Will Netflix cutting out the middle man lead more viewers to cut the cord?

During the brief, glorious run of the catering comedy “Party Down,” I encountered very few people who actually watched the show on Starz. (Which is the reason the run was so brief, if glorious.) Most watched it via Netflix’s streaming video service. One person I met was even surprised to learn that “Party Down” was available anywhere but Netflix.
That’s an extreme case involving a microscopically-rated show, but the ubiquity of Netflix Instant – particularly for people who have Blu-Ray players, video game consoles or other devices that allow them to stream movies and TV shows directly to their TV sets – is becoming a real threat to the traditional TV business. Why bother spending a lot of money for a cable subscription – and/or why bother trying to watch any show live, with commercials – when there are thousands upon thousands of hours of fine shows available to stream on whatever schedule is most convenient for you?
The growth of Netflix, and the rise of both cheap TV downloads on iTunes and Amazon and ad-supported streaming sites like Hulu, have created a situation where you can watch many of the best shows on TV without actually needing cable – or even a TV. And that makes it easier and easier, particularly in these budget-conscious times, for people to “cut the cord” (to borrow the phrase most TV execs use to describe this phenomenon) and just use their computers and other devices to live an On Demand TV existence.
One of the things standing between Netflix and complete media domination is the idea that they’re a content distributor but not a content supplier. They make it possible to watch other people’s shows and movies, and with the exception of things like the Starz deal (where that channel’s shows become available on Netflix at the same time they’re airing on TV), most of their content is older stuff. (You can watch previous seasons of “The Office” on Netflix, but have to go to NBC, or an NBC-affiliated property like Hulu, to see the current season.)
And all of that may be about to change with the news that Netflix is negotiating to acquire its first big-budget first-run scripted series: “House of Cards,” adapted from a British miniseries and backed by Kevin Spacey, David Fincher and other big names. If the deal goes down – and isn’t, as the Wall Street Journal speculates, just a feint to get leverage in ongoing negotiations with traditional media companies – then it’s a potentially enormous move. Already, there are people who think of Netflix as no different from HBO back in the day: a place to watch favorite old movies and shows on a continual loop. But if they start producing their own shows that (unlike “Party Down”) really aren’t available anywhere else, then they become like HBO circa “The Sopranos”: a rich, restraint-free platform that doesn’t have to play by the rules of traditional television, provides added value for subscribers and one more reason for those subscribers to turn away from the networks.
And if this deal does go through, and “House of Cards” is successful, then it opens up the question of how many other shows can be made and successfully marketed outside traditional means. There’s obviously the question of promotion, where Netflix has a large subscriber base but not the history of marketing new content directly to them in the way that the broadcast networks or HBO have been able to do for so long. If Netflix were to go hardcore into original programming, I’d be curious to see how many of those shows would be able to rise above the clutter of the many pre-existing shows and movies on the service, and how many will just fall between the cracks. Remember those heady turn-of-the-millennium days when original web series were going to be the hot new thing until no one figured out how to bring a big enough audience along to pay for anything good?
So there are a lot of variables here, but the possibilities are fascinating. As Poniewozik noted in his own take on the story, for instance, Netflix producing its own shows might eliminate the problem of shows that don’t fit the brand of a particular network, an issue that was brought up after the failures this season of “Lone Star” and “Terriers.”
What I wonder most, though, is what will be the tipping point for most people before they’re willing to cut the cord and just let the Internet supply TV shows and movies for them. Cutting the cord is still a fairly small phenomenon, though it’s over-represented among the readership of a site like this. For those of you who ditched your cable, I’m curious what the Eureka moment was when you realized you could do it and not miss much. And for those of you who still get most of your TV the traditional way, what would you need in order to abandon cable, pull down the satellite dish, etc?
With AT&T imposing a 150GB and other companies possibly following in suit, there’s eventually going to come a time when streaming content takes too much bandwidth.
I think this is the bigger issue, honestly…particularly when you’ve got cable companies who are also in the Internet business.
Yep, you’re right. When a couple cable telcos have a monopoly on 90% of the bandwidth users are consuming AND the internet starts experiencing really painful growing pains (both projected to occur within the next year), people are going to discover that streaming services aren’t the answer. It will be interesting to see if Netflix works out a compromise or gets crushed in the grind between telcos and Hollywood.
