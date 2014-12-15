Watch The Crowd Go Nuts For This Vancouver Canucks Fan Busting Out Wonderful Dance Moves

The only thing this video is missing is a competitor for our lone dancer. He does a fine enough job by himself, but a little bit of competition by someone with a similar set of skills could have pushed this to the next level. I’ll still do my best with some play-by-play.
In this corner we have a Canucks fan wearing a Henrik Sedin #33 sweater and he’s wasting no time with a slo-mo Michael Jackson with a scrunch face. Fans around him are all “I don’t like you but I respect your moves.” Uh oh, we’ve got ourselves a bobble head and wait, is that a Weekend at Bernie? I think it is. Personally I think it’s way too early for that and could definitely backfire and hurt him in later rounds. And now he’s back to the MJ. He loves that move, but who can blame him? You find what works and you stick with it. OH AND NOW IT’S THRILLER TIME!!! I’ll be honest, I did NOT see that coming. And now he takes it down a notch to breathe in some applause. He stands there, silent and still. He waits for it…
Waits for it…
annnnnd EXPLODES!!! The crowd erupts.
He ends it with girls gymnastics floor routine finish.
Ladies and gentlemen, we have our winner!!!
you know these people hired to do this nowadays right?
Beats the HELL outta those two idiots in the green suits
AMEN!
Meh. Mediocre Michael Jackson impersonation at best. The moves were legit but completely ignoring the two kids on either side of him shows a lack of commitment that I just can’t bring myself to praise.
1) The guy was paid to do that and the Canucks made sure they filmed him and nobody else
2) Of course they did that during the Canucks’ corporate family skills competition. It’s the only time you actually can see kids at a Canucks related event.
3) More evidence that the guy was paid? They aren’t showing any of the kids going apeshit over Gagnam Style. Kids in Vancouver LIVE to dance to Gagnam Style
How can we make hockey gayer? I’ve got it!
you could play?
Paid or not, still 50% more exciting than regular time game play from the ‘Nucks any day.
This is why 40 yr old virgins should not leave their parents basement…
Vancouver residents are easily entertained.
That’s the first city we’ll take over when we invade Canada.
And youre more than welcome to it