Watch The Crowd Go Nuts For This Vancouver Canucks Fan Busting Out Wonderful Dance Moves

#Michael Jackson
12.15.14 4 years ago 11 Comments

The only thing this video is missing is a competitor for our lone dancer. He does a fine enough job by himself, but a little bit of competition by someone with a similar set of skills could have pushed this to the next level. I’ll still do my best with some play-by-play.

In this corner we have a Canucks fan wearing a Henrik Sedin #33 sweater and he’s wasting no time with a slo-mo Michael Jackson with a scrunch face. Fans around him are all “I don’t like you but I respect your moves.” Uh oh, we’ve got ourselves a bobble head and wait, is that a Weekend at Bernie? I think it is. Personally I think it’s way too early for that and could definitely backfire and hurt him in later rounds. And now he’s back to the MJ. He loves that move, but who can blame him? You find what works and you stick with it. OH AND NOW IT’S THRILLER TIME!!! I’ll be honest, I did NOT see that coming. And now he takes it down a notch to breathe in some applause. He stands there, silent and still. He waits for it…

Waits for it…

annnnnd EXPLODES!!! The crowd erupts.

He ends it with girls gymnastics floor routine finish.

Ladies and gentlemen, we have our winner!!!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael Jackson
TAGSDancing Canucks FanHenrik Sedinmichael jacksonThriller

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP