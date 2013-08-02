With Leather Live Discussion: UFC 163 – Aldo Vs. Korean Zombie

On one hand, I’m still a little bummed that we’re not going to see Anthony Pettis fighting Jose Aldo for the UFC Featherweight Title tomorrow night at UFC 163 in Rio de Janeiro as originally planned, but I also can’t complain about the alternative. It’s just impossible not to be happy about seeing a guy nicknamed “The Korean Zombie” fighting, and I’m as giddy as a school bro for tomorrow night’s main event.
But don’t just take my word for it. Aldo wants everyone to know that Chan Sung Jung isn’t just a filler fighter, and he deserves to be in this fight tomorrow night.
“[Jung] deserves to be here,” Aldo said during a recent media conference call to promote UFC 163. “He has shown he deserves to be contender. Everyone wants to fight for title, but right now, he deserves it.” (Via Sherdog)
As for the rest of the fight card, Phil Davis and Lyoto Machida should provide a very entertaining light heavyweight contest, as both fighters are looking to be the next man to face UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones, after he takes on Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165 in September. Additionally, in the women’s division, Amanda Nunes and Sheila Gaff will be looking to build on the incredible momentum created by their peers with another entertaining contest.
I encourage you all, as always, to check out our own Lobster Mobster’s UFC 163 fight primer and then join us for the live discussion tomorrow night starting at 8 PM ET for the FX preliminary fights, followed by the UFC 163 PPV live from Brazil at 10 PM ET.
great fun with you guys as always. Can’t wait for the fallout tomorrow!
Congratulations to Aldo for defending, commiserations to The Korean Zombie.
Welp. That wasn’t the best of PPVs even before the gut punch ending. But thanks for joining us as always. I’m forking tired.
Oh jeez.. :(
That is possibly the worst possible ending to a very well-hyped main event.
You know, short of death.
For KZ, I’d say yes.
true. Totally sucks.
That is unfortunate for KZ to go out like that.
This is kinda sad.
Ouch, that sucks for Zombie.
Aldo is a big meany.
Oh that’s not good.
It’s a shame that that’s how the fight ended. I was really hoping KZ would finally start fighting like himself in the last two rounds.
I think so. I mean, I kind of hope so. Can’t be good to have both shoulders done.
Was that the shoulder he had surgery on?
Crazy bastard, that Zombie!
[blog.fightmetric.com]
Also here’s the stats on Machida-Davis. FightMetric has all three rounds for Machida
It will go down as one of humanity’s great mysteries, like how Ke$ha is famous.
Did Aldo just hit a spinebuster on Zombie?
Ah the first round of a title fight…
All the Feeling out.
Love it!
BTW, if I could, I’d recommend to Korean Zombie that he consider going with “Army of Zombies” by Lars Frederiksen and the Bastards.
Okay, according to the UFC app, Davis owned Machida apparently.
Can they play “Zombie” while this fight is going on? That would be cool.
WIFF THEY TANKS N THEY BOMBS
I will always applaud KZ for using the Cranberries.
Dolores could GET. IT.
Pixie haricuts for the win. Sexy Pixie cuts!
the dubstep version even stands up well
ayup
This song still rocks.
There’s no one more badass than Dolores O’riordan.
Why did I not see this walk in song coming. Boy am I slow.
Machida dominated the stand-up and stuffed more takedowns than Davis gained. A pathetic decision.
WHAT’S INNA YO HEYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY AD, IN YO HEYYYYYEYEYEY AD?
I prefer to think of the lyric as: “and their bums”
I guess Jon Jones gets to son someone new now.
I just wonder how far up they’ll move Davis with that. Because that wasn’t very convincing. At least not enough to make him a legitimate threat to Jon Jones.
The thing is there really aren’t legit threats to Jones he hasn’t put down already. I wouldn’t be surprised if the UFC chooses variety over plausibility.
Take downs by themselves are not all that important. If you don’t do anything with them you’re just stalling, preventing the fight from being somewhere where you might get hurt. Gah.
At least Lyoto has his lucrative power tool business to fall back on.
Nah, Dad kicked him out of the family business due to the miter saw trick he pulled on that poor Kitner boy.
Whatevs. Makes the light heavyweight rankings a little more interesting.
I’m not a Machida fan but he got screwed.
My thoughts exactly.
Or not I don’t know I’m just shocked
Judges weren’t Brazillian but still….
How do you say bullshit in Portuguese?
idk but I bet it sounds like trolling judges
damn. lolol
What on Earth just happened?
Machida has been robbed, badly.
Security! Going to need to get Davis out the back door in the bullet proof van.
That is not how I expected things to be judged
THE FUCK?!?
loool judges
lol judges
Whhhaaaaaaaaaaa
what
WHAT
Some good stuff here. hard to judge those first two rounds though.
I’ll give Davis credit, he’s definitely good. But this should be unanimous.
My “should” leans toward the home advantage.
Should being the key word.
Machida, split decision.
Machida’s defense is just nuts.
Great Hips! Child bearing hips on Machida.
I could see this being 1-1 right now. Keep in mind I couldn’t score a soccer match, but that’s my opinion on the first two rounds.
I’m surprised they haven’t already declared a TKO just because.
If the Brazil judges award Davis those rounds I’ll eat something not traditionally though of as edible(I’m not wearing a hat)
Machida’s hips are actually holograms. good luck grabbing them on the shot
Slow start, good finish to that round. Hoping for more of what we saw in the last two minutes.
I’m thinking that Phil might be waiting to drop a giant ACME safe on Machida.
I’m really digging Phil’s do nothing offense.
Phil “Tom Jorgensen” DAVISSSSSSS!