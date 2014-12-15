Watch The Crowd Go Nuts For This Vancouver Canucks Fan Busting Out Wonderful Dance Moves

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The only thing this video is missing is a competitor for our lone dancer. He does a fine enough job by himself, but a little bit of competition by someone with a similar set of skills could have pushed this to the next level. I’ll still do my best with some play-by-play.

In this corner we have a Canucks fan wearing a Henrik Sedin #33 sweater and he’s wasting no time with a slo-mo Michael Jackson with a scrunch face. Fans around him are all “I don’t like you but I respect your moves.” Uh oh, we’ve got ourselves a bobble head and wait, is that a Weekend at Bernie? I think it is. Personally I think it’s way too early for that and could definitely backfire and hurt him in later rounds. And now he’s back to the MJ. He loves that move, but who can blame him? You find what works and you stick with it. OH AND NOW IT’S THRILLER TIME!!! I’ll be honest, I did NOT see that coming. And now he takes it down a notch to breathe in some applause. He stands there, silent and still. He waits for it…

Waits for it…

annnnnd EXPLODES!!! The crowd erupts.

He ends it with girls gymnastics floor routine finish.

Ladies and gentlemen, we have our winner!!!