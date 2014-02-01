UFC 169 Live Discussion: Barao Vs. Faber II

Saturday night features the UFC’s first PPV card of 2014 as mixed martial arts action invades Newark, New Jersey. The day before the Super Bowl (Or is that Superb Owl?) features two title fights, a potential heavyweight slug fest, and my favorite… fighters from Dagestan!

The early prelims for UFC 169 are on the still-free Fight Pass system starting at 6:30 PM ET, featuring the debut of four fighters across three bouts. The action moves to Fox Sports 1 for the regular prelims at 8:00 PM ET, and those fights include local-ish Al Iaquinta (Serra-Longo, represent!) and Nick Catone.

The main card heads over to Pay-Per-View at 10:00 PM ET, and other than Jamie Varner, it’s chock full of pretty cool dudes. Ali Bagautinov looks to continue the Dagestani Dominance against John “Can’t Make Weight” Lineker, Alistair Overeem and Frank Mir will do battle to see which one will lose in hilarious fashion, and then it’s back-to-back title fights as Brazil looks to maintain control of some UFC gold as Jose Aldo defends his featherweight strap against Ricardo Lamas and Renan Barao, defending his newly awarded undisputed, non-interim bantamweight title against tinyweight stalwart, Urijah Faber.

Everything looks to be super fun and exciting, and I’ll try to pop in from time to time, but I’ll be moderately indisposed while I attend The Rasslin’, so I want alls of y’alls to be super good for Burnsy, and anyone else that happens to show up. Remember to check out our predictions here, so you can make fun of me, Burnsy, Vince and Danny Boy Downes for how many terrible picks that we make.

Burnsy Note: Hey kids, do you like free stuff? Well, I have good news for you. Our good friends at Roots of Fight have given us two $50 gift codes to give out during tonight’s UFC 169 action. Check out their website to get an idea of the awesome gear that they have for boxing and MMA fans. So how do you get one of the codes? There are two ways: 1) Remember that awesome UFC coloring book that Jessica posted the other day? Whoever submits the best completed fighter artwork will get one code (the winner will be decided by a best of 3 vote between Jessica, Vince and myself) and 2) The other code will go to the funniest comment of the night (also decided by the three of us). Sharpen your wit and have some fun tonight, as I’m also going to be getting rid of the rest of my With Leather 2nd edition t-shirts so I can finally order version 3.0 and try to convince Brittney Palmer to wear one when I attend and cover UFC on Fox in Orlando on April 19.

(Banner via Getty)