For me the answer lies in sports. The main thing for me is live sports. If ESPN3 and other large networks continue towards streaming live sporting events and the quality of the video continues to get better, I would consider cutting the cord. So many shows I watch are already on Hulu and Netflix.
Also add cooking shows to the list that need to be streamed. The girlfriend lives for Food Network
Bingo. Its the live sports. With MLB blacking out all of canada for Blue Jays games online, the only way to watch is if you have cable.
Agree with this. If I could get live sports consistently and reliably, I’d flee Xfinity like that.
Ah, but you see, all you have to do as the cable company is tie ESPN3 access to having a cable subscription, not just internet. $*@#*@* Time Warner.
Agreed. Only reason I haven’t cut the cord yet is due to sports. And I believe both the NHL Gamecenter and MLB.tv subscriptions that are available online black out the local games in local markets.
I’m probably the worst example of someone who SHOULD cut the cord, but just can’t. Sports keeps me tied to live cable, but I still have Hulu Plus and Netflix. I guess when it comes down to it, I want to be able to watch every show I like exactly when and how I want – sure I pay wayyyy too much monthly, but I’m going to spend it on something anyway.
I think with Apple TV’s entre into the online sports world with their MLB.tv and NBA deals, it makes it a lot easier. NFL you can get OTA on HD with a $20 antenna and other nefarious means if you look hard enough. I think the only people who would have an issue are college sports fans, since a bulk of those games are strictly on cable.
I haven’t had cable in 6 years, but the one reason I still consider getting it is for sports. Regular season is getting easier, as I have a Roku player and MLB, NBA, and NHL all offer pay channels through Roku that offer me even more regular season games than just a cable subscription (since the teams I’m a fan of aren’t considered “local”). But if you’ve noticed, even the NCAA tournament is now showing some of its games on cable channels, as are good chunks of the NBA, MLB, and NHL playoffs.
I’d be willing to pay a small fee (say $15-20 a month) to either ESPN or Time Warner for access just to ESPN 3.
We recently switched from Comcast to FIOS, and cutting the cord was discussed. My dad did it and loves it (but he’s a gadget nut). Sports ended up being the deciding factor for us as well. I also prefer to pay once for everything I want, rather than per item like on iTunes.
This is why I love Charter Internet. I have their internet plus (18mbps) for 39.98 a month, but that also comes with free access to espn3.com and epixhd.com. Epixhd.com has like 1500 movies to stream and 150 in HD.
I have tried cutting the cord before, and going with only internet. Problem is, no company in my area offers much of a discount if you cut one or the other. It’s a total scam in order to boost subscribers.
If I didn’t like every sport imaginable, I would’ve already cut the cord. Hell, if I thought I could just live with basketball, I could buy the online streaming. But I watch too many sports so I’m not sure this will ever be an option for me.
My younger brother is among those that have cut the cord. He loves it (and loves to boast about it)…until he has to retreat to the cable of his girlfriend’s apartment to watch Monday Night Football or college basketball.
While you can watch a lot of sports online, local blackout rules will keep people plugged in.
I’ve had cable my whole life, and I still do. But I’m getting married in July, and for the past year or so I’ve spent far more time at my fiancee’s house than my own. She doesn’t have cable (or even broadcast, since she never got a digital converter box). And I’ve found that for the most part, I don’t miss it. We have so much other stuff to watch on DVD.
That said, I do still have a DVR over at my place. But I mostly use it to record movies from TCM anyway. So if we get Netflix after we’re married, that would largely negate the need for TCM.
I sure will miss it though.
For me, the only thing keeping me from canceling DirecTV is sports. If ventures like ESPN3 can grow enough, cutting the cord and migrating to Nexflix/Hulu/Amazon will be quite easy.
If Netflix can deliver live streaming content of Sports/News, then I would love nothing more than to “cut the cord”. But I don’t think that is happening anytime soon.
Live TV (i.e. sports programming) is what keeps me from cutting the cord. I don’t mind watching the rest of TV by way of the internet, Netflix, or DVDs.
I’ve been cable-less for about two years now, and I’m not thinking about re-subscribing any time soon. There is so much good stuff available on broadcast, Netflix and Hulu, that it’s not worth the extra 50+ bucks per month. For sports… there are bars.
Yeah, but if you’re watching two three games a month, that will easily run over a $50 bar tab. I get the communal experience but sometimes you just don’t want to put on pants.
Don’t you hate pants?!!
Like others here, I would cut out cable if it wasn’t for sports.
