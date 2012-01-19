Why I miss ‘Community’: Because Troy and Abed built a blanket fort

NBC’s Thursday lineup is once again about to start without “Community,” which means it’s time once again for me to post a video illustrating exactly why I’m going to miss the show for as long as it takes NBC to put it back somewhere on the schedule.
One of the things I love about “Community” is that while Greendale Community College could very easily seem like a small, depressing place where our characters have landed because they didn’t have better options, it’s actually a wide-open canvas where anyone’s dreams – or nightmares – can come true, even if only for a little while.
That most famously happened in the first paintball episode, and I imagine we’ll get to some “Modern Warfare” footage (or maybe Annie as a spaghetti Western heroine) before NBC gets around to announcing a return date. But tonight, I want to talk about another example of that: the blanket fort-turned-city that Troy and Abed built in season 2’s “Conspiracy Theories and Interior Design.”
Troy and Abed have lots of ideas, and they try to live them all out as often as they can. These two, after all, have chosen to sleep in yet another blanket fort in their apartment so they can leave the second bedroom empty for use as a “Dreamtorium.”
Rarely, though, has one of their ideas taken on a life of its own quite like the blanket fort, which began in Abed’s dorm room and quickly spread throughout the building, where it eventually developed a Turkish district, a system of government, and even a civil rights museum.
These are all the blanket fort scenes from the episode. Enjoy, and feel free to talk about any and everything “Community” related while we spend another week without it.
30 Rock was really good again. If community comes back hopefully it’s on saturday nights.
You spelled your name wrong…should be ‘Criss’.
Yeah, that Tracy Morgan gay joke controversy was so fresh and inspired… yawn.
Community>30 Rock
Saturday night only if NBC plan on not renewing the show. Otherwise, I could see moving in at 10pm on Thursday for a one hour comedy block or Wednesday replacing either Whitney or Chelsea. Community is getting similar ratings as 30 Rock, Whitney, and Chelsea.
Community >>>>>>> 30 Rock.
…and I got nothing (much) against 30 Rock….
…but I’d be real surprised if the *writers* of 30 Rock didn’t like Community better. After all, they are rill comedy nerds, & Community is the rill dill.
Agreed, it is nothing personal against 30 Rock, it is just a bit repetitive imo and was never my cup o Joe-I can only take Tracy Morgan’s crazy/dumb stick in extremely small doses-but I understand why folks dig it. It is obviously made by funny people who care, unlike those jaded hacks Chelsea and Whitney. I would like to think that any comedy writer or fan at least appreciates what Community tries to do (and are transcendently successful at more often than not).
“Morgan’s schtick” not “stick” Freud. Is there a universal shorthand for “fuck autospell”?
I just realized that this presaged the Occupy protesters fairly well.
I miss them.
Why are all the credits backwards as if the show was shot through a mirror?
I believe the theory is (whether correct or not) that if the YouTube uploader uploads the video in mirror image form, then NBC can’t take it down because it’s technically slightly different from the version of Community that they legally own. It happens a fair amount on the ‘Tube.
It’s not just the credits, all of the writing is reversed. The whole clip is flipped. Somebody flipped the clip!
copyright reasons
[Kramer voice]
“They flipped the clip Jerry! The clip was flipped!”
Thursday just isn’t the same without our favorite study group. There is a Greendale sized hole in my heart. I loved “conspiracy theories and interior design”…there were so many funny moments: Britta curled up with the bizarros in the Turkish District, the pursuit of Professor Professorson through the fort getting interrupted by the Latvian Independence parade-“they had the permits”, the multitude of prop-guns being used to teach a J. Walter Weathermanesque lesson at the end, the underwhelming toy car explosion…it was one of the weirdest and most overlooked gems from season two. Hey NBC, please bring the smartest show on television back pronto! I wish I could understand why NCIS gets five trillion viewers while the shows I love like Chuck or Parks and Rec or Community struggle for ratings worse than pro bowling.
Another classic moment from this episode: Leonard’s disregard for the fort’s no farting policy.
The best part, it really was Latvian Independence Day the night the episode first aired. I’m sure the writers started with “What holiday falls on November 18th” and built the gag from there. It worked great.
That is, in fact, how they came up with that holiday. It’s confirmed in the DVD commentary on that episode.
Agreed. Thursday nights are not the same anymore. I’m actually thinking that the lack of Community makes me start Parks and Rec too cold (I don’t watch 30 Rock so P&R is my first show of the night now) which might be part of why it feels slightly “off” now in some way (to some of us). Those two were such a perfect pair!
I didn’t know it was actually Latvian 4th of July when it aired! I have the dvds but must’ve skipped the commentary on that one. That’s great! It just goes to show the level of care the writers have for their material and the depth that goes into the jokes. I was a little late to the Community party, I missed most of season 1 and some of the earlier episodes of 2, but when I finally bought the dvds I watched both seasons straight through in under 50 hours (I was off work with the flu)…I think it is my favorite show (comedy anyway, there is still Breaking Bad).
The thing that makes me saddest about the low ratings and this hiatus is that I know in my heart If more comedy fans gave the show a chance they would fall in love with it as we all have. I have managed to hook a handful of my friends but we need more! If every fan could get three or four of their friends on board the world would be a happier place.
What makes me so unbearably happy about the blanket fort is that it functions as its own, totally enjoyable B-plot, but also allows the A-plot to have its requisite chase scene. It’s one of the best written intersections of A and B I can think of: not forced, unexpected, and very funny.
The chase sequence might be my favorite Community sequence ever, especially the Latvian pride parade. Btw, that’s 5 years of SOPA jail for you, Alan!
That chase belongs in the chase pantheon with The French Connection and The Road Warrior. It was epic.
My favorite little detail is at the end after Leonard says “We’ve started looting.” You can hear a girl in the background shout, “He took my TV!” I never even heard it until I was listening to the ep through headphones.
Leonard is the grandpa Simpson of Newmans…in other word he’s streets ahead.
I miss Community, too. My week feels incomplete without it.
In the bloopers from this episode Glover and Pudi is making fun of fans who are to invested in tv shows
Since you “is” obviously above such petty concerns why are you here?
I love Troy and Abed more than any other characters on TV. I hate NBC for their mid-season betrayal. Bring my boys back!
BRING BACK COMMUNITY PLEEEEEEEASE, I’m begging you NBC, pleeeeeeeaaaaassee! :<