If you’re the type who enjoys golf and wouldn’t be caught dead refreshing a sports blog all night to laugh at pro wrestling jokes, be sure to check out the season premieres of ‘The Haney Project’ and ‘Feherty’ tonight on The Golf Channel.

‘Haney’ starts at 9 PM EST and ‘Faherty’ follows at 10. It’s all the fun of golf with like 99% less walking.

Click here for more info on The Haney Project and Feherty on Golf Channel