I still watch most of my television via Verizon Fios, but I have “cut the cord” on a couple of shows and just wait to watch the show after the season is done on Netflix instant streaming.
Speaking for myself, I’m still biased towards watching it on television for a couple of reasons. The first is the quality, while Netflix has made strides in this area, the HD image and sound quality on Fios is much better than the Netflix instant streaming. The sharpness and sound quality are important to me although I understand some people don’t mind the difference. The second reason is my impatience. I’m not patient enough to wait for an entire season to air before I start watching for the shows I really care about. Lastly, if everyone goes off just watching the show when its convenient to them, you lose out on the fun water cooler talk discussion and speculation about last nights big show that certain shows can create (ie Lost).
So to sum it up, for me to drop my Fios and go to instant streaming exclusively, Netflix would need to improve the quality and have more deals like the Starz deal where the shows air as they air on live television so that I can watch them as they become available.
Like a few other commenters, sports would keep me from cutting the cord. If I had to pay for baseball, football and hockey, it may cost me more than my current cable bill. There are original shows on HBO, like Boardwalk Empire, Real Sports and other documentarys. How much is that going to cost me. I don’t know if you can watch any FX shows like justified on line. I would not cut cable if I couldn’t watch Justified. I am sure there are other shows I am missing, but the cost of watching would have to be less than my cable bill.
I’m not a big sports junkie so that isn’t keeping me from cutting the cord but I watch the crap out of my TV over a variety of stations. I was hopeful that the current iteration of Apple TV would be app-enabled and that premium channels like HBO and Showtime would be able to release apps to get their content to consumers outside of the cable system but that didn’t happen. While Hulu has a majority of the shows I watch available with a HuluPlus subscription, I won’t jump ship until I can get everything.
Live Sports. I want ESPN3.com as an app on my PS3, ala Hulu Plus, Netflix & Vudu. (PS3 browser sucks, for those who don’t know). I want mlb.tv to stop blacking out local games (add the NBA & NFL to that wish). If I pay for a sports package, no local or National broadcast blackouts.
Ideally, my subscription would look like this:
16.99/month for Netflix Instant + 2 BD’s at a time
8.99/month for Hulu Plus
99.00/year for MLB (all local games w/home announcers + all playoff games)
99.00/year for NBA(same rules as MLB)
The NFL wouldn’t be worth 3-400/year for 16 games, as they are all available on broadcast networks in HD.
That works out to 42.48/month. I’d be ok with that.
I’d pay for that exact package (minus the NBA). I’m lucky that there is still a strong local affiliate in Chicago to get baseball games, but I know I’m screwed when I move and I want to watch the local team without cable.
I “cut the cord” for the most part about a year ago. For sports, I only watch football and the occasional baseball game, so while baseball is difficult, football is all on broadcast. The way Comcast structures their pricing, it was basically the same price for me to go “no cable at all with Internet full price” and “basic / local cable only plus discounted ‘bundle’ Internet”. So I have all my local channels, in HD without having to worry about an antenna. It’s really a win/win.
I definitely miss some cable-only stuff. Lots of the Discovery programming in particular. And I end up having to buy Mad Men and Breaking Bad on Amazon, which is a bummer.
I understand the limits on sports and news live streaming. But this is improving. For example, one can link to Al Jazeera and BBC live news through one of the services on the Roku device (cant get Al Jazeera on most cable packages, and was great during the Egyptian uprising). And you can also get most podcasts of many news shows. And the entire NCAA basketball tourney is being streamed live through another of the free services on the Roku device. The constant expansion of services on things like Roku seems to me just to be the beginning of an inevitable web-linked Television service. The question is whether the cost will remain as low as it currently is (I pay less than 20/mo. for Netflix plus Hulu through the Roku device).
Considering I have a Roku now, and I can watch almost everything I love either online or through here, it would be all too easy to cut the cord. The only thing holding me back is the ability to watch sports… and even that is almost solely football, as I have MLBtv, so I watch that through Roku. Almost all college basketball can be seen online. So really, it’s access to football. Well that and Mad Men. I don’t think that’s available online anywhere.
For budget reasons, cutting the cord would be good for me. But I haven’t been able to do it. Maybe the NFL lockout will be just the thing…
Just buy a $20.00 antenna and you can watch HD football over the air.
