Here’s A Cringeworthy Vine Of A Fan Hugging ESPN’s Samantha Ponder

Senior Editor
09.13.14 5 Comments

A North Dakota State fan wanted ESPN’s Sam Ponder to pet his mullet today, he even made a sign for it. But our hero got a little greedy and went in for the hug. It resulted in this cringeworthy Vine.

