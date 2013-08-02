With Leather Live Discussion: UFC 163 – Aldo Vs. Korean Zombie

On one hand, I’m still a little bummed that we’re not going to see Anthony Pettis fighting Jose Aldo for the UFC Featherweight Title tomorrow night at UFC 163 in Rio de Janeiro as originally planned, but I also can’t complain about the alternative. It’s just impossible not to be happy about seeing a guy nicknamed “The Korean Zombie” fighting, and I’m as giddy as a school bro for tomorrow night’s main event.

But don’t just take my word for it. Aldo wants everyone to know that Chan Sung Jung isn’t just a filler fighter, and he deserves to be in this fight tomorrow night.

“[Jung] deserves to be here,” Aldo said during a recent media conference call to promote UFC 163. “He has shown he deserves to be contender. Everyone wants to fight for title, but right now, he deserves it.” (Via Sherdog)

As for the rest of the fight card, Phil Davis and Lyoto Machida should provide a very entertaining light heavyweight contest, as both fighters are looking to be the next man to face UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones, after he takes on Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165 in September. Additionally, in the women’s division, Amanda Nunes and Sheila Gaff will be looking to build on the incredible momentum created by their peers with another entertaining contest.

I encourage you all, as always, to check out our own Lobster Mobster’s UFC 163 fight primer and then join us for the live discussion tomorrow night starting at 8 PM ET for the FX preliminary fights, followed by the UFC 163 PPV live from Brazil at 10 PM ET.