Late Wednesday night, Earl Thomas issued a preemptive statement in an Instagram video addressing a report about a domestic altercation that took place between he and his wife back in April, in an effort to beat TMZ’s story detailing the incident to publication. Thomas asked for prayers for his family and said “it’s really not anyone’s business,” insisting “stuff like this happens.”

When Thomas posted the video, there was plenty of speculation about what the altercation in question would be about and Thomas’ role in it, but when TMZ’s story citing the police report on the April 13 incident emerged, it was more shocking than most anyone expected. According to TMZ, Thomas’ wife, Nina, told police that she and Earl had an argument earlier in the day that led him to leave as his brother, Seth, picked him up.

From there, Nina Thomas looked at Earl’s Snapchat to find his whereabouts and found a video of him and another woman. She tracked him to a rental home, grabbed his 9mm, and had two of her friends join her to confront him.

Via TMZ:

When the women arrived at the house, they “discovered Earl and Seth naked in bed with other women.” That’s when Nina admits she pulled out the gun and put it to Earl’s head — stating “that she took out the magazine thinking that the gun could not fire.” But, cops say Nina was “unaware that the gun had a round in the chamber.” Cops say one of the women in the house shot cell phone video of the incident … which they say shows Nina pointing the gun at Earl’s head “from less than a foot away and it can clearly be seen that Nina’s finger was on the trigger and the safety is disengaged.”

Earl reportedly wrestled the gun away from Nina, who hit him in the nose as he did so and Nina and her two friends were arrested. Earl was not arrested, and as such it’s unclear what, if any, repercussions may come his way from the Ravens or the NFL.