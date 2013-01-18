The Best Questions And Most Ryan Lochte Responses From Ryan Lochte’s #AskLochte

Yesterday, for no apparent reason, Olympic gold medalist swimmer and future Academy Award-winning actor Ryan Lochte gave his Twitter followers a huge gift when he announced that he’d be answering their questions for “#AskLochte” once again. Once Lochte Tweeted, “Let’s go!”, the gates were opened wide for his fans and critics alike to ask the most important, thought-provoking questions they could think of to get inside that complex brain of his. Questions like:

Hey @ryanlochte, is it true that you turned down The Bachelor because ABC doesn’t allow orgies? #AskLochte — Ashley Burns (@MayorBurnsy) January 17, 2013

For one whole whopping hour, Lochte really gave us a glimpse into what makes that beautiful face of his operate. After the jump, I’ve included some of the best questions that people asked, as well as the questions that Lochte actually answered. And for some extra poops and giggles, I’ll let my favorite South Park characters walk us through it.

First, here were some of my favorite questions that people asked:

If you were Asian, what would your name be? #asklochte — eviltomthai (@eviltomthai) January 11, 2013

Hey, @ryanlochte, how embarrassing is it when you put pants on backwards? I assume it happens to you daily. #asklochte — Paul (@walkoffhbp) January 17, 2013

How do you spell the number that comes after three? #asklochte — Kristin Maverick (@kmaverick) January 11, 2013

@ryanlochte @serenawilliams DO YOU THINK SERENA WILLIAMS IS A TRANSEXUAL ? #asklochteC’MON YOU DESERVE BETTER — Ryan Jones (@JonnRyan) January 18, 2013

(Seriously, someone get that guy on a federal watch list.)

Sweetheart, I think you’re barking up the wrong tree with that request. That said, let’s see which amazing questions he did answer.