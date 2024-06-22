With several Grammy Award wins under her belt and millions of albums sold, music chart record breaker, Taylor Swift is undoubtably a global pop star. Still, in some parts of the world, like the UK, there are some figures far more known than her, including The Royal Family.

Yesterday (June 21), Prince William and gang decided to celebrate his birthday by attending the “Fortnight” singer’s The Eras Tour stop at Wembley Stadium.

I am sorry but prince william dancing to shake it off has me wheeeeeezing pic.twitter.com/hDyLxtJIdt — nich⸆⸉ (@sohighschooll) June 22, 2024

Today (June 22), photos of Prince William, Princes George, Princess Charlotte, and Swift backstage were shared online.

“Thank you, Taylor Swift, for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour,” wrote a representative of The Royal Family.

Thank you @taylorswift13 for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour pic.twitter.com/NFSi8hAl1o — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 22, 2024

In Swift’s flick, she was sure to include her beau Travis Kelce, who was spotted singing along in the crowd by concertgoers.

“Happy Bday M8,” wrote Swift. “London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝”

Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝 @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/VlD6V0PiEL — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 22, 2024

Travis pointing to himself and taylor during “you’re my lover” IN HD 😭 pic.twitter.com/S66TozpyQp — ✩ CEL ✩ (@moonlithoax) June 21, 2024

Just like in Swift’s performance across the US, The Royal Family celebrated Swift’s arrival by having service people from the British Army and The Royal Corps of Army Music perform “Changing of the Guard (Taylor’s Version)” a cleverly named cover of Swift’s hit song “Shake It Off.”

With two more London shows scheduled for tonight and tomorrow (June 23), ticket holders are excited to see what’s next.