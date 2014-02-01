UFC 169 Live Discussion: Barao Vs. Faber II

Saturday night features the UFC’s first PPV card of 2014 as mixed martial arts action invades Newark, New Jersey. The day before the Super Bowl (Or is that Superb Owl?) features two title fights, a potential heavyweight slug fest, and my favorite… fighters from Dagestan!
The early prelims for UFC 169 are on the still-free Fight Pass system starting at 6:30 PM ET, featuring the debut of four fighters across three bouts. The action moves to Fox Sports 1 for the regular prelims at 8:00 PM ET, and those fights include local-ish Al Iaquinta (Serra-Longo, represent!) and Nick Catone.
The main card heads over to Pay-Per-View at 10:00 PM ET, and other than Jamie Varner, it’s chock full of pretty cool dudes. Ali Bagautinov looks to continue the Dagestani Dominance against John “Can’t Make Weight” Lineker, Alistair Overeem and Frank Mir will do battle to see which one will lose in hilarious fashion, and then it’s back-to-back title fights as Brazil looks to maintain control of some UFC gold as Jose Aldo defends his featherweight strap against Ricardo Lamas and Renan Barao, defending his newly awarded undisputed, non-interim bantamweight title against tinyweight stalwart, Urijah Faber.
Everything looks to be super fun and exciting, and I’ll try to pop in from time to time, but I’ll be moderately indisposed while I attend The Rasslin’, so I want alls of y’alls to be super good for Burnsy, and anyone else that happens to show up. Remember to check out our predictions here, so you can make fun of me, Burnsy, Vince and Danny Boy Downes for how many terrible picks that we make.
Burnsy Note: Hey kids, do you like free stuff? Well, I have good news for you. Our good friends at Roots of Fight have given us two $50 gift codes to give out during tonight’s UFC 169 action. Check out their website to get an idea of the awesome gear that they have for boxing and MMA fans. So how do you get one of the codes? There are two ways: 1) Remember that awesome UFC coloring book that Jessica posted the other day? Whoever submits the best completed fighter artwork will get one code (the winner will be decided by a best of 3 vote between Jessica, Vince and myself) and 2) The other code will go to the funniest comment of the night (also decided by the three of us). Sharpen your wit and have some fun tonight, as I’m also going to be getting rid of the rest of my With Leather 2nd edition t-shirts so I can finally order version 3.0 and try to convince Brittney Palmer to wear one when I attend and cover UFC on Fox in Orlando on April 19.
(Banner via Getty)
Well that was something. Had fun tonight. Laters peoples.
This was fun everybody. Let’s do it next time.
Faber, all the class.
Thanks for hanging out, everyone. I’m gonna make Lobby choose some winners, so keep an eye on your PM boxes.
That was probably premature but that fight was not going well for Faber.
One hand up against fists raining and you not moving is not a good defense.
Well that was an ass whipping. Even if you think that was an early stoppage faber had no shot, he was outclassed
Damn. Well that happened.
Renan is no joke brah!
And the streak continues
Well, at least Faber will always have his Metro PCS.
White dude with dreadlocks was getting mauled!
Wow!
How is he still standing?
Damn, dude.
Dang Barao makin a run for the Violence Pantheon
FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUCK
This crowd is really bipolar.
One guy is jumping everywhere like he’s made of PCP, while the other is calm and cool. Always interesting.
IIIITS TIIIME!
Metal is really popular in Brazil, why do all these guys pick the crappiest salsa number?
Seriously, how do none of these guys walk out to Iron Maiden’s ‘The Trooper’?
Christ start the stupid fight I’d like to make it through one set if fights this year and this is my best shot
I don’t disagree with you guys; kids get up too fucking early
I’m a zombie right now. I inexplicably woke up at 4 am yesterday, so I’m praying for quick and awesome.
I usually got to bed at 9 so yeah, we’re really stretching it out tonight
Past your bed time?
I like Faber, and think Ludwig has done great things for Alpha Male, but I kind of want him to lose just to keep his weird “win everything but title fights” streak alive
I know; very odd streak for team alpha
Male
So the Pru is just a huge Jersey dance club right now right?
Go home jersey you’re jersey
Let’s see if Team Alpha Male can take home a belt tonight. MAIN EVENT TIME, MOFOS!!!
Was really hoping JoeJuitsu did it; but it was not meant to be
It has eluded them for a long time; at least a UFC belt that is
Fuck, 12:20 and the main event still hasn’t started. Going to be a rough morning
T Browne in da house y’all
Welp. Can’t wait to see Aldo move up.
This is surprising
Big IF
Lamas’s strategy would have worked to perfection if this were a 10 round fight.
I really want to see Aldo and Pettis
Fuck it, I want to see Aldo – Hendricks at this point. Let’s push this fighting freak to the limit
Wow, great round
We’ve reached the moral victory stage at this point right?
And then some
Indeed.
If I had to fight Aldo, I’d make sure to have a fully charged Rascal to drive around for the next week.
Joe, stop dickriding please.
That’s just not fair.
Love you Brittany
Allllll the leg kicks
Lamas looks like he doesn’t know what he wants to do and Aldo looks like he’s waiting to pounce.
Either one would be fine with me. But something needs to happen. I’m not even sure Aldo’s human at this point
Anthony Pettis move down?
Featherweight needs a Chris Weidman or Aldo needs to move up, as long as this continues like it is.
He looks like he’s toying with Lamas.
Nice Bigfoot tweet calling out Reem for naming Lesnar and not him
[www.mmatko.com]
When I think of Bigfoot Tweeting, I just imagine him pounding his thumb through his phone.
I almost forgot Lamas is a fellow Chicagoan.
With walk out music tonight everyone is a loser
I’ve heard NOW compilations that are better overall.
Agreed
So does anyone think Lamas had a chance in this one? Jose is just a fucking beast.
Lamas is really good. But I’m not sure anyone can touch Aldo’s levels of violence at this point.
At these weights I think you end up getting the biggest surprises. Styles matter and everybody seems to have a problem with somebody. So we can hope for at least competitive
Man, Aldo is a scary fighter. That scar gives him more intimidation points.
Every time I think of that fight I wonder what coulda been. (if Aldo didn’t mess up his foot, if Zombie didn’t pop out his arm)
He beat Korean Zombie on one leg. The guy is insane.
Next, we’ll find out Ronda Rousey is dating Miles Teller.
Why would lesnar come back? Gets paid a lot for a very light schedule that makes sure he doesn’t get too beat up.
This is more like Weidman’s neighbor’s backyard.
Weidman is hanging out with Skylar Astin? Dude. Come on.
Overeem is going to get hit with a steel chair so hard.
I have one thing to say, I would like to fight a famous but mediocre fighter that would allow me to make money
LOL call out the one guy you were able to beat. Why not Bigfoot?
Mir indeed proved he can get hammered
That punch in slow mo is OUCH MY FACE to the extreme.
I liked during the elbow when his ear were all wobbling around.