“Community” technically isn’t gone from NBC just yet. On the East Coast, NBC just got finished rerunning “Abed’s Uncontrollable Christmas,” and we’ll have at least one or two other repeats before “30 Rock” takes over the timeslot in January and “Community” goes on an indefinite hiatus. As I said last week, this isn’t forever. NBC will have 12 episodes sitting around, and some of their scheduling moves are going to fail, and “Community” will be back to at least finish out this third season.
Because I’m unhappy that “Community” is going away for a while, and because I don’t want us to forget about the show while it’s gone, I have a simple plan: every Thursday night, from now until either NBC announces a return date and timeslot, and possibly until the show is actually coming back on the air, I’m going to do a post like this one featuring a clip or clips that illustrate some aspect of the show that I’m going to miss while it’s gone. And we can talk about that aspect, or about the show in general, or just laugh at it, move on and return the following week for more Greendale hilarity.
First up is what I consider by far to be the most reliable source of humor on the show: Troy Barnes sobbing like a little kid, usually while trying to speak at the same time. Some people are just funny criers (Lucille Ball, for instance), and Donald Glover fits well into that tradition. Troy crying always, always, always makes me laugh, and here are two videos: one a montage of season 1 & 2 Troy crying scenes, the other a collection of Troy’s unfortunate encounter with LeVar Burton from season 2. Enjoy, and talk about whatever you want, “Community”-wise, in the comments.
I love everything about Community and I can’t believe that NBC was dumb enough to push it into a hiatus. Are you tweeting the crapp out of Thursdays at 8pm. We’ve got plans to twitter trend different hashtags in support of our favorite show. Tonight’s was #xmaspterodactyl.
Could be wrong, but I’m pretty sure the last two in the first video are from season 2, so it’s not solely a montage of the first season.
This clip is just as funny the third time around. Particularly as someone who sings the “Reading Rainbow” song, unprompted.
So I have a question from last week
I noticed Abed saying “I just want my friends and I to have a merry Christmas together”
So Abed’s all into the pop culture in a very intense way, but he’s not into grammar?
Is it just me? I’m not always rigid about grammar – I was crappy at grammar in school – but the overcorrecting for “me” really bugs me, especially when someone …unusual or well educated (or either one AND fictional) says it.
All I know is that if this “I when it should be me” virus reaches Sheldon, I *will* pull out my hair.
W… what?
“So Abed’s all into the pop culture in a very intense way, but he’s not into grammar?”
Do the two things usually go hand in hand?
You are watching this show too hard. Just sit back and enjoy it.
I think “my friends and I” is correct in the line. Abed and the gang constitute a subject, not an object, so “I” would be correct, not “me.”
Could be wrong.
it didn’t really bother me, but Nat, PamelaJaye is correct on the grammar. Abed and the gang are the object of Abed’s wanting. The same way you’d say “I want him to have a Merry Christmas” (instead of I want he to…) or “I want them to have a Merry Christmas” (instead of I want they to…).” Since you wouldn’t say “I want I to have a Merry Christmas”, it should really be “I wanted my friends and me to have a Merry Christmas.” Granted, that’s an awkward construction, so you could avoid it with something like “I just wanted to have a Merry Christmas together with my friends.”
You… posted that exact comment in the Christmas episode review.
Why are you being so anal about this?
I say “The Soul Train Awards were tonight!” all the time and of course no one knows what I’m talking about. Sigh, I will miss this show a lot, but I look forward to more of these posts Alan!
My #1 Funny Crier from our TV legacy would be Mary Tyler Moore. But Donald Glover merits mention in that company. He’s really good at it. And, as with MTM, probably nobody suspected it when he was first cast.
One of my favorite lines ever from the show is Troy saying “I never cry, but…” on Mixology Certification. So perfect. Write a comment…
I’M NOT TAKING OFF THIS FELT GOATEE UNTIL I GROW ONE. AND THEN I’M NOT SHAVING THAT GOATEE UNTIL I GET A TRAILER. AND THEN I’M NOT LEAVING THAT TRAILER UNTIL COMMUNITY COMES BACK.
Your ideas are intriguing to me, and I would like to subscribe to your newsletter. Also, your medication seems nice, if you were to get back on it.
This IS the darkest timeline.
I’ll be here every Thursday while I wait for Community to return.
Damn you, Sepinwall! Up until now I thought what I would miss most about Community was my discussions with my (even more nerdy than me!) friends, in which I tried to convince them that P&R is the superior show. But now I realize now that a world without Community would indeed be a cold and cruel world…
Oh, god, thanks for this. Troy’s full body cry is my favorite early Christmas present.
