Kate Upton Is The 2013 Model Of The Year

In news that shouldn’t surprise many people but will likely inspire a lot of complaining, Kate Upton will be named the Model of the Year for 2013 at the Annual Style Awards tomorrow night in New York City. The event, hosted by Nicole Richie, Paris Hilton’s former best friend and the girl who married that guy from Good Charlotte, is the catalyst to New York City’s famed Fashion Week, as people will travel from across the world to gawk at clothing that 99.9999% of the people in the world can’t afford and would probably never wear.
So the big question is… does Kate Upton deserve this incredible honor? And the short answer, of course, is yes, while the longer, more elaborate answer is absolutely. Upton became the first woman since Tyra Banks to repeat as the cover model of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, and she also recently graced the covers of Vogue, Vanity Fair and Elle, which I’m told is known as the Triple Crown of the fashion world*. She is even building on her young acting career with a prominent role in the 2014 comedy The Other Woman.
What’s interesting, however, is that Gisele Bündchen is still on pace to becoming the first billionaire supermodel, as she earned an absurd $42 million last year, which was $35 million more than Miranda Kerr at No. 2. But I won’t ever argue Upton’s worthiness, as she works incredibly hard at standing in one place and being beautiful.
So let’s celebrate with a Kate Upton GIF party, shall we?
*No one ever actually told me that, I just thought it sounded cool.
I’ll be in my bunk…
Obligatory Kate Upton is one of my favorite people on earth comment
Also, the modeling industry should be ashamed, continuing to objectify this poor, poor girl.
/love Kate Upton
//but will ALWAYS be Team Marissa Miller!!!!!!
Why not both?
She sure knows how to shake her moneymakers.
she grew on me with time until she became my #1, too.
I’m happy for her.
What? Kate Upton’s uncensored topless on a horse .gif didn’t make the cut? You’re slipping, old sport.
It’s a shitty photoshop hackjob of a gif.
My boy Burnsy has standards, dagnabbit.
Don’t say horrible things you can’t take back.
This post make me happy
I admire (from a distance, per the court’s orders, obvs) someone that knows why they’re famous and not afraid to exploit it. So keep bouncing them tittays Kate, and we’ll keep watching.
love the motion pics. Kate is pretty Giggly!
I like how her talents shine through all of her pictures.
she has a certain je ne sais qua.
/studies the gifs, with pants on the ankles while cradling a 2001 cabernet in a plastic cup.