I don’t think Netflix will be very successfull doing it’s own shows, because, I think, people still like watching tv on tv. But a more interesting possibility is for Netflix to continue producing series’ that have been cancelled by the networks. For exmaple if a show like Parks and Rec gets cancelled by NBC, NBC and Netflix could work out a deal to have it broadcast solely on Netflix.
The point made early in the article is that Netflix is ON people’s TVs now, way more than ever before. PS3, BluRay players, etc, all have Netflix streaming capabilities directly to your TV.
I could see Netflix doing something like the Friday Night Lights Directv deal. I think as many or more people would follow the series on Netflix as on Directv’s special channel.
Netflix offering their own shows could be done through DVD, so people could be watching them on tv.
My girlfriend and I cut the cord this year, mainly because we started a new workout schedule and never had time to watch TV any more. And we figured out that the only show we watch on cable right now is Top Chef, which is available on iTunes. With Breaking Bad and Mad Men not returning for a while, it’ll be interesting to see how long it lasts.
I almost never watch sports, and my cable bill is really high, so I’m a pretty good candidate for this. Also there’s the fact that my internet connection is much more reliable than my DVR, even though they are provided by the same company. I’d have to sit down and do the math and the logistics. I like to watch things when they’re new so I can be part of the conversation, even though I do go back and catch up on things that slip through the cracks. I’d have to look at:
1. Shows I watch that are available for free pretty much instantly (hulu, network websites),
2. Shows I watch that are available for a fee pretty much instantly (iTunes, which has saved me from Mad Men DVR fail on occasion)
3. Shows I watch that really aren’t available until they go to DVD. (HBO/Showtime? If there’s a way for a non-subscriber to legally get these online soon after they air, it’s not apparent to me).
The #2 category probably has few enough shows that the cost savings would be pretty big over time. I’d just have to think about whether I could sacrifice the immediate gratification for the #3 shows.
This is a perfect summary of my situation, too. My husband and I have had several conversations about cutting the cord — we’d really like to reduce/eliminate our huge cable bill — but we’d miss HBO, especially, and we’re just not sure if we’d be able to watch the shows we love when they’re on, not just when the DVD comes out.
I also worry about our internet connection. We have a wireless connection at home that’s constantly cutting out, and I don’t know how it would perform with streaming TV shows.
But I have to think that the solution to all my concerns is right around the corner; it certainly seems like the technology is inevitably moving in this direction, and I fully expect that in 5 years we won’t have cable as it exists today.
If Netflix does start producing content, don’t be surprised if other content producers pull their deals with Netflix. Look at what happened to Google TV. Most content producers are major media companies and will do what it takes to kill Netflix if they see it as a viable threat.
And just having internet isn’t really cutting the cord. The same companies, for the most part, control the pipes. If we all get rid of cable and our internet usage goes way up, they’ll just charge us more for internet. Personally I see us having metered internet similar to what we have for gas/water/power.
I never cut the cord as I never owned a TV after leaving for college. And while I used to Bittorrent, I no longer do because I can now get every show on Netflix and Hulu. I might have to wait a bit sometimes, but I see no reason to buy a TV and cable subscription.
How many Nielsen families have Netflix? Ha, ha.
I lead with a joke but the quandary is real: How would the ‘ratings’ be assessed? Pure ‘hits?’ Who audits Netflix’s views? I welcome something completely outside the Ratings System, if only because it may be a big salvo in the Do-Away-With-Nielsen battle.
I do digress. I did want to make the observation that Netflix will probably go through the usual growing pains of being an Original Programming provider: When faced with the question “To swear or not to swear?” The answer will be to pepper the script with 4-letter words, to the detriment of the end product.
Just because you *can* swear, doesn’t mean you always have to. I’m not a prude by any means (my love of The Wire & The Shield are well documented), but I remember being surprised at hearing the word ‘shit’ so much on “Saving Grace.” Let’s be honest, “Sons of Anarchy” says it twice as often as necessary. I think shit is Kurt Sutter’s favorite noun. AND his favorite verb.
And you know there’s gonna be lots of tits and ass. Starz learned their lesson from Party Down and added the skin quotient to Spartacus.
This Netflix thing sounds like an interesting experiment. I just pray it’s more substance than style.
I cut the cord after trying Hulu Plus. All the network shows I like, plus many entire series of shows I’d want to get on blu-ray (X-Files, Buffy, etc.). The ad before a show is five seconds, and there’s one thirty second spot between act breaks. I can live with that! Especially now that Criterion has hit Hulu and I can watch their movies in HD with no ads.
