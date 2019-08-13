Getty Image

It has been an eventful offseason, to say the least, for Antonio Brown, as the former All-Pro wideout was traded from the Steelers to the Raiders after a practice altercation in which he threw a football at Ben Roethlisberger.

The start to his Raiders tenure was fairly quiet, but as training camp has arrived, he has found himself making headlines again for unfortunate reasons. Brown has missed the majority of camp to this point due to foot injuries caused by frostbite suffered after wearing the wrong footwear for a cryotherapy session, leading to rather disgusting blistering and peeling of his feet.

However, that has become a secondary issue for Brown to his quest to fight back against the NFL banning the Schutt AiR Advantage helmet he’s worn his entire career. Brown recently lost his appeal to wear his old helmet and seemingly backed off his threats to sit out the season and beyond if he couldn’t wear it, but that hasn’t stopped him from trying to find an alternative that isn’t one of the approved helmets.

Brown can wear his old model, provided he finds one manufactured after 2010 which is proving to be very difficult. Brown has now taken his search to the people, posting to Twitter on Tuesday morning asking fans to find him one and in exchange he’ll give them a signed Raiders practice helmet.