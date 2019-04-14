Getty Image

Dustin Poirier (25-5) ended Max Holloway’s (20-4) six-year unbeaten streak to claim the interim Lightweight championship at UFC 236 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Poirier looked like he hurt Holloway early in the first, only for the featherweight champ to come battling back, connecting on an absurd combination against the cage. Poirier returned with shots of his own, hurting Holloway twice midway through the round as he looked to end the fight early. Holloway appeared out on his feet, but recovered enough to somehow stay standing to close the round.