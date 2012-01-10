Yes, Taiwan Seriously Just Animated Tim Tebow Being Crucified

I didn’t think Next Media Animation could top Tim Tebow as an angel stabbing a dolphin to death with a spear, but their latest episode features Tebow literally being crucified, crown of thorns and everything, and Jesus Christ himself, the son of an X-Box-purchasing God, Tebowing after defeating Satan with the Broncos in a game of heavenly Madden.

You know the drill by now. Taiwan has an endless supply of hallucinogens and low-rent computer graphics and cannot stop being amazing with them.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

I can’t stop asking questions about this video. Can Tebow control lightning, now? What’s the John 3:16 guy doing in the endzone? What other games does Jesus have? How funny is it that when asked to pick a team in Madden, Satan would choose the Steelers? And most importantly, where can I get one of those r/atheism shirts?

You’ve got to love a clip where two ladies circling the Earth on a space shuttle they’re riding like a horse is the most reasonable part.