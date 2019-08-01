Twitter

The summer months of Jeopardy! are often quiet, unless you’ve missed large stretches of the show and need to do some catching up. Season 35 is wrapped up and new episodes await in the fall, as do the show’s big tournaments. And while the Teen Tournament is a great way to make yourself feel like a genius by answering questions about pop culture and high school science in the mean time, the looming attraction in the Jeopardy! universe is the Tournament of Champions.

The event is always a thrill, as former contestants who made notable appearances on the show get invited back to go head-to-head against one another. But this year’s tournament, which starts on November 15, features James Holzhauer as the big target for the other 14 champions. Holzhauer won more than $2 million on the show earlier in the year, with some huge paydays on individual games that earned him the the biggest single-game records in the show’s history.