Getty Image

After close to three years away from the UFC, Nate Diaz is primed to finally make his Octagon return at UFC 241. According to ESPN, Diaz and Anthony Pettis have verbally agreed to a showdown at 170 pounds in the undercard of what is expected to Daniel Cormier defending the heavyweight crown against Stipe Miocic.

Anthony Pettis is coming off somewhat of a career resurgence in his welterweight debut, knocking out former championship contender Stephen Thompson.