I have an HD antenna to pick up the over-the-air channels I get (I suppose I’m just lucky to live in an area with almost a dozen HD channels). Do I miss Food Network and Discovery Channel? I guess, but there’s no way I’m going back to a $120 DirectTV package. I still prefer watching sports live with friends in a bar. I thought I could never live without cable but now I wonder why I put up with it so long.
With all the “live sports” people (count me among them), why not do an HD antenna? Are we talking Sunday Ticket? TNT NBA stuff? Local baseball broadcasts? (I’m a Sunday Ticket enthusiast, but the price of that thing has become freaking insane.)
Just as important for me is first-run watercooler shows like Top Chef, Archer, Louie, Breaking Bad, etc. Just writing it down and comparing it to my cable bill, though, makes that seem like a lot of $$ for not a lot of content, though …
With an HD antenna I wouldn’t all the games. For my Lakers I would only get road games as the home games are on cable. Plus the ESPN/TNT broadcasts.
It’s been almost a year since I cut cable, and the only thing I really miss is TCM. The classic films available for streaming on Netflix are okay, but there’s not as much quality fare as I would like. Still, I’m more than making do with Hulu and Netflix (and network TV). I’m watching way more PBS than I used to.
oh, and the original series that this remake will be based on is already streaming on Netflix! Def. worth a watch.
You might very well think that. I couldn’t possibly comment.
Proud cord-cutter here – I hope this turns out well, and they have a hit, leading to more direct to internet (beats straight to DVD!) programming.
I wonder if the FCC has anything to say about this. First Netflix aids in putting Blockbuster out of business. Now it is entering the business that HBO inhabits. Isn’t their some anti-trust law this original programming deal is violating?
If the issue is a content provider being allowed to also be a content producer, then this is directly related to the NBC/Comcast deal. If the FCC can sign off on that deal, it seems it would be difficult to justify blasting Netflix for doing what amounts to the same thing.
I agree that it is a similar issue. Here Netflix is trying to do everything by itself rather than acquire other companies. While NBC Comcast is more clearly some sort of business collusion Netflix is a juggernaut that expanding its business. For me both are wrong. The FCC should have a problem with that too senators like Bernie Sanders and Al Franken already do.
Worth noting for those that cite sports as the main thing holding them back, Apple TV recently got support for watching MLB.tv and the equivalent NBA package. There are still local rights issues (not sure how it is with the NBA one, but for MLB, you get local blackouts when the game you want is on local TV), but it’s a sign that we’re moving away from needing cable for sports as well, even by small steps.
Unfortunately “local tv” for MLB means a cable channel, not just broadcast. So it’s still not a viable option for watching the local team. But that’s really an MLB issue, not a broadcaster/provider issue.
Well Alan the answer is sports, plain and simple. We won’t cut the cord because MLB/NHL blackout local markets. We’ll never get a no blackout system because many of the sports teams own RSNs which are a huge factor of their overall franchise value. Unless the RSNs can create their own a la carte online service, there will be no solution to us sports fanatics.
For me, it was when I moved into a tiny dorm room and got rid of my TV. I bought a massive LCD monitor and a TV tuner to bridge the gap. Problem was, I was watching most of my stuff on Netflix and Hulu and ESPN.com and the TV tuner didn’t really get used. When I moved out of the dorm, I just bought a little Nettop computer with HDMI output to hook up to my computer. Just about everything I watch is available for free or a small price and some of the other stuff (Mad Men Sunday evenings, a few obscure sports) I can pirate. It helps that I can get over-the-air broadcast stuff, but mostly I’m watching on the computer.
i’ve only been without cable/satellite subscription for a couple of months and am still evaluating it. while i love the convenience of hulu+, netflix, amazon (and saving money) i do find their selection very limited right now. it’s definitely a start, but it will be a while before the majority make the switch to internet video streaming.
Its probably cheaper pay for cable than go to a bar for an 82 game NHL/NBA season or a 162 game MLB season.
American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance. I don’t watch it, but is Dancing With the Stars available uncut online?
Also, keeping it short, I enjoy flipping through live broadcasts. I could write an essay about this particular psychological compulsion, but that’s the gist of it. But, most people my age and younger don’t seem to share this urge.
