An Ex-NFL Cheerleader Allegedly Sexually Assaulted A 15-Year-Old She Met On Instagram

Molly Shattuck, who became the NFL’s oldest cheerleader (38) when she was hired by the Baltimore Ravens in 2005, was arrested this morning on charges of rape and unlawful sexual conduct with a teenage boy she met online. According to WBAL, Shattuck, the former wife of millionaire businessman Mayo Shattuck and current “vibrant living” guru, began her relationship with the 15-year-old in May after she spotted his pictures on Instagram “and made sure he got her cellphone number, according to court affidavits.”
Molly Shattuck and the boy started communicating before meeting in person, according to the documents. Their first alleged physical contact — kissing and touching — happened when Molly Shattuck met the boy in Columbia, then drove to a middle school parking lot in Mount Airy and got in the back seat of Molly Shattuck’s car.
The documents say Molly Shattuck would pick the boy up from summer school and go park in an Owings Mills parking garage almost a half-dozen times in July. (Via)
Investigators are zeroing in on one weekend in September when Shattuck and her kids were staying in a beach house in Bethany Beach, Delaware.
The documents say, “Sometime around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, they drove to a liquor store and (Molly) Shattuck purchased a 12-pack of Miller Lite and a 12-pack of Bud Light for them.”
The younger kids were left home alone. Once back at the house, Molly Shattuck allegedly performed oral sex on the boy, first outside the home while walking the dog and again in her bedroom.
The documents say “(the boy) described the undergarments (Molly) Shattuck was wearing when he entered her bedroom.”
The documents say she allegedly performed oral sex on the boy and told him “if he wanted to have sex she would. The boy opted out. He decided to leave. At that point, she told him to come back later but he did not go back.” (Via)
That was the last time they saw each other. Shattuck, who turned herself in this morning and soon after posted a $84,000 bail, was indicted on “two counts of third-degree rape, a Class B felony in Delaware; four counts of unlawful sexual contact, a Class F felony; and three counts of distributing alcohol to a minor, a misdemeanor.” Her website is currently in “maintenance mode.”
Well at least she wasn’t a teacher.
The Crazy is strong in this one.
So I was the only teenager in the whole world who wasn’t banging teachers and NFL cheerleaders, right?
Not good for the old self-esteem. I guess that’s why I only date strippers now that I’m an adult.
Don’t worry I have not had sex with anyone ever, maybe we could share a drink called loneliness? I mean at the strip club. With your stripper friends. Like I know a stripper. But I know her after she done stripping. I think I’m talking too much. What I’m trying to say here is, how does one not be aloner?
nope. I came here just to comment on the lack of over-sexed teachers and cheerleaders when I was a teen.
Thirty-eight-year-old cheerleader is just a fancy way of saying assistant manager at Applebee’s.
That’s the thing. . . She’s FORTY-EIGHT!
The documents say she allegedly performed oral sex on the boy and told him “if he wanted to have sex she would. The boy opted out. He decided to leave.
Respect.
Yeah, I was all ready to make a “Niceee.” comment but after reading that I felt dirty and ashamed.
I would’ve left too if that was the beer selection.
Here, Here.
Where were these teenagers when I was an NFL cheerleader?
+1
-1
This has the heady musk of win about it. So much win.
The penalty for this should be like a week in jail and a $100 fine.
hahahahahahahahaha true as fuck
I’m glad women are finally starting to get decent representation in the sexual criminal department #YesAllRapists
She must have sucked at sucking. He had to leave.
well he wasnt going to come, so might as well leave.
She can give a blowie while walking her dog? I’m not even mad. That’s impressive.
I wanna know how she blew him while walking the dog
The dog was distracted by a squirrel .
It’s all about ‘Vibrant Living’.
They sell beer after midnight in Delaware? Dang. I’m moving.
Even if it was a mediocre blow job, I would have given her my letter sweater.
Wasn’t there another old cheerleader who got in trouble for something similar a couple years ago?
Thats what happens when you use your teeth.