Here’s A Cringeworthy Vine Of A Fan Hugging ESPN’s Samantha Ponder

A North Dakota State fan wanted ESPN’s Sam Ponder to pet his mullet today, he even made a sign for it. But our hero got a little greedy and went in for the hug. It resulted in this cringeworthy Vine.
A North Dakota State fan wanted ESPN’s Sam Ponder to pet his mullet today, he even made a sign for it. But our hero got a little greedy and went in for the hug. It resulted in this cringeworthy Vine.
She didn’t say no, so it’s okay right? – CeeLo Green
Shoulda went for the mouth-hug…
+1
I bet those arm pits were ripe.
Looks like his ginger friend in the back got most of that.