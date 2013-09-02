Happy Labor Day!

Pro Wrestling Editor
09.02.13 3 Comments

Fun fact, Getty Images doesn’t have a large selection for “Labor Day.” The first five results are just pictures of Kesha.

But yeah, happy Labor Day, everybody. Let’s remember to thank the people who have and currently made/make our world function, and to take it easy today, even though it mostly still feels like a Monday. With Leather is taking a relaxed posting schedule today to recharge our batteries, so check back whenever you’re on the Internet, but spend most of the day on a couch somewhere with a 30 pillows behind your head doing absolutely nothing. Possibly while on the Internet.

Hooray for loaves of bread!