I’m not even sure that the term “cord” applies anymore. If online streaming providers like Netflix produce original programming and cable companies like Comcast are now providing access to their channels over the internet, what’s really the difference between a Comcast, an HBO and a Netflix? Primarily their delivery method. Outside of that their distinction is really becoming semantic. As HBO sees their subscription fees from cable companies decline, making a deal with someone like Netflix to deliver their programming makes a lot of sense. My hope is that as content that was exclusively provided by your local cable TV monopoly add internet distributors to get their programs out to the public, the price of cable might come down because they’ll finally start getting real competition. OR, I could easily see getting an HDTV TV antenna on the roof again and getting content beyond my local TV stations from sources like Hulu and Netflix and dropping Comcast entirely.
either way, if I were a cable TV company, I’d be nervous because I’m suddenly going to have to learn to compete for real.
Two factors have kept me subscibing to TV service: bundling and quality. Adding TV service to internet and phone service isn’t that much more expensive per month and I get to record programs as they air. Plus, there’s no extra cost to sample new shows (which there would be in a pure ala carte iTunes/Amazon system.)
If I’m going to pay for a service with ads, I’d rather go with the reliability and picture quality of Fios TV than the questionable quality and release window delay of Hulu Plus.
Timeliness is actually a plus for regular TV service. Participating in online discussion keeps me watching series on their original broadcast day. Except for the games that are available on broadcast, it’s hard to be a baseball or hockey fan without cable. (NFL, if we even have a season this year, is all available on broadcast, at least for the two NJ teams.) And The Daily Show also keeps me subscribing to cable, to be able to watch it the day that it airs.
i live in a different country — if i want your shows, necessarily, my cord is cut.
This kind of reminds me of the relationship between blogs and newspapers. They say the day is coming when blogs will replace newspapers but with few exceptions most blogs just reprint stories that were originally from newspapers. If the newspapers go away, what will blogs post? They don’t have the infrastructure to create their own content.
Netflix is the same way, they deliver content created by others. If those others go away, what will Netflix deliver? A few shows they may create themselves are one thing, but enough content to satisfy their subscribers is something else.
For me, living in the NYC suburban area, I can only subscribe to Cablevision (and I suppose Direct TV or Verizon, but that would take rewiring/drilling/extra equipment that my landlord wouldn’t appreciate) and let me just tell you as a customer of theirs for 8 years now: CABLEVISION SUCKS. They have overcharged me, slacked in refunding me, given me the run-around and just generally had the shittiest customer service I’ve had to deal with in my adult life. You would think they’d be nice at least sometimes considering how long I’ve been with them. But it seems the longer I’ve stayed the worse I’ve been screwed.
So last month I quit them. I stream Netflix through the Wii, and we have a Roku box as well. I will be getting Apple TV soon too. I feel like I haven’t missed a beat yet, I have to say. Yes, it will be sad for me to have to wait for HBO greats to come to dvd, and I worry about how I will see Mad Men, (anyone know?) but considering I’m saving a buttload of money every month and I got to tell Cablevision to suck it, it’s totally worth it. News like this excites me! DOWN WITH CABLE! Greedy bastards.
Does your roku box have amazon video-on-demand? You can get mad men that way…
It does! Thanks for the info! That’s a relief.
I’m a 25 year old male, the demo who is most likely to cut the cord. But I will not. I love sports, Fox News (especially election seasons), Food Network, and HBO (Game of Thrones, Boardwalk Empire). AMC and FX don’t really stream online, and iTunes is not cheap and doesn’t have as nice of picture as my HDTV.
If Netflix is successful with this project and able to acquire and produce some of their own quality content, I would see this as another great portal to enjoy fresh programming, but until they broker a “Party Down”-style deal (I watched the entire series on Starz, myself) with every quality cable company, I would not cut the cord.
I know a lot of people are perfectly content just now catching up on Season 4 of Dexter, and Season 3 of Breaking Bad, but the same way I have no interest in watching the Super Bowl on Tivo, 45 minutes behind the live action, I have even less interest watching TV’s top-tier programming 4-6 months after it has aired.
Netflix has been a great way to go back and catch programming that I missed the first time (Freaks and Geeks, Slings and Arrows), but I want to see the adventures of Walter White unfold when first aired, and not have to shield my eyes and ears from spoiler alerts for six months.
I agree I love watching the best shows live. I can talk about it with friends and critics. It’s fun to have that interaction and community.
Since I don’t watch sports I’d have to say that’s my only reason for not cutting cable, meaning the live experience, interaction and community. But from what I’m reading, Roku, plus Netflix, and Hulu Premium might do the same trick as cable!?!