Well I just saw a commercial for “The Show Formerly Known As ‘Are You There, Vodka?'” and it looks terrible, so there’s one open schedule slot for NBC. I hope.
Thank you… I’ll be coming here weekly to discuss this awesome show too… And yeah, Troy crying is one of the comedy gifts TV has ever given to me
I need to check the DVR to see if I have all the eps and start watching from the beginning again. (and just the other day, I got 4 questions wrong on several Grey’s Anatomy quizzes – what have I come to?)
“More fish for Kunta”…I always forget about that line and it always kills me.
Come back, show!
I thought the show was pretty lame. It started out okay but all the episodes started to be about them proving why they are such good friends with each other. Like the writers themselves were unsure of why all these different people would hang out together.
You are who CBS is for.
Noclist: that’s not really fair. First, it shouldn’t be an insult to like CBS (or similar) shows. Second, nothing about Atta’s comment suggests that the show’s going over his/her head; he/she just has an issue with character and thematic development. It’s not a good argument to say that because someone disagrees, they must be stupid, because that takes your point for granted as true before the argument even begins.
Nah, he’s who CBS is for.
Alan, you’re the best–the anti-Britta. You really Alan’d it with this idea.
Yeah NBC though, they Britta’d the whole thing as usual.
weren’t we using Sepinwalled? (for the good stuff? I supposed if I had been, I’d remember)
Somehow I missed the Lavar Burton episode. Holy OMG was that clip hilarious :P
great idea for a column. Never Forget!
Ha! I saw the post title and thought it sounded exactly like the title of a youtube clip that I just watched yesterday. See, the xbox just got youtube access and lunged at the opportunity to play as many clips of community for a room full of friends and family.
After seeing Uncontrollable Christmas again, and that last shot of the cast in the reflection of the TV, I’m going to miss the simple joy of watching the camaraderie the cast has with each other. It’s sad that NBC is so desperate that they’re gambling with the life of one of the only good shows they have left :(
Troy crying is always funny and often funniest when he’s crying about something Annie has done.
Social Psychology:
Troy: “Annie – the SOUL TRAIN AWARDS were tonight!? (crying). you promised butt stuff(whispering)”
classic
I’m really curious about something and cannot figure out (nor can Google help), so maybe someone (Alan or otherwise) here will be able to help. I’m seriously really curious about advertising budgets/air time for TV shows, and in particular, on NBC. I know I probably am biased and therefore missing ads, but I’d love to see a breakdown of air time/print/online ads for the Thursday block that started this fall. I feel like every three seconds this summer I saw ads for Whitney and The Office, but I rarely saw Community and Parks and Rec. Anyone have an idea?
Alan, thank you for keeping the Greendale spirit alive. You are the opposite of the opposite of Batman.
Just not actually Batman.
“My whole brain is crying!” I love these scenes, but I think Troy’s reactions to Hector the Well Endowed might top them.
Also never not funny: Troy screaming – see the burning Norwegian troll scene in 304!
Six seasons and a movie!
Awesome idea Alan, I’m so excited for this. Great way to show NBC (and the show) how much we all love it. Looking forward to the fun memories each week to make Thursday a little less empty!
Big question is whether or not Alan will include “Annie GIFs” on this list at some point.
That is probably my favorite Britta scene as well.
Troy hopping around and freaking out after they use a chloroform rag on the security guard gets me every. single. time.
That is my favorite Troy crying scene of all time!
I will watch this over and over again. I want these videos projected on my tombstone when I die. I want to print out a thousand pictures of Troy’s crying face, and wrap myself up in them. THAT’S HOW MUCH I LOVE COMMUNITY. Missing it is driving me nuts.
Hmm, I have NEVER found Donald Glover crying to be funny at all.
you hate life
I hate scenery-chewing.
“Set phasers to love me” is the greatest thing Troy Barnes has ever uttered.
Sepinwall you BEAUTIFUL BASTARD
this was a great idea.
also, on your next TV podcast with Bill Simmons (i assume he will call you after homeland finale) – please tell him about community and Parks. i think you sort of mentioned it a few times, but you need to tell him – hey as good as Louie is, there are such things as good NETWORK comedies – parks and community. which are BETTER than modern family.
i think simmons keeps up with whats good in dramas and all but doesn’t know much about comedy and its up to you to tell him!
Britta getting spanked is the funniest thing in the history of the world. “She’s had enough!”
I’ve finally realized that I need to buy the DVDs, because I just want to watch this show over and over…
MY WHOLE BRAIN IS CRYING!!
There’s something about it that reminds me of Chunk sobbing and telling his life story to the Fratellis in Goonies.
good good good.
hey mr s
i would love a start from the beginning look at the show episode by episode.