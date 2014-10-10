A Female Texans Fan Used Andre Johnson’s Butt To Celebrate A Touchdown

Smack that all on the floor
Smack that give me some more
Smack that ’till you get sore
Smack that oh-oh!
This lady got up close and personal with Mr. Andre Johnson after a touchdown tonight.
now if that was a guy doing that to a female………………..
… It would have taken a lot more loops of that Vine for me to cum.
Yeah that would be all over sportscenter the next day, everyone would freak out, so on and so forth.
Two things:
1) She grabbed his junk.
2) Someone sent me her picture this morning.
Pretty sure female athletes know better than to jump into the crowd to celebrate, though.
Happens in Lingerie Football quite often. And yes, I’ll go ahead and take a timeout for mentioning Lingerie Football.
Do the Lingerie Football girls get their butts grabbed?
“It would be a sex crime” – Jennifer Lawrence
She’s gonna get railed tonight.
I’ll remember this next time I go to a women’s volleyball match. Yeah baby!
It’s his own fault. He shouldn’t have been wearing those skintight pants.
Jezebel won’t even comment on the situation. it’s almost like they don’t watch football, but feel like they comment on the league and its players whenever a negative incident arises.
Bazinga.