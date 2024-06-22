Taylor Swift The Eras Tour London
Getty Image
Music

The Royal Family Welcomed ‘Queen Of Pop’ Taylor Swift And Her ‘The Eras Tour’ To London

With several Grammy Award wins under her belt and millions of albums sold, music chart record breaker, Taylor Swift is undoubtably a global pop star. Still, in some parts of the world, like the UK, there are some figures far more known than her, including The Royal Family.

Yesterday (June 21), Prince William and gang decided to celebrate his birthday by attending the “Fortnight” singer’s The Eras Tour stop at Wembley Stadium.

Today (June 22), photos of Prince William, Princes George, Princess Charlotte, and Swift backstage were shared online.

“Thank you, Taylor Swift, for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour,” wrote a representative of The Royal Family.

In Swift’s flick, she was sure to include her beau Travis Kelce, who was spotted singing along in the crowd by concertgoers.

“Happy Bday M8,” wrote Swift. “London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝”

Just like in Swift’s performance across the US, The Royal Family celebrated Swift’s arrival by having service people from the British Army and The Royal Corps of Army Music perform “Changing of the Guard (Taylor’s Version)” a cleverly named cover of Swift’s hit song “Shake It Off.”

With two more London shows scheduled for tonight and tomorrow (June 23), ticket holders are excited to see what’s next.

