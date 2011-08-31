Gee, However Will Miami Bounce Back?

Last week, it was reported that 13 current Miami Hurricanes football players were declared ineligible after a former booster and current prison inmate, Nevin Shapiro, blew the doors open on a decade of recruiting violations, paid players, hookers, and abortions, among other accusations. The number of suspended players almost immediately dropped to 8 – or it was initially misreported – and the NCAA promised Miami that it would reach a decision within a few days, and it sure did.
Eight players have been given suspensions for this season, and they must repay the benefits. Then they can play. Seriously. Those players include:
QB Jacory Harris – 1 game
WR Travis Benjamin – 1 game
DT Marcus Forston – 1 game
DE Adewale Ojomo – 1 game
LB Sean Spence – 1 game
TE Dyron Dye – 4 games
S Ray-Ray Armstrong – 4 games
DE Olivier Vernon – 6 games
(Via CBS Sports)
In all, the NCAA found that Shapiro indeed gave these players benefits in the forms of cash, food, transportation, and/or night club trips, but the amounts were so low and genuinely insulting to people with any common sense, that nobody is really getting in trouble. Factor in that Miami apparently began
covering its ass cooperating right away, and that is supposed to explain why Jim Tressel not reporting the exchange of autographs for tattoos is such a more shameful act.
When Yahoo! Sports broke this story, it was the biggest – albeit least surprising – story of the year. Only two weeks later, it’s a slap on the wrist and a half-assed yawn by the major media outlets. Sure, it’s not over and the NCAA still has plenty to look at, but do we actually trust the NCAA? Do we expect the high holy commission of college football to hammer down any further punishment that would damage a program that produces consistent quality NFL talent? And is NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell going to suspend every Miami player named in this mess for 5 games when they’re eventually drafted?
Let this all be a lesson to up-and-coming programs – It still isn’t about who takes the money and the benefits, but who gets away with it best.
Whew! For a minute there I thought the NCAA was actually, you know, going to do something about it…but then Goodell, some Miami boosters and a few other savory characters “provided influence” that changed their decision.
And now all is right with the world
/Seriously, can we just be open about giving them “benefits”? Who in this world still actually believes they’re amateurs?
More blatantly corrupt organization: NCAA or FIFA?
how do you pay back an abortion? Do you have to get said girl preggers again?
@Ragingape – FIFA. Until the NCAAA can match the sheer audacity of the 2020 World Cup they’re still comparatively bush-league. Any organization that sanctions its premier competition to be played IN A DESERT NATION WHERE THE AVERAGE JULY TEMPERATURE IS 106F with a population just under 2 million people but awash in petrodollar$ might possibly be corrupt.
/Oh, temperatures frequently reach 122F during the summer. Just thought I’d throw that in
//Proposal to install giant floating air conditioners above the stadium makes it all the more farcical
@Michael D – Don’t forget their suggestion of splitting the game into three halves. Instead of 45 minutes, we could get 30 minute halves, so the players don’t die. Screw tradition.
They are both so corrupt and stupid it is beyond words.
Somewhere unc holds out hope they will get this light of punishment.
/NOPE
You realize that this is only the punishment on the players right? The NCAA investigation is still ongoing on the schools involvement (partially because they’re still looking for evidence that anyone outside of 7 assistant coaches, who have all since left, had any knowledge of this happening) The real ruling is yet to come and the death penalty is still on the table.
Also Miami did cooperate with the investigation, even informed the NCAA of it occurring when the reporter initially began interviewing shapiro. Why do you get paid to write one-sided arguments?
One last thing. Thug U sucks, go Noles!