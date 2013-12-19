Andrea Bargnani Got Called A ‘Knucklehead’ For Taking This Stupid 3-Pointer

‘Knucklehead’ is one of the English language’s finest insults. It’s got such a specific connotation.
If you need a perfect example of knuckleheadery (knuckleheadedness? That’s probably better.) look no further than Andrea Bargnani of the New York Knicks. We join him in overtime with the Knicks up 94-92 on the Milwaukee Bucks. Bargnani gets a rebound with 15 seconds on the clock, and all he’s gotta do is burn up some time and we’re out. Hold the ball and the Bucks will foul. Instead? NOPE, THREE-POINT ATTEMPT. FROM DOWNTOWN!
Knuckleheads always thinking they’re in Double Dribble.
LOL just when you think the Knicks couldn’t do something worse than what they did at the end of the Washington game they go out the VERY NEXT GAME and do this. They make the 3rd grade Jewish Center league team I coach look like Basketball Baby Geniuses.
Bargnani definitely deserves to be called a knucklehead for that but I put a lot of the blame for the loss on Melo and JR Smith. J.R. was absolutely terrible and missing a million 3 pointers and Anthony literally had 5 possessions in a row at the end of the game that he tried to force in that resulted in a turnover. Knicks were very ugly last night.
Well, you can blame Melo and JR, but not for a loss. Knicks somehow won that game.
Well I’m an idiot. Mixed things up with one of their many other losses. My mistake.