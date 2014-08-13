Well, We Finally Found The Most Delusional Fan In The World

#Dallas Cowboys
08.13.14 27 Comments

According to someone much smarter than me, mankind has been around some 200,000 years. In that time, there’s been a number of sad individuals, many of whom are fans of NFL teams. Yes, I’m looking at you Detroit—Cleveland you too. Anyway, we finally found the most delusional fan in the world. Meet Derek of “The Billy Madison Show” in San Antonio. Derek has a 2015 Cowboys World Champs tattoo

Derek took one of those Facebook IQ tests and scored a 70, probably.

The over/under for Cowboys victories this year is 7.5. Their odds for winning the Super Bowl are 50/1. Jason Garrett is 2-1 to get fired before the end of the year.

Does Derek know something the rest of us don’t?

[BlackSportsOnline]

TOPICS#Dallas Cowboys
TAGSCowboys fanDALLAS COWBOYSSTUPID FANS

