It’s nice that Travis Kelce was able to find something he really enjoyed doing and make a career out of it, because it seems like, for him at least, school was really not his “thing.”

I hate school with a #PASSION — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) October 15, 2010

Nevertheless, he continued pursuing education… only to go on to play in the NFL and eventually receive an honorary degree. Does that make him eligible to host a trivia game show based on knowledge? Probably not, but it will definitely be entertaining.

Last month, it was rumored that the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs tight end (and boyfriend of one Taylor Alison Swift) would be hosting a spinoff of Are Your Smarter Than a Fifth Grader, and today it was revealed that the show will actually be a celebrity-focused version of the game show, titled Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? Well… is he?

The show will have contestants answering 6th-grade level questions with the help of some celebrities. Amazon Prime has ordered 20 episodes of the series.

“I grew up loving game shows, and I’m excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity,” Kelce said in a statement. “The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone’s favorite celebrities to the screen, will definitely be entertaining. I’m just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up.”

Barry Poznick, series co-creator, explained the new format. “Replacing the kids with celebrities gives us more laughs and surprises, like a roast, as contestants cheat off their famous classmates. And now, with the ultimate class clown, Travis Kelce, hosting, viewers should expect the unexpected.” Maybe Jason will show up and cause some ruckus.

