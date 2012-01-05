Okay, tonight’s the night, “Community” fans. NBC is about to rerun the last episode of the show that’s currently scheduled to air on the network. While we know the remaining 12 episodes are going to air sometime, somewhere(*), for the moment, “Community” disappears from our televisions.
(*) Conveniently, it’s NBC’s day at the TV critics’ press tour tomorrow, and I imagine Bob Greenblatt will be fielding a question or three about this show – just as, unfortunately, I imagine Greenblatt is going to give us nothing in the way of concrete answers about its return. (For him to know where it will be would require him to know which mid-season moves will fail, and even if he has an idea that, say, the “Whitney”/”Are You There, Chelsea?” bloc will be a mess, he’s not going to admit to that before it debuts.)
And with the impending absence staring us in the face, it means that there can only be one choice for this week’s Why I’ll Miss “Community” (about to become Why I Miss “Community”) clip: Evil Abed explaining how the events of “Remedial Chaos Theory” led them all to become trapped in the darkest timeline.
So strap on your felt goatee, enjoy Troy’s artificial voicebox, and start talking about what, if anything, you plan to be doing to keep the “Community” flame alive during the gloomy period ahead of us.
Brilliant, just brilliant.
I’m watching this rerun, and will not watching anything on NBC Thursday until Community returns to air. P&R will have to wait…
No reason to miss P&R. Unless you have a Nielsen box, they don’t know if you’re watching or not.
Well, I think my Twitter pic looks weird *without* a goatee, at this point. I might also sign up for Hulu Plus if they have season 3. And of course I’ll be drinking my morning coffee out of my Troy and Abed in the Morning mug.
I’ll miss Leonard.
Wow, Remedial Chaos Theory will go down in history as one of the greatest sitcom episodes of all time! Yes, the darkest timeline truly begins tonight, but I plan to keep the Community spirit alive.
@notajenny (who writes an awesome blog review of Community every week) started a Thursday night re-watch of the show on Twitter. It’s a nice way to re-watch old episodes with die-hard fans. I plan to continue to join them every Thursday throughout the hiatus. You should too!
You can also support the flashmobs and other Community events scheduled by fans. @violincatherine has some great ideas for targeting advertisers and future events.
Finally, to echo previous commenters, I’m boycotting NBC Thursdays until Community comes back. I’m not going to give NBC a reason to say, “See, 30 Rock can get great ratings at 8:00, so why can’t Community?”
Boycotts are silly. Aside from depriving yourself from some great television, you are declaring yourself the sort of fickle tv viewer that NBC doesn’t want.
(“People kept telling me that ‘Arrested Development’ was the greatest show ever, but I didn’t care, I was boycotting FOX for cancelling Firefly! So that really showed them.)
Thursday night rewatch sounds great! Though, I think it would be hilarious to do it during the Whitney (ahem, She-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named) timeslot on Wed. :)
@EvilTroyAndAbed tweeted a schedule of hiatus events that anyone can participate in to show support for the show [www.twitlonger.com]
I love this show and can’t accept it’s apparent demise. I watched and re-watched this clip like 10 times when I first saw it, it had me laughing so hard.
I think I’ll re-watch every episode of Community, but on my own time. Should be fun to remind myself of the best episodes, I feel like I’ve forgotten them because I haven’t seen that in a while and I have a terrible memory.
Goodbye, study group. See you at Regionals.
what the hell are regionals??
/sad but laughing
I was rewatching this episode the other day….such an awesome episode.
I re-watched the “foosball” episode yesterday and really enjoyed it because there were some many jokes that I missed the first time around (plus the jokes I did remember held up well enough to get repeat laughs)…it was like seeing a whole new episode.
I plan to fill the void by watching the Season 2 DVDs (many of those episodes I’ve only seen once, so I’m looking forward to viewing them from a new perspective).
I’m not too worried about Community’s return. I have a feeling that when it does return, something’s gonna click that will bring the show to new heights and much needed/deserved attention (kind of like when Seinfeld flew under the radar for so long and then finally rose to prominence in it’s fourth [or was it fifth?] season).
[singing] Evil Troy and Evil Aaaabed!
I’ve been spending the last few days burning through every season 1 and 2 episode with and without commentary. I highly recommend it, it is keeping me sane in this time of uncertainty.
I hope the commentary is Alison Brie doing her Christian Bale impression.
“We shot this seen on location…”
Different people comment on different episodes. They’re pretty generous, too; there are around 4 episodes with commentary per disc. Dan Harmon does a lot of them and random cast members. Both paintball episodes have good commentary.
Every episode of each season has a commentary track. Most of them are pretty good, but the commentary track for Intro to Political Science is the worst I’ve ever heard. Half of it is filled with Dino trying to call random people. They either don’t pick up or they don’t know what’s going on. It’s really awful. You should skip that one.
first season commentary was better, I think it had to do with Dan Harmon doing every one and keeping things together while season 2 was all over the map usually with the directer of the episode a writer and a couple cast members…
I bought the Seasons 1 and 2 DVDs and have been watching them for the past week. I highly recommend buying them, because there are a ton of great extra features. Lots of commentary, deleted scenes, bloopers, and Dan Harmon’s cast evaluations, which are really funny. Plus I suppose I can lend them to people…although I don’t really want to.
“Apparently you don’t know anything about defeating trolls.” Just fantastic.
Over the last couple of weeks I took advantage of my free month of Hulu Plus and rewatched every episode of Community. I rewatched certain episodes a few times, such as Modern Warfare, Paradigms of Human Memory and of course, Remedial Chaos Theory. I will miss Community, mostly because “El corazon de agua es verdad,” and because Britta “is the pizza burn on the roof of the world’s mouth.”
This is all the more bittersweet for the fact that I had an argument w/ other members of my household last night who not only can’t appreciate Community, but can’t even undestand it.
If anything, their list of complaints about the show, particularly in regards to the characters and their development (or from their perspective, lack thereof), came off as them describing a mediocre Big Bang Theory episode instead (in fact, I had some of those feelings about The Russian Rocket Reaction, which happened to air the same night as Remedial Chaos Theory).
Actually, there is no sweetness to this. This and that are just flat out bitter.
Although, as long as I have Remedial Chaos Theory tucked away on my DVR, I think I’ll be able to mitigate the worst parts of it all…
I’ll miss community..because it was one of it not the best show on Tv. Cleverly written, awesome story lines, unpredictability, sexual tension, clever parodies..you name it, community had it..