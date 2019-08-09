Getty Image

It’s been an extremely interesting calendar year for Antonio Brown, who is currently not with the Oakland Raiders despite being contractually obligated to play football for them. The All-Pro wideout was traded to Oakland by the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason after an attempt to trade him to the Bills was publicly blown up.

What’s followed has been equally strange, however, as Brown left Raiders camp after apparently suffering frostbite injuries on his feet due to cryotherapy treatment. As training camp continues and the regular season looms closer, though, his absence has started to worry Raiders staff, players and fans alike.

But on Friday word came out that it was not medical concerns, but safety concerns that’s apparently keeping Brown from Raiders camp. ESPN’s Adam Schefter and others reported that a helmet dispute is the cause of Brown’s absence, not frostbite.