, Pierce and Britta don’t entirely comprehend how they’re viewed, Jeff is changing despite himself, and while Troy enjoys his transformation into Abed’s soulmate, he didn’t plan it.)
I’m also glad whenever the writers come up with a good Shirley story, as she’s the main character I think they’ve had the most difficulty servicing for two-plus seasons. Everyone loves Yvette Nicole Brown, but Shirley’s piety and her family situation seems to make it a struggle to slot her into as many kinds of stories as the others. Dan Harmon has said that they approach a lot of stories with a concept first and then figure out which character it would best fit later, and I can imagine it’s just easier to say, “Oh, put Troy or Annie in the middle of that” than it is to justify why Shirley would be involved in some particular brand of foolishness rather than back at home with Andre and their kids.
But she fits pretty seamlessly into this storyline, and Brown has a lot of fun trying to out-badass Alison Brie (and vice versa), though Brie ultimately is involved in my favorite joke (the pepper spray).
So enjoy, and, as usual, feel free to talk about any and everything “Community” while we wait, and wait, and wait some more for NBC to send up a flare in the Greendale colors.
If NBC is happily undermining its only even decent-rated show from Thursday night (via Dwight Schrute spinoff leaks and waving goodbye to Mindy Kaling’s Fox-snared pilot), I can’t see any scenario where Community returns next year, unless they decide to put in Friday nights.
Whitney and Are You There, Chelsea? were both up against reruns on ABC, so that’s at least partly why they both went up.
Really though, put them in the 8:00 timeslot on Thursday and they’d both be dead in the water. Even on Wednesday, they’re not doing any better than any new comedies NBC might pick up for next year would do. And they’re not going to get any better, commercially or critically. Cancel them both, then bring back Community for a final season so they can reach syndication and tell a logical conclusion to their story.
Oh, I’m sure it’ll be back…in crap timeslots…that will require a lot of DVR chasing for the show’s audience. As it is, I watched maybe one or two eps live (generally, Community wound up being viewed in the Thursday 8:30 slot which has been open since Fox sent Idol to Thursdays), due to the fact that the rest of my household never got comfortable w/ the show and prefer Big Bang even when it collapses into The Sheldon Show.
That’s what worries me, War Chief.
I’m concerned that we’ll get back-to-back episodes for a week in August in Summer Burnoff Theater – and then that will be that.
Any network that would greenlight Whitney is perfectly capable of that sort of atrocity.
“Aggravating my sciatica!”
What’s NBC going to do with Chuck’s old timeslot?
In a broader sense, I think giving Friday night to shows with small but passionate fanbases is a great idea.
Who Do You Think You Are starts up February 3rd. Say what you will about that affecting Grimm ratings, the actual weekly audience of that show last season was bigger than any points reached by Chuck outside the last two weeks.
So when does NBC realize that Up All Night is lame and 30 Rock is past its prime, and they need Community more than they think? Hopefully soon.
30 Rock seems past its prime at times, but last night’s ep was pure Jack Donaghy gold. It had a little too much Kenneth with is always a problem, but it was still a gem.
This situation keeps bringing me back to “Seinfeld”, how NBC stuck with it through early struggles, and how it didn’t truly take off (ratings-wise) until nearly halfway through it’s eventual cycle. Thanks to a passionate few NBC execs who refused to give up, it finally flourished and ended up as one of the top sitcoms of all time. I just hope someone (with pull) at NBC realizes they have a similar gem in Community, and a similar opportunity to nurture a hall of fame sitcom all over again. All it needs is a decent time slot and smart, heavy promotion.
Seinfeld aired at a time when it was actually possible to do that. Nowadays, the audience is way too splintered thanks to the penetration of cable.