I had a very basic analog cable package ($22/month) that included broadcast networks plus about 10 cable channels, of which I watched Comedy Central and TCM regularly and CNN occasionally. When I finally got an HD TV, I knew I didn’t want to upgrade to a digital/HD package, so I frayed the cord. I dropped cable TV but kept cable internet, and put up an antenna. Now I’m in a hybrid world. I still watch some shows via antenna-to-Tivo-box, but my antenna doesn’t get FOX, so I watch Fox shows on Hulu with my Macbook connected to the TV via a mini-DVI to HDMI adapter. And it’s been great to have The Daily Show and The Colbert Report back on Hulu. I use the Hulu desktop software and the Rowmote iPhone app to control it.
I have two choices for Netflix instant: either through the Tivo or through the TV itself. I like the Tivo interface better, but either works in a pinch. My TV is Hulu Plus capable, but when I tried it a few weeks ago I found it buggy and I’m not that thrilled about paying for Hulu Plus when I can get what I need from Hulu free by hooking the laptop to the TV.
I very occasionally buy or rent from itunes or Amazon. I prefer Amazon, as my Tivo also has an Amazon interface and is directly linked to my Amazon account. I find that, since I no longer pay for cable, I don’t mind paying for other content in moderation.
During the TV season, when there are a lot of new network shows, my viewing probably breaks down like this:
50% antenna recorded by Tivo
20% Hulu on laptop to TV
15% Netflix instant to Tivo
15% Netflix DVDs
In the summer or slow TV months, it’s more like this:
10% antenna
15% Hulu
35% Netflix DVDs
40% Netfix instant
One other factor: for whatever reason, Netflix instant feels “free.” I know it’s not, but since I was already used to paying for my Netflix DVDs in mail plan, anything I can see on instant feels like an awesome bonus.
I should add that my antenna is big and on the roof. I live in a small town and the towers are 20-50 miles away.
We cut the cord 3-4 months ago, and are doing fine. I very much miss football, but worked a lot of Sundays anyway. And I really miss basketball. I may get League Pass next year, but would sadly miss out on local (though, it’s just the Cavs) and national games. We’re hoping to put up an antenna this year to grab some local broadcast.
We’re also missing American Idol. But last year was so bordering on terrible that we aren’t missing it much.
We did Hulu Plus through my PS3 for a while, but stopped that when we got a cord to plug my laptop into the TV. Now we watch whatever new stuff we like through Hulu, and everything old through Netflix. (We started watching Lost in December, and are closing in on the finale now.) No commercials. More time spent on the actual show. Good performance, generally. For $10 a month.
Since the networks are available via broadcast in HD now, I cut cable at christmas, don’t miss it.
Also, in some cases, the over-the-air HD quality is better than the cable HD quality.
In some cases? OTA is the best, period (well, Verizon FioS is tied because they don’t re-encode the video). The regular cable companies and the satellite companies all re-encode the video at lower bitrates, degrading the picture quality. DirecTV (and maybe Dish) at least uses more efficient, better quality compression.
For me, it’s not that online television enabled me to “cut the cord”. It’s that, when the only way to watch a show involved planning around specific airing times, pre-recording shows, no way to watch old episodes, etc, I had *NO INTEREST* in trying to follow episodic programming. I was never interested in watching random episodes in random orders of shows, or of tying my social life to broadcast schedules.
I only became the sort of person who watched shows regularly (all episodes, in order, etc) with the existence of Hulu, Amazon video, DVDs, and (only when no other online option is available, and usually followed by an equivalent DVD purchase) torrenting. I can’t really imagine any reason for me to ever *get* a cord in the first place (other than as most people say here, live sports, but I really only enjoy watching sports in person).
Before I was married (and later divorced) I didn’t have cable, and didn’t watch a lot of TV. My ex-wife was a TV addict, but 90% of what she watched was OTA network TV. After we had totally run out of money (and credit) I discovered free digital broadcast TV and internet streaming. Now I get 23 channels of free broadcast TV and can stream pretty much anything else I want to watch, so for me the days of paying for TV are over. I currently watch way more TV than I need to. Just got THIS TV and I’m addicted. Add to that “Antenna TV” and NBC-US, and you have the largest part of my viewing. Stream “The Daily Show” and South Park… Have a CM-7000pal DVR… Yeah, life is good!