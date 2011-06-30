‘Wilfred’ – ‘Trust’: Let my love open the door

A quick review of “Wilfred” episode 2 coming up just as soon as Bob Barker is the puppetmaster…
In what little I’ve seen of “Wilfred” so far, the show is at its funniest when Wilfred is shifting rapidly back and forth between man and dog (or, better when the human and canine sides are present at once). Though “Trust” deals with Wilfred’s fear of going to the vet, and the larger dog-like personality trait of irrationally trusting others, this was the episode of the three that felt most like it was just about a guy in a dog suit getting away with mischief because only Ryan sees him that way, and thus was less satisfying to me than the pilot or next week’s episode.
That said, Jason Gann’s energy in the title role is so infectious, and his chemistry with Elijah Wood so strong, that I imagine I’m going to be sticking with this one for a while, even as the American writers work to master exactly what their perspective on this character and this world is.
(Also, I’m 12, and Wilfred’s various bodily fixations amuse me more than I should probably admit.)
What did everybody else think?
This was a pretty weak episode, I don’t think I laughed at all.
wow you’re 12. I never new we were reading a kids writing.
Just in case you’re not kidding, “I’m 12” is American Internet for “I like juvenile/naughty humor.”
I was kidding around
Yeah, but on some other sites,”I’m 12″ can mean something completely different.
I’m really enjoying this show. This week’s episode wasn’t as laugh-out-loud funny as last week’s, but I still had a grin on my face the entire thirty minutes. As a fan of dogs, marijuana, and juvenile humor, this show’s perfect for me.
FX needs to use your quote in its ads:
“As a fan of dogs, marijuana, and juvenile humor, this show’s perfect for me.” . . .Spot
I mostly sniggered and grinned, but I agree with you, I really want to see how they continue to develop the show.
I can’t help but wonder where this is headed. I don’t like it when the show makes Wilfred a guy in a dog suit giving out life advice, it just doesn’t work for me, but then ten seconds later there will be something funny like when he brings the dead pelican and drops it in front of the woman.
I’m really liking the show. Funny and always leaves me wanting to watch more when it’s over. Can’t wait to see where it’s goes considering what it’s about but good show overall.
There’s comic gold in dragging that pelican up the beach…
I think this show is awesome and I laughed out loud a few times. I enjoy the whole concept and it is done perfectly.
Also, I think Alan (maybe in the podcast) questioned the pairing of Wilfred and Louie. At the time I agreed, but at this point I think the pairing is perfect. They may be very different tonally, but they are both very quirky and I think appeal to the same type of viewer.
While I didn’t think this episode was as funny as the pilot, I did LOL when Wilfred reveals his owner’s secret. By the way, it is so great to see Elijah Wood on TV. He’s a really good actor, and great in this role.
I think it’s funny. Especially when Wilfred is doglike.
It’s also touching. I think the life advice works.Let’s face it dogs have been teaching/reinforcing positive traits forever – loyalty, unconditional love etc
I love how unexpected WIlfred can be, like his story about being dumped in the ocean with his siblings, then he realised he was the only survivor and he was… so happy! Can’t wait to see more!
So far I’m really enjoying it. And rather than just second everyone’s comments, I’ll just do it all at once: I agree with you, Spot, Justin, Chip_Christian, Funkyteaparty, Sareeta, David Sanders, and Holly about all the little moments that make me smile (and/or laugh) and keep me interested–especially the pelican and the survival story.
This show is headed straight to the ash heap of TV history…or is that the ash bin of history? I don’t actually have any direct experience with having to put ashes anywhere so I guess I will go ash can of history since I have a garbage can and it is where I would put my left over ashes if I ever had any.
I really liked this episode, maybe more than the pilot. None of the critics on the internet seem to agree with me, and the commentators here sure don’t, but all the same, I think this was a good sign for where the show is headed.
I really enjoyed it. I’m suprised by how much I laughed. I found Wood fun to watch as well, something with him fits with being suicidal.
and I clearly didn’t bother reading your recap, considering I didn’t notice till now that it’s for the second episode which I have not yet watched ;)
This is one seriously creepy show. I’m **not** 12, not amused, and just get pissed off watching this show. Two eps, and I’m done. All I want to do is put a choke-chain on that obnoxious creature and slap the sh*t out of his owner. Dumb blonde indeed, and that just annoys me more (I’m blonde, probably have three or four times her IQ, and just want to strangle the bitch). Count me out. I hope it dies.
Wow- sound like 3-4 times the issues as well.