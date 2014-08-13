Well, We Finally Found The Most Delusional Fan In The World

According to someone much smarter than me, mankind has been around some 200,000 years. In that time, there’s been a number of sad individuals, many of whom are fans of NFL teams. Yes, I’m looking at you Detroit—Cleveland you too. Anyway, we finally found the most delusional fan in the world. Meet Derek of “The Billy Madison Show” in San Antonio. Derek has a 2015 Cowboys World Champs tattoo
Derek took one of those Facebook IQ tests and scored a 70, probably.
The over/under for Cowboys victories this year is 7.5. Their odds for winning the Super Bowl are 50/1. Jason Garrett is 2-1 to get fired before the end of the year.
Does Derek know something the rest of us don’t?
The Dallas Stars have a better chance of winning the Stanley Cup (28-1) than the Cowboys do of winning the Super Bowl. The only thing that would have made this even better would have been a misspelled word…..
the dallas stars have a better chance of winning the super bowl…
They totally spelled “Chumps” wrong… Derek should sue.
Derek of The Billy Madison Show?
What he’s just done is one of the most insanely idiotic thing I’ve ever seen. At no point does getting this tattoo seem like the result of anything CLOSE to a rational thought. Everyone on the internet is now dumber for having seen it. I award him no points, and may God have mercy on his soul.
Never gets old.
“Does Derek know something the rest of us don’t?”
The price of a single Newport from his foster dad’s dealer?
I would have also accepted “The sound his mother makes while getting nailed by her landlord in exchange for rent.”
The funny thing is, if you’ve ever heard the show….neither of these are far off.
WORLD CHAMPS
And be more impressed if he bet $1000 on the Cowboys.
Depending on how much that tattoo cost, he sorta kinda did.
he said “$1000″… not “$10.00”
Everyone knows the old saying, 32nd ranked defenses win championships
The BMS is syndicated here.
It’s really misogynistic, racist, and involves a ton of “Let’s taze the dumb guy on the radio and listen to him scream!” bits.
So it doesn’t surprise me his decisions in real life are just as hacky.
Or that someone involved is a Cowboy fan
Also funny….the team that wins this year will actually be the 2014 World Champions, won’t they?
Even though the Super Bowl will technically be played in 2015 it relates to the 2014 season.
Which is kind of why they use SB numbers instead of years.
So technically he’s smarter than we initially thought because he can try and apply this to 2 seasons.
I refuse to call anyone who believes in the cowboys smart.
@judasdubois “Slightly less dumb”?
@TFBuckFutter yes, it would have been more proper to put “Super Bowl XLIX champion” which indicates the super bowl taking place Feb 2015. What he used was NBA notation on his tatoo, which is a mother fucking no no
“World Champions” means basically nothing when only one country plays the sport. You may as well call yourselves Galactic Champions or Universal Champions while you’re at it
I like the cut of your jib. Well played.
Fresh take
canadians play. and i met a guy who goes to a korean university who plays for his school. its not big but they do play.
So much hot take.
Canadians don’t play American football, we play Canadian football. If Superbowl winners are world champs, so are Grey Cup winners
I wonder if he will get the picture of Jerry Jones groping a stripper tattooed on his other arm.
Who knew Chaz Bono was a Cowboys fan?