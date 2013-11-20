Win a copy of ‘Breaking Bad: The Complete Series’!

11.20.13

UPDATE: We have a winner: Dan Carroll of Chicago, who picked “One Minute” as his favorite episode.

Pretty much every Sunday since September 29, someone on Twitter or Facebook has asked me when they should expect my next “Breaking Bad” review, followed by an expression of sadness that one of the great shows of our time has come to an end.

There won’t be any more episodes (though perhaps Walt or Jesse will appear in the background of a scene on “Better Call Saul”), but next week’s release of “Breaking Bad: The Complete Series” at least affords a good way to keep reliving what we already got. Not only does the set – which comes in a commemorative barrel not unlike a certain key season 5 plot point – contain all 62 episodes, uncut and uncensored (no more guessing what Walt tells Gretchen at the restaurant!), but a new 2-hour documentary about the life of the series, a 16-page booklet, a Los Pollos Hermanos apron, an alternate ending (which you may or may not have seen on YouTube recently), all the bonus features from previous season releases, and more. At the bottom of this post is a video of Vince Gillian opening up the barrel and explaining all that comes inside.

And as it turns out, we’re giving away a copy of that set.

You’ve got 5 different ways to enter:

Option 1: Follow @Sepinwall on Twitter and RT my tweet embedded below

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Option 2: Follow @HitFix on Twitter and RT our tweet embedded below.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Option 3: Like What’s Alan Watching on Facebook and Comment on the embedded post with your favorite Breaking Bad Episode

Post by What’s Alan Watching?

Option 4: Like HitFix on Facebook and Comment on the embedded post with your favorite Breaking Bad character

Post by HitFix Entertainment News.
Option 5: Email contest@hitfix.com with your full name and mailing address. Subject Line #BreakingBadBarrel

Rules:
A winner will be randomly selected on Wednesday, November 27th.
To win, an entrant must be a United States Resident that is 18 years of age or older, with a US mailing address (no PO Boxes). Click to see the official rules

Make sense? Go forth and be the One Who Knocks, or what have you!

