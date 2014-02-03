With Leather’s Watch This: Cris Carter Didn’t Care For Doug Baldwin’s Postgame Comments

Two weeks ago, after the Seattle Seahawks defeated the San Francisco 49ers to advance to Super Bowl XLVIII, wide receiver Doug Baldwin let off a little steam. He was pretty tired of television NFL analysts, specifically former receivers Keyshawn Johnson and Cris Carter, dogging on the Seahawks receivers, calling them “pedestrian” and “appetizers,” and so he busted out this little rant about the pedestrians walking to the Super Bowl.
After last night’s Super Bowl XLVIII victory, Baldwin wasn’t done. With 66 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks’ absolute manhandling of the Denver Broncos, Baldwin once again addressed the analysts who were overly critical, and specifically Carter, who said that Baldwin could Google him if he needed to know his level of expertise. Baldwin, in turn, took the low road and told Carter that he can Google his Super Bowl ring if he wants to see it. Carter did not like that.
I will never not find it hilarious that guys who are paid money to make predictions and analyze the efforts of other professional athletes cannot cope with the fact that what they say pisses people off. Especially a Hall-of-Famer like Carter. They just both need to shut up and use their energy to make fun of this guy…
Sucks when you talk about someone and then they talk back and then you don’t have a comeback because what they said was right.
All Carter had to do was show up to the set in his HoF jacket and point at it in reference to Baldwin.
Well, I guess we just got a little taste of why his team mates all call him Angry Doug Baldwin. That is one large chip he’s carrying around. And he’s fucking awesome.
What Cris Carter said was true. To start the season none of the receivers that are starting now where considered to be starters. It was supposed to be Sidney Rice and Percy Harvin starting, but I didn’t like Carter calling them scrubs.
Carter can’t be mad that Baldwin used his comments for motivation and called him out. He’s was a trash talker so he can’t be mad when somebody trash talks him.