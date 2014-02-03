With Leather’s Watch This: Cris Carter Didn’t Care For Doug Baldwin’s Postgame Comments

Two weeks ago, after the Seattle Seahawks defeated the San Francisco 49ers to advance to Super Bowl XLVIII, wide receiver Doug Baldwin let off a little steam. He was pretty tired of television NFL analysts, specifically former receivers Keyshawn Johnson and Cris Carter, dogging on the Seahawks receivers, calling them “pedestrian” and “appetizers,” and so he busted out this little rant about the pedestrians walking to the Super Bowl.

After last night’s Super Bowl XLVIII victory, Baldwin wasn’t done. With 66 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks’ absolute manhandling of the Denver Broncos, Baldwin once again addressed the analysts who were overly critical, and specifically Carter, who said that Baldwin could Google him if he needed to know his level of expertise. Baldwin, in turn, took the low road and told Carter that he can Google his Super Bowl ring if he wants to see it. Carter did not like that.

I will never not find it hilarious that guys who are paid money to make predictions and analyze the efforts of other professional athletes cannot cope with the fact that what they say pisses people off. Especially a Hall-of-Famer like Carter. They just both need to shut up and use their energy to make fun of this guy…

WWE Monday Night Raw – 8 PM ET on USA

I know I don’t watch the wrasslin’ as much as some of you faithful readers, but I’ve been watching these last few weeks, and I do not understand why the New Age Outlaws are a thing again. It’s like watching my old uncles wrestle.

NHL: Avalanche at Devils – 7:30 PM ET on NBC Sports

Better start getting (more) exciting, NHL. It’s almost baseball time, and that’s the most exciting sport in the world.

NCAA Basketball

Hampton at Morgan State – 7 PM ET on ESPNU

Notre Dame at Syracuse – 7 PM ET on ESPN

Xavier at Villanova – 7 PM ET on FS1

Georgetown at DePaul – 9 PM ET on FS1

Iowa State at OK State – 9 PM ET on ESPN

Prairie View A&M at Alabama A&M – 9 PM ET on ESPNU

Keep studying up for your billion dollar brackets, boys and girls. You’re going to need a vast wealth of knowledge to share the wealth from my perfect bracket.