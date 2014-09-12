Watch An Alabama Man Pull Off An Incredible Marriage Proposal In Nick Saban’s Office

Oh great, another marriage proposal that makes the rest of us look like lazy and uncreative. Fantastic. Drew Clayton wanted to go all out for his girlfriend, Kayla Posey, an Alabama grad who just so happened to work in Nick Saban’s office. Clayton though “what better place to propose than in the office of the most ornery man in the world.” Ok, he didn’t really say that. Or did he? Whatever, I digress.

Clayton pulled some strings with Posey’s employer and when the time came, he hid in Nick Saban’s bathroom (thankfully coach wasn’t in there taking a giant dump). Posey was told to shine the 2012 BCS Championship Rings and VOILA, that’s when she found Clayton’s big surprise. It was his dick in a box. Yeah, that’s me ruining this story. Roll Damn Tide.

Things you want to hear from your girlfriend when asking her hand in marriage and also things you want to hear during sex, ranked:

2) “Umm, yeah.”

1) “Oh my God it’s big”

Well done all around guys. That was equally creepy and romantic.

