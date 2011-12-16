There was already a week’s worth of backlash in the media over David Stern* blocking the trade between the New Orleans Hornets and the Los Angeles Lakers that would have teamed Chris Paul with Kobe Bryant by the time that the league announced that Paul had instead been traded to the L.A. Clippers. But yesterday began the entertaining backlash that I had been waiting for, as Lakers fans started their campaign of “Stern hates us, we got screwed.” It’s adorable, really, watching so many people hilariously ignore why Pau Gasol is even a Laker in the first place.
Then last night someone on my Twitter feed retweeted Ice Cube echoing that sentiment, that the Lakers have been screwed because Stern wouldn’t allow the Lakers to get Paul for dirt cheap while making the Houston Rockets do all the heavy lifting. While Cube failed to mention that the Clippers gave up a wealth of talent in Eric Gordon and one of the most valuable 2012 draft picks (Minnesota’s), he did continue on with a rant about how the Lakers own the Clippers and Kobe and Co. will still win another title this year.
You can read his Twitter rant after the jump, and I took the liberty of incorporating his Tweets with my favorite Ice Cube photos. Very funny.
*If you are a Lakers fan and you seriously believe that Stern vetoed that trade on his own accord or that he actually makes decisions just to screw the 16-time NBA Champions, then I would love the number of the dealer who sells you that awesome crystal meth.
@Storytime: Ice Cube Might Have To Use His AK On David Stern
There was already a week’s worth of backlash in the media over David Stern* blocking the trade between the New Orleans Hornets and the Los Angeles Lakers that would have teamed Chris Paul with Kobe Bryant by the time that the league announced that Paul had instead been traded to the L.A. Clippers. But yesterday began the entertaining backlash that I had been waiting for, as Lakers fans started their campaign of “Stern hates us, we got screwed.” It’s adorable, really, watching so many people hilariously ignore why Pau Gasol is even a Laker in the first place.
shake ’em up, shake ’em up, shake ’em up, shake ’em
“About to land in L.A.” You’re telling me that this guy is so self-righteous that he would (against airline policy) use his cell phone in-flight just to rant about his paranoid delusions? (Unless, of course, he was on one of those flights where you can buy wi-fi access, and he was tweeting from a laptop)
No, that doesn’t sound like a loveable actor from buffoonish family comedies to me.
NWAoT.
N-words With Attitude on Twitter.
Respect his gangster, y’all.
Ice Cube will swarm…on any muthfucka in a Clippers uniform
Sorry Cube, but when it comes to getting screwed over by David Stern, this is one time that the SuperSonics beat the Lakers.
In 5 years time, when the Clippers win the championship, how much you wanna make a bet ‘Cube will be sporting a Clippers jersey?
welcome to our website ( w w w g h d – h a i r s t y l e c o m )
..The new update, a large hot ..
GHD New Wave Limited Edition
styles from the most glamorous
eras to create gorgeous looks
with a modern 2011 twist
100% Secure and Safe!
30-Day Money Back Guarantee!!!
come on,join us!
Sincerely look forward to your arrival
YOU MUST NOT MISS IT!!!
Clippers are a clearinghouse for great players. It’s their job to draft players, let them spin their wheels on a talent depleted team, then jump ship when free agency comes up. I expect Paul will sign with whoever he wants when his contract expires and Blake Griffin will follow suit some day. The Clippers motto I’m sure has something to do with idling in Neutral.