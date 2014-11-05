An Ex-NFL Cheerleader Allegedly Sexually Assaulted A 15-Year-Old She Met On Instagram

Molly Shattuck, who became the NFL’s oldest cheerleader (38) when she was hired by the Baltimore Ravens in 2005, was arrested this morning on charges of rape and unlawful sexual conduct with a teenage boy she met online. According to WBAL, Shattuck, the former wife of millionaire businessman Mayo Shattuck and current “vibrant living” guru, began her relationship with the 15-year-old in May after she spotted his pictures on Instagram “and made sure he got her cellphone number, according to court affidavits.”

Molly Shattuck and the boy started communicating before meeting in person, according to the documents. Their first alleged physical contact — kissing and touching — happened when Molly Shattuck met the boy in Columbia, then drove to a middle school parking lot in Mount Airy and got in the back seat of Molly Shattuck’s car. The documents say Molly Shattuck would pick the boy up from summer school and go park in an Owings Mills parking garage almost a half-dozen times in July. (Via)

Investigators are zeroing in on one weekend in September when Shattuck and her kids were staying in a beach house in Bethany Beach, Delaware.

The documents say, “Sometime around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, they drove to a liquor store and (Molly) Shattuck purchased a 12-pack of Miller Lite and a 12-pack of Bud Light for them.” The younger kids were left home alone. Once back at the house, Molly Shattuck allegedly performed oral sex on the boy, first outside the home while walking the dog and again in her bedroom. The documents say “(the boy) described the undergarments (Molly) Shattuck was wearing when he entered her bedroom.” The documents say she allegedly performed oral sex on the boy and told him “if he wanted to have sex she would. The boy opted out. He decided to leave. At that point, she told him to come back later but he did not go back.” (Via)

That was the last time they saw each other. Shattuck, who turned herself in this morning and soon after posted a $84,000 bail, was indicted on “two counts of third-degree rape, a Class B felony in Delaware; four counts of unlawful sexual contact, a Class F felony; and three counts of distributing alcohol to a minor, a misdemeanor.” Her website is currently in “maintenance mode.”

Via WBAL