The Daytona 500 Has To Happen Eventually

In case you missed it on Saturday, because you were outside socializing with people or trying to make this world a better place or something, we re-launched the With Leather Interview with our new best buddy and 2011 Nationwide Series Champion Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. And even better than just me yapping it up with NASCAR’s superstar-to-be is the fact that if Stenhouse has a great run in the No. 6 car at the Daytona 500, we may be sending one of our readers to the Sprint All-Star Race in May. But there’s just one teeny weeny little problem…

The Daytona 500 has to happen first.

For the first time in the race’s history, the race was postponed because of weather yesterday. Florida ruins everything, dammit. The race, which will feature our beloved Kate Upton as the co-Grand Marshal with Glee‘s Jane Lynch, was re-scheduled to take place today at noon, but it obviously isn’t happening yet, because I’m not at a bar screaming, “Turn left!” Instead, the race will now run tonight at 7 PM ET on Fox, but you might want to keep an eye on it to make sure it doesn’t get postponed again.

But once the race finally happens, I’ll be Tweeting up a storm about Stenhouse’s status and I’m counting on you With Leatherites to follow and cheer him along with the hashtag #WithLeatherWithRicky. I’ve got some brand new With Leather t-shirts to give away, but our main goal will be to pick one of you scoundrels to head to Charlotte, NC in May if Stenhouse finishes better than the drivers that have been assigned to other sites that are undoubtedly full of doodieheads.

(Banner via Reuters.)