Kevin Garnett Tried To Bite Joakim Noah And Here Is The GIF To Prove It

Kevin Garnett and Joakim Noah do not like each other. Their personal rivalry dates back more than five years beginning with their epic seven game series in 2009 between the Celtics and Bulls when Garnett was with Boston. Since that time, it’s been mostly a war of words with Noah calling Garnett a dirty player back in 2010. Then two years ago, Noah again accused Garnett of throwing elbows and cheap shots. Their personal feud continued on Sunday during the Bulls/Nets game as Garnett was captured trying to bite Noah on the hand.

Afterwards, Noah was at a bit of a loss for words.

Noah on KG. He was laughing about the bite attempt: "Kevin Garnett tried to bite me, man. It's unbelievable. I don't even know what to say" — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) November 30, 2014

I do. Kevin Garnett may just be insane. But the basketball world has always been better for it. It’s just too bad Garnett’s current team doesn’t give Noah’s Bulls the same kind of fight his Celtics did.

The Bulls won 102-84 and it didn’t seem all that close. The two teams meet again December 10th at the United Center in Chicago.